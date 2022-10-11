Read full article on original website
I made 3 easy fall recipes in a Crock-Pot and they were they perfect for chilly days
An Insider reporter made creamy pork chops with mushrooms, corn chowder, and beef stew in a slow cooker.
Martha Stewart’s One-Pot Dinner Is the Perfect Dish for a Mess-Free & Cozy Fall Evening
Fall is finally here! It’s time to break out the sweaters, pumpkin-spice lattes, and spooky movies to binge! But with any perfect season, you need the perfect cozy dishes — and Martha Stewart’s stew is exactly what we’re looking for. On Sept 24, Stewart uploaded a...
Ina Garten Just Shared a Cozy One-pot Chicken Recipe From Her Upcoming Cookbook & It's Surprisingly Easy
Fall is here. Even in parts of the country where it felt like fall might never arrive, the temps are finally starting to dip, and that means we’ve got our Dutch ovens out of the cupboard, proudly displayed on the stove where they’ll remain throughout the cold season. We love a good one-pot recipe, and not just because they’re great time savers. There’s also just something so homey and cozy about cooking dinner in one big pot, and Ina Garten might just be the best at putting elegant spins on those one-pot classics. Garten just shared a recipe from her...
Hot Cheesy Crab Dip: Recipes Worth Cooking
This hot Cheesy Crab Dip is hearty, savory, and tasty! This easy recipe will make every party or game night even more exciting and your guests will love it for sure. This recipe takes 10 minutes to prepare and 25 minutes to cook. Check out the video above to see how they are made or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
I fed my family of five for $4 each – I used 7 items from Aldi, it lasted two days & only used one kitchen staple
BUDGET grocery shopping is getting tougher, so when you snag a deal to feed a family of five for just $4 each - you know you've got a winning plate. One Aldi shopper got creative using only seven items from the grocery chain - it lasted two days and used only one kitchen staple.
The secret ingredients that make Angela Lansbury's little-known cheesecake recipe work
In 1997, Tom Culver, the set costumer on "Murder, She Wrote," had an idea. He wanted to collect recipes from the show's cast and crew, bind them into a cookbook and sell it. The proceeds would benefit AIDS patients, specifically children and those in hospice. Culver writes in the introduction...
Fall Recipes: Caramel Apple Dump Cake
Apple Dump Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream and Caramel SauceElizabeth Lampman / frugalmomeh.com. Are you looking for a quick and easy recipe that screams Fall? How about a Sweet and Crunchy Caramel Apple Dump Cake? You may be asking yourself, what exactly is a Dump Cake?
Chicken and Biscuits Casserole
Want a comforting dinner that never fails to please? Chicken and Dumplings is always here for you. Want a version of it that makes your life incredibly easy? Well, I give you this Chicken and Biscuits Casserole. It uses a couple of kitchen shortcuts so it’s super simple to throw together but every bit as comforting and tasty as a dish that took you much longer to make. Easy and delicious weeknights are yours to be had!
Keto-Friendly Pumpkin Cheesecake: Recipes Worth Cooking
This Keto-Friendly Pumpkin Cheesecake recipe delivers a low-carb and perfectly smooth dessert that is great for Halloween, Thanksgiving, and many more events. This pumpkin cheesecake takes 1 hour to prepare and 1 hour to cook. Check out the video above to see how they are made or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
Southern Butter Rolls
In the Pantheon of Southern baked goods, Southern Butter Rolls might rise to the top due to the ingenuity and resourcefulness it probably took to make these: They are one part biscuit and one part cinnamon rolls, and they're baked in a supremely simple sauce that turns beautifully rich and custardy when cooked.
Fried Bologna Sandwich Recipe
1 (4-ounce|113-gram) tin mustard powder, preferably Coleman’s. 1 tablespoon kosher salt (Diamond Crystal or about half as much Morton) 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, room-temp so it’s mayo-soft. 8 thick slices soft white bread. 12 thick (about ⅛ inch) slices bologna. 8 slices American cheese. mayo (Duke’s or...
Ina Garten Kicked Off the New Season of “Be My Guest” with Faith Hill’s Recipe for Coca-Cola Cake
Country singer Faith Hill may be world-famous for her music and songwriting, but apparently she needs to add home baker to her list of talents, too. And one of her fans happens to be one of the most famous cooking personalities around. In the most recent episode of Ina Garten’s...
FRENCH TOAST BAKE
French Toast Bake made with soft bread, spiced with warm cinnamon & brown sugar. Breakfast cinnamon french toast bake is made the night before, then baked & served with berries the next day!. Making this baked cinnamon french toast is so simple, with only 5 minutes of prep time you...
Scare Up a Sweet, Thrilling Treat
(Family Features) For a frighteningly fun time in the kitchen this Halloween, gather your family around the cauldron to create a sweet, spooky dessert. Tricks and treats may provide thrills, but a homemade concoction can be the star of your hauntingly happy evening. This Ghostly Graveyard Cake takes imagination and...
Extra Moist Butter Cake Recipe
When it's so easy to make a cake from a box mix, why would you go through the trouble of making one from scratch? Well, because cakes made from scratch really aren't all that difficult, either, as long as you have the right recipe to follow to ensure that they come out with the proper texture. Recipe developer Ting Dalton describes this sponge-type cake as " springy, moist, [and] sweet." She likes to cut it in very small pieces, though she admits "it's impossible just to have a few."
Start Your Countdown to Christmas with Our Holiday Home Special Issue!
Classic meets contemporary in the design of this well-appointed home decked in holiday cheer. Interior designers Rachel Folkman and Chelsea Kasch keep things festive and functional as they bring new and exciting decorating schemes to this family’s home each year. Heartfelt Home. A couple creates their dream home that...
Colonial Innkeeper’s Pie
It’s pie, it’s cake… it’s sure delicious. You might see the name Colonial Innkeeper’s Pie and think that this is an old traditional recipe dating back a couple of centuries. It’s not. It is old, if you consider a late ’50s Betty Crocker recipe to be old. So vintage, but not quite colonial. To be fair, it’s not really all that much of a pie either… It’s actually vanilla cake baked into a crust that’s lined with chocolate and then it’s all topped off with chopped pecans. You might have seen it called Pennsylvania Dutch Funny Cake, you might have seen it called just Innkeeper’s Pie, or you might have never even heard of it at all but no matter how familiar you are with it, you can be sure that it’s one absolutely delicious dessert!
Carolina Pecan Bars
When it comes to delicious baked goods, a southern recipe will seldom let you down and this recipe was no exception! I couldn’t find much about the origin of these Carolina Pecan Bars, but with plenty of butter and toasted pecans, it seems like a recipe that would be right at home in a southern grandmother’s recipe collection. Rich and decadent, these little bars are almost more cookie-like than cake-like in texture. Once we go over the recipe steps you’ll see why!
Chili Cheese Dog Bake
So easy to love and so easy to make. Who doesn’t love chili cheese dogs? I’m sure there are some people out there, but it can’t be a lot. I mean what’s not to like? A meaty, savory hot dog made even more meaty with robust and zesty chili and topped with plenty of ooey-gooey cheese. Oh, and of course it’s all wrapped in a nice comforting bun… but here I can do you one better. Instead of a bun, we’ve got fluffy, buttery crescent rolls. So still a chili dog, but maybe even more comforting, and it’s all baked together in one bubbly dish.
How to Clean a Burnt Pan When All You Want to Do Is Throw It Out
All products featured on SELF are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. You got distracted sautéing a delicious stir-fry for dinner and your food got charred—so much so that, hours later, you’re still googling how to clean a burnt pan caked with stuck-on food.
