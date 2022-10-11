ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Tom Green County Elections office preparing for November Election

By Erin Hunter
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sN6Gy_0iV68WpI00

SAN ANGELO, Texas- As the registration period for voting for the upcoming November election comes to an end, election officials in Tom Green County are getting prepared as early voting is just around the corner.

“We’re running like crazy getting equipment ready, paperwork ready, doing our training for our poll workers, and getting ready for early voting starting on the 24th,” said election administrator, Vona Hudson.

If you plan on being an early voter, there are 4 locations you can choose from this year.

“They will be observing the same hours we are at the elections office and of course that starts the 24th of October through November the 4th. We are going to be at MHMR, Westlake ACE hardware, the bus depot, and Riverside Golf Course,” said Hudson.

With currently 70,000 registered voters Hudson says voters should be sure to double-check their information on their registration as it could affect what they are allowed to vote for.

“If they’ve moved, they will want to make sure that their information is current because of the sanctuary city issue. If you are inside the city limits but not registered in the city limits you don’t get to vote for that,” added Hudson.

Those choosing the mail-in option should be sure aware of a few changes to the process after Senate Bill 1 was passed.

“When they send their application in they will need to provide their driver’s license or the last four digits of their social. We can also only have an individual ask for a ballot-by-mail application to be mailed to them and they are the only ones that can turn it in. The deadline for that is October 28th but I wouldn’t wait nearly that long,” said Hudson.

For more information on early polling locations, sample ballots, or frequently asked questions, you can visit Votetomgreencounty.gov.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

COSA will no longer be reporting COVID-19 reports

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo has released news that they will no longer be publishing or distributing COVID-19 reports. This will be put into place on October 14, 2022, however, testing sites will still be required to report test results to the Health Department. All future reporting of COVID-19 will be done […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

Hispanic leaders make a difference in the Concho Valley through acts of service

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Carlos and Blanca De La Rosa have spent more than four decades together in marriage. Together, they've become leaders in the community. The love they share for one another is just one of the many things they have in common. Both Carlos and Blanca are former law enforcement officers. Blanca worked for the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office and Carlos worked for the Texas Department of Public Safety. Although they have retired from their professions, the service they do for the community is still present.
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Angelo, TX
Elections
City
San Angelo, TX
San Angelo, TX
Government
State
Texas State
Tom Green County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
County
Tom Green County, TX
Tom Green County, TX
Elections
Local
Texas Elections
KLST/KSAN

City of San Angelo announces spooktacular events

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo is to host various events and wants to inform you of the spookiness happening in the city throughout the next couple of weeks. Fort Concho After Dark Fort Concho is hosting its annual Fort Concho After Dark event. It is scheduled to take place from 8 […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

October is National Pedestrian Safety month

SAN ANGELO, Texas- October is National Pedestrian Safety month and the Texas Department of Transportation is reminding drivers and pedestrians to watch out for each other. “There is a reason for that because last year in 2021 we saw more pedestrian fatalities in the month of October,” said Mona Lisa Fischer with our local TxDOT. […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Major water main break on Sunset and Knickerbocker

SAN ANGELO, Texas(UPDATE 5:45 p.m.) — The water main break was discovered at around 5:15 p.m. and is currently waiting for the Water Department to address the break however traffic has been diverted and is being attended to. The cause of the break is suspected to have been from drilling in the area by a […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Green
KLST/KSAN

Officer accused of theft resigns from SAPD

Correction: A previous version of this story contained a misspelling of Zapata’s first name. The article has been updated to reflect the correct spelling. SAN ANGELO, Texas — Former San Angelo Police Department officer Jayson Zapata, who was arrested and accused of theft at a Walmart, has resigned from the department. According to a statement […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

NWS: Light to Moderate Rain in Store for the Concho Valley Columbus Day

SAN ANGELO – A few showers with weak embedded thunderstorms will cross the Concho Valley Monday morning with widely scattered rainfall along a weak trough of low pressure and the storms will increase in coverage in the afternoon.   The National Weather Service office at Mathis Field recorded .06 inches of rain as of midnight with additional amounts falling this morning.  Meteorologists forecast less than half an inch overall today with isolated higher amounts.   Some of the stronger storms could cause some minor street flooding.  There is a 30% chance of continued light, scattered rainfall…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

7 Top Fishing Holes for Catfish in West Texas This Weekend

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife on Monday released a list of seven places in West Texas that will be stocked with 9-inch Channel Catfish this weekend. The following are those locations: Ascarate Lake (EL Paso) - 1,188 Fish Andrews City Lake - 708 Fish Oakes St. (San Angelo) - 596 Fish (Note thee will be apart of the Neighborhood Fishing Program and the fish will be 12 inches in average length.) Lake Knierman County Park (Bronte) - 500 Comanche Trailer Park (Odessa) - 417 Fish Ruddick Park (Colorado City) - 392 Fish Crane County Park Pond - 80 Fish Remember…
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Voting#City Limits#Senate Bill#Politics Local#Election Local
San Angelo LIVE!

Goodfellow AFB Holds Memorial Service for Fallen Marine

GOODFELLOW AFB – Goodfellow Air Force Base held a memorial service Friday for fallen United States Marine Staff Sgt. Bryce Rudisell.  As we reported last week, Rudisell died from wounds sustained in a fight in the parking lot of the Whiskey River Saloon in downtown San Angelo.   According to Goodfellow, "The 17th Training Wing and San Angelo are deeply saddened by this tragedy," said Col. Matthew Reilman, 17th Training Wing commander. "Staff Sgt. Rudisell was an essential member of our 17th Training Wing and Joint Service family, he will be sincerely missed and his tragic death is being…
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Pink Out at Old Central Firehouse

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Old Central Firehouse will be hosting a Pink Out event to raise awareness and monetary donations for the Laura Bush Institute for Women’s Health at San Angelo. The event will feature a silent auction, door prizes, and live music from 5-8 p.m.
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KLST/KSAN

Haunted History: Lone Wolf Bridge

The Lone Wolf bridge San Angelo knows today has been standing over the South Concho River for 100 years however the original structure was initially built in 1888 giving this bridge a long and some might say haunted, history.
SAN ANGELO, TX
conchovalleyhomepage.com

KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday October 11th, 2022

Our afternoon highs on this beautiful Tuesday only got up into the lower 80s for the Concho Valley. We will cool down into the mid 60s tonight for our overnight lows. We will start warming up tomorrow with afternoon highs returning back into the upper 80s, though our lows will drop into the mid 50s.
ENVIRONMENT
San Angelo LIVE!

Cadet Class Graduates from San Angelo Police Academy

SAN ANGELO – A new class of police cadets has graduated from the San Angelo Police Academy. According to the San Angelo Police Department on Sep. 30, 2022, seven cadets graduated the San Angelo Police Department Academy. The graduation ceremony marks the successful completion of an extensive academy learning basic law enforcement skills paired with a multi-week in service training program.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy