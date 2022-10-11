ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kasa Smart light bulbs and plugs are up to 40% off during Amazon Prime Early Access

By Ceara Perez-Murphy, Reviewed
USA TODAY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UYA5E_0iV67VPI00
Save up to 40% on Kasa Smart items during Amazon's Early Access Reviewed.com

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Give your home some smart upgrades during Amazon's Early Access sale today, October 11 through tomorrow, October 12 . During the sale, you can score up to 40% off on Kasa Smart products from smart bulbs to baby monitors, designed to make your life just a little bit easier in a world of chaos.

All throughout the Amazon Early Access sale, we'll be here to round up the best deals you can score. Cross everything from tech essentials to great gifts off of your holiday shopping list—and at great prices!

The 5 best Kasa Smart deals at Amazon

  1. Smart Plug Power Strip HS300 for $44.99 (Save $35)
  2. Outdoor Smart Dimmer Plug for $17.99 (Save $12)
  3. Smart Motion Sensor Switch for $27.99 (Save $12)
  4. Outdoor Smart Plug Wi-Fi Outlet with 2 Sockets for $15.99 (Save $9)
  5. Smart Plug 2-Pack for $12.99 (Save $7)

More great deals from Kasa Smart

Lighting up your space to set the mood for a party or a low-key night of self care has never been easier. With Kasa Smart's color changing smart bulbs and awesome LED light strips, you can make your space the coolest on the block, even if it's just you enjoying them.

Amazon October Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Kasa Smart light bulbs and plugs are up to 40% off during Amazon Prime Early Access

USA TODAY

