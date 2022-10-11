Kasa Smart light bulbs and plugs are up to 40% off during Amazon Prime Early Access
- Amazon's Prime Early Access sale is live with hundreds of early Black Friday deals to shop, including up to 40% off Kasa Smart light bulbs and plugs.
- The October Prime Day deals event features exclusive discounts across all categories for Prime members— sign up today.
Give your home some smart upgrades during Amazon's Early Access sale today, October 11 through tomorrow, October 12 . During the sale, you can score up to 40% off on Kasa Smart products from smart bulbs to baby monitors, designed to make your life just a little bit easier in a world of chaos.
All throughout the Amazon Early Access sale, we'll be here to round up the best deals you can score. Cross everything from tech essentials to great gifts off of your holiday shopping list—and at great prices!
The 5 best Kasa Smart deals at Amazon
- Smart Plug Power Strip HS300 for $44.99 (Save $35)
- Outdoor Smart Dimmer Plug for $17.99 (Save $12)
- Smart Motion Sensor Switch for $27.99 (Save $12)
- Outdoor Smart Plug Wi-Fi Outlet with 2 Sockets for $15.99 (Save $9)
- Smart Plug 2-Pack for $12.99 (Save $7)
More great deals from Kasa Smart
Lighting up your space to set the mood for a party or a low-key night of self care has never been easier. With Kasa Smart's color changing smart bulbs and awesome LED light strips, you can make your space the coolest on the block, even if it's just you enjoying them.
- 2K Security Camera for Baby Monitor for $27.99 (Save $12)
- Smart Color-changing, Dimmable Light Bulbs for $29.99 (Save $10)
- Smart LED Light Strip for $18.99 (Save $6)
- Smart Plug HS103P4 for $23.99 (Save $6)
- Indoor Pan/Tilt Smart Security Camera with Night Vision and Motion Detector for $29.99 (Save $6)
