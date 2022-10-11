The return of tourism in Rio de Janeiro has revived a debate about the ethics of one of its most popular and controversial touristic activities. Márcia Souza is guiding me through Rio de Janeiro’s Museu de Favela (MUF) when suddenly, a woman’s face bursts through an opening in one of the museum’s paintings. She exchanges a warm greeting with Márcia and proceeds to hang her washing out of the window. The painting, which covers the entire facade of this woman’s house, is a mural chronicling the first wave of immigrants who settled in her favela neighborhood, and she is its guardiã. MUF isn’t just a museum about favelas; it is a favela.

