On Thursday, the Clovis City Council convened a special meeting to vote on proceeding to pass an ordinance banning abortion in the county seat of Curry County. The proposed ordinance reads, “(2) The state constitution of New Mexico dims not and cannot secure a right, privilege or immunity to act in violation of federal statutes such as 18 U.S.C. § 1461-62, or to engage in criminal and racketeering conduct as defined by federal law. (3) The members of the City Commission are bound by oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States, and the statutory provisions codified at 18 U.S.C. § 1461-62 are the ‘supreme Law of the Land’ under Amide VI of the Constitution and must be obeyed and respected by every person within the city of Clovis and by every judge the state of New Mexico. Ste U.S. Corot. art. VI (‘[T]he Laws of the United Status… Mall be the supreme Law of the Land; and the Judges in every State shall be bound thereby, any Thing in the Constitution or Laws of any Mate to the Contrary notwithstanding’).”

CLOVIS, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO