Wyoming State

Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Wyoming

If you live in Wyoming and you also love eating steak, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wyoming that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, on top of providing an amazing atmosphere that is suitable for both a casual meal, as well as for celebrating a special occasions.
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Thursday, October 13, 2022

Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken at Vedauwoo by Ed Schreiner. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better. NOTE #2: Please include where you are...
cowboystatedaily.com

Hunting with .44 Magnum, Wyoming Man Scores One-Shot Kill Of Bull Elk

A Newcastle man who scored a clean, one-shot kill on a bull elk with his .44 Magnum revolver is generating buzz on Wyoming hunting social media sites. Chris Rhodes put down his hunting rifle and picked up a handgun about 20...
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming History: Ol’ Sadie (Engine No. 1242) Is Wyoming’s Oldest Coal-Burning Steam Locomotive

For visitors to the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, Engine 1242 is an interesting outdoor attraction. Built in 1890 in New Jersey, the engine (nicknamed Ol' Sadie) ran the Walcott-Saratoga-Encampment rail line from November 1921 until May 1954. It's the oldest coal-burning steam locomotive in the state.
kidnewsradio.com

Wyoming Highway Patrol announces new Colonel

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) announced Sheriff Timothy K. Cameron has been selected as its new Colonel. Sheriff Timothy K. Cameron, Sheriff of St. Mary’s County, Maryland, has been selected as the next Colonel and Administrator of the Wyoming Highway Patrol, effective early January 2023.
cowboystatedaily.com

‘I Love Wyoming’: Teen With Untreatable Disease Drops Huge Red Desert Bull Elk

"Back here, we really don't have elk," Harris told Cowboy State Daily on Tuesday from his home in Roanoke, Virginai. "Ever since I was a little kid, I watched them on TV and I wanted to know more about them."
cowboystatedaily.com

Legislators Want $70M Annual Boost For Wyoming Education

Lawmakers are requesting a $70 million annual increase to Wyoming's public school funding to adjust for inflation, after hearing that teachers may be harder to keep and attract to the state. The request, made Monday after a vote of the...
Wake Up Wyoming

Unique Wyoming State Championship In The Books

Wyoming is full of intense competitions and activities like, rodeo, skijoring, mountain climbing and the Wyoming State Champion Giant Pumpkin Drop. The last one on that list is truly a Wyoming tradition that's extreme and taken seriously. The Wyoming State Champion Giant Pumpkin Drop began 11 years ago and is...
cowboystatedaily.com

Man Survives Grizzly Attack In Thorofare, Returns Weeks Later To Bag Huge Bull Elk

"Knowing what to do ahead of time and actually doing it when it happens are two different things," Davis told Cowboy Sate Daily on Thursday while described being attacked by a grizzly bear in the remote Thorofare region.
cowboystatedaily.com

Frontier Airlines Now Hiring Pilots That Don’t Know How To Fly

What used to be Wyoming's most popular airline is combating a national pilot shortage in an unconventional way: hiring pilots who don't know how to fly. Frontier Airlines, which used to service many Wyoming communities and still has a...
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Fatal crash North of Rock Springs

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (RELEASE) - On October 8, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 20.60 on US 191 north of Rock Springs, Wyoming. Around 1:35 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision. A 2017 Chevrolet Silverado was headed south on US 191. The Chevrolet entered the northbound lane colliding head-on with a 2008 Ford F-250.
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming Porch Light Colors Can Have Special Meaning

Driving around Wyoming at night, you'll notice there are different colored lights on houses all over the city. Not talking about lights you'd see at Halloween, Christmas, Valentines Day, Easter, Memorial Day or the 4th of July, talking about the porch light on houses. According to the Restore, Decor &...
cowboystatedaily.com

Pursuit Of Happiness: Good Luck Finding An Adult Happy Meal In Wyoming

Many people can remember growing up begging their parents to get a McDonald's Happy Meal. Turns out the Happy Meal concept isn't something one can easily outgrow. A burger (or Chicken McNuggets), fries and a drink in a colorful...
Daily Iowan

Wyoming presents Green’s route to progressive politics

After receiving a bachelor's in mass communications and working at the student newspaper for Morningside University in Sioux City, Green returned to his home state of Wyoming in 2008 to pursue a career as a journalist in the small town of Thermopolis. It was in Thermopolis where the editor...
