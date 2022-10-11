Read full article on original website
Brazilian tilapia farmer Tilabras secures USD 9.7 million investment from Ocean 14 Capital
London, U.K.-based private equity impact investment fund Ocean 14 Capital has invested over EUR 10 million (USD 9.7 million) in Brazilian tilapia producer Tilabras. Launched in 2019, Ocean 14 Capital, is seeking to build a portfolio of 20 to 25 holdings within three years that offer both environmental benefits for oceans and provide competitive financial gains for investors. Tilabras said it has developed “a planet-friendly model” for farming tilapia by feeding its fish on a fully-sustainable, vegan diet, while minimizing its CO2 footprint.
Investment Platform Robocash Reports that Investors Earned €600,000 in Sep 2022
Loans worth €14 million were purchased last month, according to an update from Robo.cash. The Robocash team further revealed that 594 people joined the platform. As noted in a blog post, Robo.cash investors earned €600,000,. The investment platform has shared a few highlights covering what happened in September:
An innovative solar company started planning for the downturn nearly 3 years ago—and its stock is up 41% this year
Enphase brand solar battery mounted on the wall of a barn in California. “It’s all about analyzing your business and planning ahead,” Enphase Energy CFO Mandy Yang told me when I asked how the solar company is managing growth in 2022. “It’s not just what we did this year to respond to the turbulent markets. We started looking ahead two to three years ago.”
Blackline Adds Credit Risk Assessment to Financial Operations Platform
Noting that companies are increasingly concerned about their cash flow metrics, financial operations management platform BlackLine has added new capabilities that give organizations real-time insights into the risk profile and behavior of their customers. The new Customer Attractiveness Scoring feature uses insights gleaned from the cash collection and management process...
Cybersecurity firm KnowBe4 to go private in $4.6 billion deal with Vista Equity Partners
Oct 12 (Reuters) - KnowBe4 Inc (KNBE.O) on Wednesday agreed to go private in a sweetened $4.6 billion deal with Vista Equity Partners, the latest cybersecurity firm to be snapped up by private equity in this year's market downturn.
Google to Accept Crypto for Cloud Services: Partners with Coinbase
Google will start accepting cryptocurrency payments for certain services as of next year. The US multinational tech giant said it chose Coinbase to allow certain customers to pay for cloud services starting next year. This will be enabled by integrating the Coinbase Commerce service, Google said. Citing the announcement made...
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation Appoints Drew Hamer as Chief Financial Officer
SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 10, 2022-- Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (“Sarcos”) (NASDAQ: STRC and STRCW), a leading developer of highly dexterous robotic systems that enhance productivity, improve safety, and bring robots to unstructured and diverse environments, announces the appointment of Drew Hamer as chief financial officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221010005792/en/ Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation Appoints Drew Hamer as Chief Financial Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
Vista Equity Partners to Acquire KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training Firm for USD 4.6B
Security awareness training company KnowBe4 will go private after being acquired by Vista Equity Partners for roughly USD 4.6 billion in cash. In the middle of September, KnowBe4 first disclosed that it had received an offer from the private equity firm. The companies announced that they had reached a binding...
Reliance Industries’ REC Group lands PV equipment supply deal with Maxwell Technologies for HJT modules
Reliance Industries subsidiary and PV module manufacturer REC Group has landed a supply agreement with solar cell and module equipment maker Maxwell Technologies that will see REC supplied with equipment to support its production of the REC Alpha Pure-R heterojunction (HJT) module. Over the past two and half years, the...
Sovryn Raises $5.4 Million to Accelerate Building a Global Financial Ecosystem
Sovryn, a company aiming to provide individuals all across the world financial independence and self-determination, has just announced that it has raised $5.42 million in a round of investment headed by General Catalyst. Collider Ventures, Bering Waters, Bollinger Investment Group, and Balaji Srinivasan also participated in the round as investors.
Egyptian consumer money app Telda raises $20M from GFC, Sequoia Capital and Block
Its first market, Egypt, is one of the highest consumer spending markets in Africa. The North African market’s private consumption accounts for nearly 85% of its nominal GDP, and only 4% of its overall GDP is cashless. Card usage in the country is still in its infancy in the cash-heavy society, but startups like Telda are banking on their card products to change the narrative, or at least try.
Gaucho Group Holdings To Develop Properties For Commercial Rental Market, Expects To Increase Revenues and Stockholder Value
Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. VINO announced the formation of Gaucho Development SRL, an Argentine holdings company slated to develop the company’s recently acquired land holdings in the commercial and business districts of San Rafael, Mendoza and Córdoba. The company estimates a potential rental income of more than USD 260,000 annually once development is complete.
Ripple Rolls Out On-Demand Liquidity Solutions in Sweden and France
To render seamless and real-time cross-border payments, Ripple, a leader in blockchain and crypto enterprise solutions, has established On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) solutions in France and Sweden. In a statement, Ripple said that it has partnered with Lemonway, a Paris-based payment provider for online marketplaces, and Xbaht, a Swedish money transfer...
Blockchain Infrastructure Provider Tatum Secures $41.5M Funding
Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) provider, Tatum has landed $41.5 million in funding, receiving the needed capital backing to expand its business offerings. Riding on its current track record in the industry, Tatum’s funding was led by Equity Partners with support from other renowned venture firms including Octopus Ventures, 3VC, Tensor Ventures, Depo Ventures, Leadblock Fund, Circle, and founders of Bitpanda.
Battle Motors and ENGS Commercial Finance Partner to Launch Customer Finance Platform
Battle Motors and ENGS Commercial Finance partnered to launch a customer finance platform in Battle Motors Capital. It will be powered by ENGS Commercial Finance, Mitsubishi HC Capital America, related companies and leaders in providing commercial finance solutions to equipment manufacturers and dealers. “Battle Motors Capital provides our customers with...
B2B BNPL Provider Hokodo Launches Shopify Integration
B2B buy now, pay later (BNPL) provider Hokodo has launched a new plug-in for use by B2B merchants that have webstores on the eCommerce platform Shopify. Now available to Shopify merchants in the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Belgium and the Netherlands, the plug-in enables these merchants to offer instant credit terms to eligible business buyers — deferring the payment by up to 60 days — while still getting paid upfront and being protected from risk, Hokodo said Tuesday (Oct. 11) in a press release.
Transfix pulls IPO, new private funding round planned
Digital freight broker Transfix has announced it will remain a private company. It has terminated a business combination agreement with G Squared Ascend I, ending a planned initial public offering. In June, the public listing was pushed back to November due to deteriorating public market conditions. A public listing through...
Analog Devices and Keysight Technologies Join Forces to Advance the Adoption of Phased Array Technology
WILMINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- Analog Devices, Inc (Nasdaq: ADI) and Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) today announced their collaboration to advance the adoption of phased array technology. This technology is key to realizing ubiquitous connectivity and sensing by simplifying development stages associated with creating satellite communication, radar, and phased array systems. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005391/en/ Analog Devices and Keysight Technologies join forces to advance the adoption of phased array technology. (Graphic: Business Wire)
“Phygital”? LuLu Exchange launches open banking solution in UAE
LuLu Financial Group has partnered with UAE-based platform bank Wio Bank to allow Wio Business customers to make account deposits through the LuLu network of branches. This marks the launch of LuLu Exchange’s open banking service – allowing it to embed banking services with its existing fintech capabilities – following the group’s efforts to diversify the scope of financial services provided by the company.
IDOPresales Empowering Blockchain Startups With Premium KYC, Listing, Marketing, and Promotion Services
IDOPresales is a virtual platform designed to help crypto and other blockchain-based projects improve their online visibility, discover new projects, raise capital via pre-sales, and more. IDOPresales, the rising crypto presales, and KYC crypto marketing platform came to the European with a statement. The company is on a mission to...
