We have breaking news heading into Week 7 of the 2022 Pac-12 season. Some of the Trojans Wire staff actually picked AGAINST the Trojans. We’re still trying to determine if this is a fireable offense with USA TODAY, but maybe they’ve been so shaken up by that piece of news that they haven’t quite decided. Most of us finished 3-2 last week’s thanks to Arizona State’s shocking win over the Huskies and Oregon State bailed out nearly everyone with that last-minute win over Stanford. It’s another slow week in the Pac-12 with several teams not playing. Name Last Week’s Record Overall Record Jack Carlough (Buffaloes Wire) 3-2 43-8 Zac...

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO