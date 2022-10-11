Read full article on original website
Galaxy S22 +: great price on the 256 GB model of the Samsung smartphone
During a limited-time promotional offer, Orange and Sosh are offering their respective customers the Galaxy S22+ for less than 660 euros. The price of the Samsung smartphone is obtained through an immediate discount, a cashback offer and a trade-in bonus. Like the Samsung Galaxy S22 from Orange and Sosh, the...
Hello Microsoft 365, goodbye Microsoft Office
It’s been some years since Microsoft Office and Microsoft 365 brands coexist in the market. The first is, without a doubt, one of the oldest, most reputable and most successful in the history of Microsoft. The second, for its part, is intrinsically linked to Microsoft’s strategy, begun more than a decade ago, to become a services company (without abandoning software, of course). The coexistence of both brands has meant, yes, a certain confusion in some cases.
What is the cheapest PC to play Call of Duty to the fullest?
The annual launch of Call of Duty is a tradition on consoles and PC, a platform that gave birth to this saga 20 years ago. next installment is Modern Warfare 2 and we thought it would be good to tell you which would be the best PC configuration to play the game, as well as the cheapest one to properly play the already veteran action game, famous above all for its cinematic campaigns and its multiplayer mode.
What is the cheapest laptop to play Overwatch 2
The release of Blizzard’s Hero Shooter in the form of a fake Free to Play sequel is one of the biggest titles this month. The concept is none other than mixing ideas from MOBAs and MMOs such as the roles of healer, tank and damage and a series of exclusive powers of each character to make the games not generic and have more variety than a game of Conventional first-person shooter. doWhat is the cheapest PC to play Overwatch 2?
Do you want to give your computer an RGB touch? Do not miss these 3 offers
The LED lighting He has been with us for decades. In the early 2000s it was part of the famous “modding” that was carried out on computers, an expensive decoration out of the reach of many. However, today RGB LED lighting is not only available to everyone, but even within the gaming sector, we can find all kinds of peripherals that include it as standard. Therefore, if your computer still works in the dark, you can give it a touch of light very easily, and without spending a kidney, thanks to these offers.
How Bravia Core works, the Netflix of Sony televisions
It gives the impression that companies are going by trends and now, that we live in the midst of a series maelstrom on platforms such as Netflix, Disney +, Prime Video, etc., some television manufacturers have been forced to take a role that has never been theirs. But as the classic said, “it’s happening and we have to tell it”, although in a few months we will return to remember that what they premiered has suddenly stopped making sense.
What is the performance of the Intel ARC A770 and A750 in games?
In the country of Uncle Sam, the first analyzes of the ARC A770 and A750, the most powerful of the first generation of Intel gaming graphics cards. That is why we have decided to take this information and treat it objectively to answer a key question. Are they up to what is expected of them or, instead, is it the disappointment that many prophets of ill omen affirm from their tribunes?
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet pre-order: where to buy them at the best price?
Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Purple are the two new installments in the Pokemon saga. For the first time, these versions will be set in an open world where you can go on a quest for all new Pokemon. This game, developed by Game Freak, will be available exclusively on Nintendo Switch from November 18. But for the most impatient, they are already available for pre-order. In this article we tell you where to buy both games at the best price.
This asks Batman Gotham Knights on PC, is it time to change the laptop to play?
A few years ago Rocksteady revolutionized the market for games based on super heroes with Batman Arkham City. After three sequels leading Bruce Wayne, this time the proposal is a story starring his apprentices that have just been released for PC and consoles. Are you interested in playing this game on your PC and find out if your system is suitable? well these are the requirements to play Gotham Knights on your PC.
schedules and where to watch the event of the year online
Organizing an event, even if it is online and not in person, takes a lot of work, especially when we talk about Minecraft, one of the games with the largest community in the world and that has more users every day. But don’t worry because you won’t have to lift a finger, and below we have compiled all the information you need to know about it.
New NVIDIA Studio drivers optimized for the GeForce RTX 4090
A few days ago NVIDIA launched the GeForce RTX 4090, a top-of-the-range graphics card that has become the most powerful graphics solution that exists so far. This model offers a very interesting value as a solution for unify work and gaming in a single teamand thanks to the improvements that NVIDIA has introduced in the Studio drivers, this value has only grown.
You’ve been in danger since Windows 7 and they can hack you: today you can solve it
Keeping our computer updated is one of the essential maintenance tasks that we all must do. And not only to make sure that everything works correctly and without errors, but, more importantly, to make sure that our operating system, or the programs we use, do not have serious security flaws. Like every month, today it was the turn of Windows. And, seeing how many bugs the new October updates fix, we can’t put off installing these new patches.
Doubts when buying a graphics card? Beware that the AMD ones have this problem
One of the things that you will hear the most about AMD’s Radeon RX 7000 series is the concept of frames per euro. All this to take advantage of the gap left by NVIDIA due to the high price of the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080. Not in vain, Lisa Su’s commitment to graphics has been clear. Ray Tracing is still an extra that is superfluous and the important thing is the number of frames per second that are achieved without activating said function. However, this is a double-edged sword and could cost them dearly.
Using VPN on your iPhone doesn’t matter, Apple sends data out of the tunnel
When using a VPN we look for privacy, that our data is protected and no information is leaked. For example, when connecting to a public Wi-Fi network, such as in a shopping center or airport, all this could be in danger if we do not use this type of program. However, sometimes they don’t work as expected. In this article we echo a report that shows how iOS 16 communicates with Apple services outside a VPN tunnel active. That can lead to a security and privacy problem.
4 reasons not to use Google Chrome
Google has put Chrome in the eye of the hurricane with its intentions to implement Manifest V3 to the detriment of the second version of the specification. Although the company sells it as a great improvement, the reality is that everything indicates that it could mean the end of ad blockers and therefore a reduction in the power that users have over the content that is displayed on the web.
this you will pay to see ads and a limited catalog
Netflix It has been lurching for quite some time while suffering a great loss of subscribers to the platform. This, added to many other failures, such as the commitment to its video game division, and the arrival of many other streaming platforms, means that the company is not exactly at its best. Therefore, it is looking for a radical change in its business model. And this change goes directly through a new subscription that, surely, you will not like.
What Makes a Slot Game Popular among Casino Players?
Slot games have fascinated players across the globe ever since they were invented in 1894. In the past, themes and irrefutable replay value were the key attractions. With the passage of time and the advent of the Internet, slot games stepped into the online gaming sector. Now, they are even more popular. Wondering why?
this is how the new app works
The heads of this platform to buy and download pc games they are fully aware of the enormous market penetration of their proposal. Hence, they work to improve the experience of their millions of users when it comes to enjoying their favorite titles in their leisure time. In addition, not only features related to the functionality of the online service are taken into consideration here.
Nvidia finally cancels the launch of the RTX 4080 12 GB
Nvidia has announced that it is canceling the launch of its 12GB RTX 4080 graphics card after criticism over the difference between it and the more powerful model with 16GB of memory. A few weeks ago, Nvidia lifted the veil on its monstrous RTX 4090, but also on two RTX...
Baikal-S BE-S1000, this is the first Russian 48-core processor
The Baikal-S BE-S1000 is the first Russian processor to feature a configuration of 48 cores, all based on ARM’s Cortex-A75 architecture. This architecture is not one of the most advanced that exists right now, although it is capable of offering quite competent performance, and far exceeds other low-power architectures, such as the Cortex-A55.
