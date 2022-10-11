Brendan Loughnane: 2022 PFL Championships foe Bubba Jenkins is a ‘proper warrior’ but has a history of quitting

Read full article on original website
Related
theScore
Jake Paul: Mayweather unlikely to 'risk' undefeated record in bout vs. me
Jake Paul would love to end Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s perfect 50-0 record but doesn't think he'll get the opportunity. "I think he would (fight me) if it was an exhibition, for sure," Paul told MMA Fighting's Damon Martin. "The thing is: I want it to be a real pro bout and take his undefeated record, which I don't think he'll risk.
John Danaher Talks About Khabib Nurmagomedov Being ‘The Greatest Combat Athlete Of All Time’
One of the greatest grappling coaches, John Danaher is giving Khabib Nurmagomedov a huge compliment. Fans of the UFC know just how important it is to have great grappling skills in the sport of MMA. Some people just want to see hard hits and knockouts, but the real followers of the sport can appreciate the beauty of great grappling. One man who is known to be one of the best grappling coaches on the planet is John Danaher. He has taught some of the best fighters who hold the best ground games in the business. He is reflecting on who he believes is the best grappler of all time and it should not surprise fight fans that the man he is naming is a former UFC champion.
Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall: Boxing set for era-defining night as ‘women show the men how it’s done’
Boxing will get the cleansing enema it needs this weekend when four of the finest female fighters compete for seven world titles at the O2.The brilliant all-female card was originally scheduled for the O2 last month, but was dropped 24-hours after the Queen died; three of the four boxers in the two world title fights returned to their homes in America.A new date was found, the full card was put on notice and after a gentle relax, everything is set for Saturday night. It is great testimony to the promoters, Boxxer, for their direct actions and assurances. I was...
MMA Fighting
Aspen Ladd to fight Julia Budd in PFL debut on Nov. 25
Aspen Ladd has her first PFL assignment. The former UFC bantamweight announced Wednesday on The MMA Hour that she is scheduled to fight former Bellator champion Julia Budd in a featherweight bout at the PFL 2022 Championship event on Nov. 25 in New York. MMA Mania was first to report the news.
RELATED PEOPLE
MMAmania.com
MMA world in shock after Hasbulla announces contract to FIGHT in UFC
UFC once created a new weight class specifically to host longtime women’s featherweight bruiser Cris Cyborg, so it’s not unrealistic to think matchmakers could once again conjure up another unpopulated division to fit the next big combat sports sensation. None other than Dagestani fan favorite Hasbulla Magomedov. “The...
BoxingNews24.com
Ryan Garcia’s dad says Gervonta Davis fight close to being done
By Allan Fox: Ryan Garcia’s dad says his mega-fight with Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis is “close to being done” and in the “high 90%” mark. Henry isn’t saying whether the Davis-Garcia fight will take place this year, however, but he’s very optimistic that it’s going to happen. That’s a positive for the boxing world.
Sporting News
Manny Pacquiao vs. DK Yoo: Watch press conference for 2022 boxing exhibition featuring Pacquiao hologram
One of the most decorated boxers of all time will be returning to the ring. Eight-division champion Manny Pacquiao will face martial artist DK Yoo in an exhibition boxing bout on December 10. The Triller Fight Club-produced fight takes place in Seoul, South Korea. Proceeds from the event will benefit...
MMAmania.com
Lion king Charles Oliveira subs frisky feline in dangerous stunt ahead of UFC 280
Charles Oliveira is currently in Dubai preparing for his upcoming UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) title fight against top lightweight contender Islam Makhachev, scheduled for Sat., Oct. 22, 2022 inside Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Oliveira appears to be making the most of his trip,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MMAmania.com
Fighter on Fighter: Breaking down UFC Vegas 62’s Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo
Boxing specialist, Alexa Grasso, will square off opposite Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt, Viviane Araujo, this Saturday (Oct. 15, 2022) at UFC Vegas 62 inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Since joining UFC’s roster as an undefeated prospect from Invicta FC, it’s always felt like Grasso would become a contender....
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 62 predictions: Early ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Grasso vs. Araujo
Lethal Flyweight strikers look to punch their tickets into title contention this Saturday (Oct. 15, 2022) when Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo square off inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. ESPN+ will also host Cub Swanson’s Bantamweight debut against Jonathan Martinez, as well as a pivotal Flyweight battle between grappling aces Askar Askarov and Brandon Royval.
Draymond Green Drops Truth Bomb On His Future With The Warriors, Says He Will Not Sign Extension: “I’m Here This Year Trying To Win A Championship.”
Draymond Green speaks on his contract situation with the Warriors.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Valorant Pros Talk Bringing Split Back to the Map Pool
It's been over three months since Split was removed from the tournament, Competitive and Unrated map pools in Valorant. At the start of Valorant Episode 5 Act 1, Riot Games revealed its decision to remove Split from queues - one that didn't have all that much to do with the Tokyo-based map itself. The main reason Riot Games decided to remove Split from full-length settings is that it wanted to preserve its 7-map pool for tournament best-of-5s while adding Pearl into the mix.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BoxingNews24.com
Caleb Plant focused on Anthony Dirrell, not thinking about Benavidez or Charlo yet
By Adam Baskin: Former IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Plant is 100% focused on his fight against Anthony Dirrell for this Saturday night and NOT on bigger payday clashes against David Benavidez and Jermall Charlo. (Photo credit: Henry DeLeon/TGB Promotions) Plant (21-1, 9 KOs) has got to win this fight...
MMAmania.com
Megumi Fujii inspired by Carla Esparza’s championship success: ‘She gives us hope’
Megumi Fujii is arguably the toughest possible opponent a young upstart could face early in their career. Competing in Bellator’s 2010 Strawweight tournament, Fujii was on track to capture her first mixed martial arts (MMA) title after years of dominance with a flawless 19-fight unbeaten streak. “Mega Megu” made a career out of fighting and defeating opponents typically much larger than herself as divisions were still being established for women during the 2000s. A natural 105-pound Atomweight, Fujii dispatched of Sara Schneider in her Bellator debut via technical knockout before facing a new bright prospect on the block, Carla Esparza, in the quarterfinals of the tournament.
Boxing Scene
Jose Uzcategui Calls Out David Benavidez: "I'm The Opponent That David Needs"
Following a one-sided beating against Andre Dirrell, Jose Uzcategui announced his presence to the rest of the super middleweight division. Though he believed that his IBF world title reign had only just begun, Caleb Plant had other ideas. On January 13th, 2019, at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, Plant...
MMAWeekly.com
Josh Copeland taking it one fight at a time heading into BKFC 31
Following nearly three years away from combat sports, former PFL heavyweight Josh Copeland is ready to return to fighting in a new arena. For his return to fighting, Copeland will step into the BKFC and take his skills into the bare knuckle arena. “The bare knuckle thing was something I...
mmanews.com
Pro-Wrestling Coach Says VanZant Stopped Training After Debut
The man tasked with prepping Paige VanZant for a professional wrestling venture has claimed that she’s stopped training since her debut match. VanZant made her name in mixed martial arts, where she competed under the UFC banner. In nine Octagon appearances, “12 Gauge” went 5-4, including wins over Felice Herrig and Rachael Ostovich.
WWE・
MMA Fighting
Alexander Volkanovski answers Beneil Dariush’s UFC 280 backup claim: ‘I’m not playing any games’
Beneil Dariush was caught off-guard by Alexander Volkanovski’s declaration that he isn’t the official backup for Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev. But for the UFC featherweight champion, there’s nothing fake about where he stands. “If he’s watching, I’m not playing any games,” Volkanovski said Wednesday on The...
Khabib Nurmagomedov Feels MMA Fighters Need Time To Mature And Islam Makhachev Is Now At His Peak
Khabib Nurmagomedov explains why he believes now is the right time for Islam Makhachev to become champion. There has not been a bigger advocate for Islam Makhacev over the course of his UFC than his teacher Khabib Nurmagomedov. These two men used to train together and have been on similar journeys since childhood. Now that Nurmagomedov is retired from fighting, he is focused on making those around him better. He has stepped into the shoes of his late father and become a coach to some of the most promising young athletes in the world of MMA today.
Islam Makhachev To Match Charles Oliveira’s Jiu-jitsu With ‘Sambo And Grappling’, Vows To ‘Give Him A Hard Time In Striking’
Islam Makhachev weighed in on Charles Oliveira’s game ahead of UFC 280. The Russian explains why he thinks he could beat “do Bronx” on the ground. With less than two weeks to go before UFC 280, Charles Oliveira has been intensely working on his ground game. The Brazilian is arguably the most dangerous jiu-jitsu fighter in the lightweight division and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he utilizes it against Islam Makhachev come fight night.
Comments / 0