UCLA overtakes USC for top spot in Pac-12 Football Power Rankings
Coming off an impressive win over Utah, the UCLA Bruins leapfrogged USC to take over the top spot in the latest Pac-12 Football SI Fan Nation Power Rankings. The undefeated Trojans (6-0, 3-0) had held the top spot in the rankings since Week 2. Now the undefeated Bruins (6-0, 4-0) are the top dog. ...
A former BYU football commit who played at UCLA is in the transfer portal
Tyler Manoa, who played for the UCLA Bruins football program after having interest in the BYU Cougars and Utah Utes in high school, is in the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Klatt: UCLA Has Best Shot To Be 1st-Time College Football Playoff Team
The Fox Sports college football analyst said the Bruins have a better shot to make it than Tennessee, USC, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss or Penn State.
PODCAST: Review of Oregon's offense and projecting its MVP at season's halfway point
How do we view the play of Oregon's offensive position groups this season? Who has been the MVP, the star freshman, and top reserve for Oregon's offense through its first six games of the year?. On this latest edition of the Autzen Audibles Podcast, Matt Prehm, Erik Skopil, and Jared...
Pac-12 Midseason Check-In: Which team should be favored to win the conference?
We’re officially halfway through the 2022 college football season, and it felt like a perfect time to join up with our good friend from USA TODAY’s Trojans Wire, Matt Zemek. Zemek’s USC Trojans are rolling down in Los Angeles, and have gotten out to a perfect 6-0 start on the season, subsequently being ranked No. 6 in the nation. The Lincoln Riley experiment didn’t take long to get off and running, and it seems like QB Caleb Williams and RB Travis Dye can do anything they want on offense and find success. We want to talk about more than just USC, though....
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Vikings Sign Theo Jackson off Practice Squad
NASHVILLE – It’s been a promising and productive start to the season for the Tennessee Titans’ 2022 draft class. But that group was reduced by one on Tuesday – from nine to eight – when the Minnesota Vikings signed safety Theo Jackson off the Titans’ practice squad.
247Sports
USC set to face hostile Utah crowd, suddenly shaky Utes defense
Life and college football are replete with plot twists. We’ve learned multiple times this season just when we think we know something about this USC football team, we get a curveball like the Trojans’ defensive masterpiece in Corvallis or the special teams clinic put on against Washington State. This week’s opponent is the No. 20 Utah Utes and it’s a game Trojan fans highlighted as a true litmus test from the moment the Conference of Champions released the schedule.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mavs Exercise 4th-Year Option on Breakout Candidate Josh Green
With the start of the 2022-23 NBA just one week away, the Dallas Mavericks announced on Tuesday that they have exercised the fourth-year option on third-year guard/forward Josh Green’s contact. This means Green will play this season and next before becoming a restricted free agent in the summer of 2024.
Notre Dame-Stanford preview: Pac-12 expert talks Cardinal
You don’t have to flip the pages of your scrapbook back all that far to find a time that Notre Dame’s annual clash with Stanford was significant in the major college football landscape. The Cardinal went to a bowl game each year from 2009, which was Jim Harbaugh’s...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Three Big Questions for the Trailblazers for This Season
Here are the three biggest questions facing the Portland Trail Blazers. Lillard has famously not run from the grind, but when it comes to a chance to win something in Portland, Dame may be out of time. Passing Clyde Drexler as the franchise’s all-time leading scorer may be the biggest achievement that is realistic for him this season.
Picking the Pac – CollegeWire staff makes their Week 7 selections
We have breaking news heading into Week 7 of the 2022 Pac-12 season. Some of the Trojans Wire staff actually picked AGAINST the Trojans. We’re still trying to determine if this is a fireable offense with USA TODAY, but maybe they’ve been so shaken up by that piece of news that they haven’t quite decided. Most of us finished 3-2 last week’s thanks to Arizona State’s shocking win over the Huskies and Oregon State bailed out nearly everyone with that last-minute win over Stanford. It’s another slow week in the Pac-12 with several teams not playing. Name Last Week’s Record Overall Record Jack Carlough (Buffaloes Wire) 3-2 43-8 Zac...
