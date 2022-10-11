MISSING: Edgar Cortez, 29

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing adult who is at-risk due to mental and medical conditions.

Edgar Cortez, 29, was last seen on October 9th at around 8:00 am in the 200 block of Lincoln Street in Bakersfield.

Cortez is a Hispanic male standing 5'5" tall and weighing approximately 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what Cortez was last known to be wearing.

Anyone with any information about Cortez' whereabouts is asked to call BPD at 327-7111.