247Sports

Georgia football commit Gabriel Harris rises in 247Sports rankings

On Wednesday 247Sports updated its Top247 for the 2023 class and Valdosta (Ga.) IMG Academy edge defender and Georgia commitment Gabriel Harris saw his rating rise from a 91 to a 93 and in doing so, his ranking went from No. 233 to No. 139 overall. He is now the No. 16 edge defender in the country and No. 30 overall recruit in Florida on 247Sports. Harris chose Georgia over Florida State, Florida, and nine other scholarship offers on April 17. New outside linebacker coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe is the lead recruiter here for Georgia and he quickly moved on Harris as a top priority when he arrived in Athens.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Hugh Freeze Speculation

Following a rough start to the season, the Auburn Tigers fired head coach Brian Harsin. Now the program is in search of yet another head coach and one name is trending. Former Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze was brought up by CBS college football analyst Barrett Sallee. "Here's the...
AUBURN, AL
thecomeback.com

College football reveals Stetson Bennett shoulder injury

If you noticed that the Georgia Bulldogs‘ offense has been a bit off this season, you not alone. Although the Dawgs had no problem handling Auburn this past Saturday, a week before they struggled against the Missouri Tigers, winning in the closing minutes of that game, 24-20. But one...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Paris impressed with Gamecocks freshman class

South Carolina men's basketball will have one freshman who will be getting a lot of attention during the 2022-23 season in forward GG Jackson. However, the two other players in the Gamecocks’ freshman class have made an impression on head coach Lamont Paris. In addition to Jackson, Paris and...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Where South Carolina's commitments sit in latest Top247

Five of the South Carolina Gamecocks 2023 commitments are listed in the latest Top247 update. Two saw their respective rankings rise. In the prior update, linebacker Grayson Howard (Jacksonville, Fla.) was No. 128 overall. He’s now 110. Defensive end Desmond Umeozulu (Upper Marlboro, Md.) was No. 169. He moved up to 146.
COLUMBIA, SC
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Falcons DT Grady Jarrett Having ‘Terrific’ Season, Says Coach

The Atlanta Falcons boast a really young defense and the unit is still trying to figure out some specifics. However, one veteran presence is guiding them through the treacherous season. After trading Deion Jones a few days ago, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett is the only player who remains from the...
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson loses a key piece of their 2023 recruiting class

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson program lost a significant piece of their 2023 recruiting class as 4-star offensive lineman Zechariah Owens has decommited from the Tigers. The Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy (McDonough, Ga.) is currently the No.18 ranked offensive tackle and the No.191 overall ranked player in the 2023 class according to 247Sports compositing rankings. For a team that is regularly looking to bolster their offensive line, losing the 6’6, 365-pound rising senior is a major blow for Swinney’s 2023 class. Owens has not only decommitted from Clemson, and he will visit Florida State this weekend for the Tigers’ matchup with Florida State as a guest of the Seminoles. It looks like Florida State is the new favorite to land Owens. New development with 4-star OL Zechariah Owens — who has confirmed with me that he has decommitted from Clemson. Now, he has a new number one school in his recruitment: https://t.co/5p13yrysUU pic.twitter.com/PrwJCLcmV5 — Zach Blostein (@ZBlostein247) October 13, 2022 List No. 5 Clemson vs. Boston College: Offensive and Defensive Players of the Game    
CLEMSON, SC
Yardbarker

Watch: NC State vs. Clemson Full Game | 2022 ACC Football

Clemson remains undefeated with the 30-20 win over the previously unbeaten NC State Wolfpack. Clemson’s defense held NC State to 279 yards and the Tigers offense delivered for 30 points against a very tough Wolfpack defense. Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei passed for 209 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 73 yards and 2 touchdowns to lead the Tigers to the win. Clemson did not turn the ball over and forced 2 turnovers by the Wolfpack.
CLEMSON, SC
Larry Brown Sports

ACC commissioner makes very unpopular suggestion

The power brokers in the college football world are working on expanding the field for the College Football Playoff. ACC commissioner Jim Phillips is hoping to have expansion for another NCAA postseason event. Phillips spoke at an ACC basketball tip-off event and said he wants to expand the NCAA Tournament...
COLLEGE SPORTS
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Falcons’ Kyle Pitts’ return could boost the offense

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts missed his first NFL game Sunday, and that was torture. He suffered a hamstring injury at some point before Sunday and didn’t play in the 21-15 loss to the Buccaneers. He returned to practice Wednesday and said he expects to play when the Falcons (2-3) host the San Francisco 49ers (3-2) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
ATLANTA, GA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Mavs Exercise 4th-Year Option on Breakout Candidate Josh Green

With the start of the 2022-23 NBA just one week away, the Dallas Mavericks announced on Tuesday that they have exercised the fourth-year option on third-year guard/forward Josh Green’s contact. This means Green will play this season and next before becoming a restricted free agent in the summer of 2024.
DALLAS, TX

