Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street
Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
This Dow Stock Is Super Cheap and Pays a Monster Dividend
A blue-chip Dow stock with a dividend yield of over 6% is an attractive investment opportunity.
The Only Stock Warren Buffett Has Bought in Each of the Last 2 Bear Markets
The Oracle of Omaha has been a money machine for his shareholders for nearly six decades. When bear markets strike, Warren Buffett knows to go on the offensive. However, there's only one stock Buffett purchased in both the coronavirus-induced bear market in March 2020 and current bear market. You’re reading...
CNBC
Jim Cramer says investors will be ‘rewarded’ when the Fed finishes hiking interest rates
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday told investors that good things will come to those who wait for the Federal Reserve to stop raising interest rates. "I always say there's no give without a get. Right now, the give is that you get your portfolio all going down — the Fed's bringing the pain," he said. "The get is that you'll eventually be rewarded with lower inflation followed by lower rates. We're very much in the first phase, though, the give phase."
RELATED PEOPLE
CNBC
Jim Cramer says these 14 stocks are ‘about to pop’
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. "The S&P [500]'s down almost 25% for the year, and we've gone eleven months since the bear market began. The average bear market only lasts for about 13 months. So maybe we have an expiration date coming up and soon, some of these are going to pop," he said.
CNBC
Cramer’s week ahead: ‘I am urging you not to be a hero’ while the Fed battles inflation
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors against adding to their portfolios until the stock market and economy become less volatile. "This economy is a runaway train; it's smashed through the Fed's blockades today, so now they may just blow up the tracks to derail the whole darn thing. When they detonate, it'll be safe to buy. Until then, I am urging you not to be a hero," he said.
CNBC
Jim Cramer on markets: The best thing investors can do is wait
'Mad Money' host Jim Cramer and the 'Squawk on the Street' team discuss markets ahead of the open on Tuesday. Cramer also weighs in on recession warnings from JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 Monster Dividend Stocks to Help You Retire Early
Philip Morris International and Vector Group boast massive yields and sustainable business models.
Got $1,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever.
Investing in Warren Buffett's biggest holdings can be a winning tactic, but don't overlook the companies that occupy smaller positions in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio.
CNBC
Jim Cramer says the economy could be cooling enough for the Fed to dial back its inflation battle
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that recent economic data shows the Federal Reserve could start taking a softer approach to inflation. "This rampant inflation may not be as malignant as the hawks seem to believe, and that means the Fed might ratchet down the next" interest rate increase, he said.
Motley Fool
Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock
Wall Street is cautious about Dow Inc. because of rising energy costs. The well-diversified specialty chemicals maker is cyclical, but has a solid foundation for growth. The Dow 30 stock is one of the cheapest in the index with one of the highest dividend yields. You’re reading a free article...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
u.today
Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Motley Fool
2 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Double Down On in October
After smoking the broader market over the last decade, the prestigious Nasdaq 100 is down 29% year to date. Investors have an opportunity to buy shares of leading companies at lower valuations. One food staple is growing sales and pays a high dividend yield of 4.84%. You’re reading a free...
Earnings Previews: Citigroup, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, UnitedHealth, Wells Fargo
Four of the country's largest banks will report earnings before markets open on Friday.
Motley Fool
Want to Collect 4% in Dividends Every Month? Buy These 3 Stocks
Gilead Sciences has been growing this year, with top-selling drug Trodelvy generating impressive numbers. AT&T's business is transitioning, and this high-yielding dividend stock could make for an attractive contrarian play. TC Energy's business is showing lots of stability, and the company has an impressive streak of raising its payouts. You’re...
7 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks to Hide Out in Until the Market Finally Bottoms
Further federal funds rate increases and the third-quarter earnings reporting season could stir up the volatility cauldron. The best move for spooked investors may be to the top Warren Buffett stocks, as playing it safe now just makes sense.
65 Best Dividend Stocks You Can Count On in 2022
Yield isn't everything when it comes to finding the best dividend stocks. Income investors know there's no substitute for regular dividend increases over the long haul.
Why Pot Stocks Could Be Your Best Bear Market Buy
If you can tolerate the risk, buying pot stocks at a discount today could make for a tidy profit in the future.
PepsiCo, Intel And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday
With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects PepsiCo, Inc. PEP to report quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $20.81 billion before the opening bell. PepsiCo shares fell 0.2% to $162.33 in after-hours trading.
Comments / 0