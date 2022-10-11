ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

Related
NOLA.com

WATCH: Coast Guard rescues boaters from shark attack off Louisiana coast

Three boaters who went missing after a fishing trip were rescued Sunday as they fought off sharks 25 miles offshore near Empire, Louisiana, according to the Coast Guard Sector New Orleans. The boaters went missing after a Saturday fishing trip, prompting a family member to call the Coast Guard, who...
EMPIRE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Accidents
City
New Orleans, LA
State
Texas State
County
New Orleans, LA
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Accidents
City
Empire, LA
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
State
Rhode Island State
calcasieu.info

Fatal Boating Incident in Louisiana Being Investigated After Boat Crashes into Jetty Ejecting Occupants

Fatal Boating Incident in Louisiana Being Investigated After Boat Crashes into Jetty Ejecting Occupants. On October 10, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported that enforcement agents are investigating a deadly boating incident that occurred on October 8 in Plaquemines Parish. Jose Granados, 49, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana,...
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Sinking homes, damaged roads: How a New Orleans community struggles against subsidence

This story was reported through a partnership that includes the Louisiana Illuminator, Floodlight, The Lens, WWNO-FM and The Guardian.  NEW ORLEANS – In the early 1990s, James Wright lost his family home in the 9th Ward neighborhood when a new school was built on his block. “They basically took our houses because they gave us […] The post Sinking homes, damaged roads: How a New Orleans community struggles against subsidence appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Coast Guard#U S Coast Guard#Boaters#Shark Bites#Accident#The U S Coast Guard#Dramatic Coast Guard#The Coast Guard
wbrz.com

Watch: Crews douse raging vehicle fire on Twin Span Bridge

ST. TAMMANY PARISH - Multiple fire crews worked to put out a vehicle fire at the foot of the Twin Span Bridge on Highway 11 Tuesday night. The St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1 and the New Orleans Fire Department worked the fire together. The fire departments did not make...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
verylocal.com

The Doullut Steamboat Houses of New Orleans

The confections that are New Orleans’ two Doullut Steamboat Gothic Houses rise incongruously above the other, far humbler, structures in the largely working-class Holy Cross neighborhood that hugs the Mississippi River from the eastern side of the Industrial Canal to Jackson Barracks, where Orleans Parish gives way to that of St. Bernard.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Traffic snarled at I-10 West at Elysian Fields Avenue, traffic officials says

Westbound traffic on Interstate 10 was snarled Thursday morning at Elysian Fields Avenue due to police activity in the area, state traffic officials said. The lanes were briefly closed but had begun reopening by 8:05 a.m., according to the state Department of Transportation and Development. Traffic delayed remained in the areas as of 8:15 a.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
KHOU

Vigil held for missing Alvin ISD teacher last seen in New Orleans

ALVIN, Texas — Members of the community recently gathered to hold a vigil for Michelle Reynolds, the missing Alvin ISD teacher who was last seen in Louisiana. She's been missing since Sept. 22, but her car was found in New Orleans on Sept. 23. A photo of Reynolds, 48, was also discovered that same day as she walked near Constance Street towards Pontchartrain Expressway in New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

St. Bernard firefighters investigate Chalmette fire

CHALMETTE, La. — St. Bernard Parish firefighters are investigating a fire that happened Monday in Chalmette. The fire was reported Monday night around 8 p.m. off Evangeline Drive. Fire crews said they found smoke coming from the front door of a two-story duplex. All residents were out of the...
CHALMETTE, LA
NOLA.com

Letters: Safety-conscious mayor skedaddles to Amsterdam

With New Orleans quickly becoming the murder capital of the United States, I was very surprised to learn of Mayor LaToya Cantrell's conference in Amsterdam. Perhaps she has a tip that many of the murderers are hiding out there. I’m hoping that she returns with many fugitives. I understand...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Kenner traffic now flowing after car overturns on interstate

KENNER, La. — Traffic in Kenner was snarled Thursday morning after a vehicle overturned on the interstate. Two westbound lanes of Interstate 10 at Loyola Avenue were blocked to traffic for hours but reopened around 9:30 a.m. Delays for commuters reached more than an hour, according to the Department...
KENNER, LA
KTBS

Fort Johnson: Recommended new name for Fort Polk

NEW ORLEANS - The panel tasked with finding new names for U.S. military bases that continue to honor the Confederacy has come up with its recommendation for nine Army installations around the country. They include Fort Polk in Louisiana, which the Congressional Naming Commission recommended renamed the Vernon Parish base for World War I legend Sgt. William Henry Johnson.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
61K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Houston local news

 https://www.khou.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy