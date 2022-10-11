ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street

Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
CNBC

Jim Cramer says investors will be ‘rewarded’ when the Fed finishes hiking interest rates

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday told investors that good things will come to those who wait for the Federal Reserve to stop raising interest rates. "I always say there's no give without a get. Right now, the give is that you get your portfolio all going down — the Fed's bringing the pain," he said. "The get is that you'll eventually be rewarded with lower inflation followed by lower rates. We're very much in the first phase, though, the give phase."
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 14 stocks are ‘about to pop’

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. "The S&P [500]'s down almost 25% for the year, and we've gone eleven months since the bear market began. The average bear market only lasts for about 13 months. So maybe we have an expiration date coming up and soon, some of these are going to pop," he said.
CNBC

Cramer’s week ahead: ‘I am urging you not to be a hero’ while the Fed battles inflation

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors against adding to their portfolios until the stock market and economy become less volatile. "This economy is a runaway train; it's smashed through the Fed's blockades today, so now they may just blow up the tracks to derail the whole darn thing. When they detonate, it'll be safe to buy. Until then, I am urging you not to be a hero," he said.
Motley Fool

Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock

Wall Street is cautious about Dow Inc. because of rising energy costs. The well-diversified specialty chemicals maker is cyclical, but has a solid foundation for growth. The Dow 30 stock is one of the cheapest in the index with one of the highest dividend yields. You’re reading a free article...
u.today

Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Motley Fool

2 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Double Down On in October

After smoking the broader market over the last decade, the prestigious Nasdaq 100 is down 29% year to date. Investors have an opportunity to buy shares of leading companies at lower valuations. One food staple is growing sales and pays a high dividend yield of 4.84%. You’re reading a free...
Motley Fool

Want to Collect 4% in Dividends Every Month? Buy These 3 Stocks

Gilead Sciences has been growing this year, with top-selling drug Trodelvy generating impressive numbers. AT&T's business is transitioning, and this high-yielding dividend stock could make for an attractive contrarian play. TC Energy's business is showing lots of stability, and the company has an impressive streak of raising its payouts. You’re...
Benzinga

PepsiCo, Intel And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects PepsiCo, Inc. PEP to report quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $20.81 billion before the opening bell. PepsiCo shares fell 0.2% to $162.33 in after-hours trading.
