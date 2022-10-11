Read full article on original website
Port Arthur News
White Cane Awareness Day honored in Port Arthur
Hattie Harmason received a proclamation Tuesday naming Oct. 15, 2022 as White Cane Awareness Day in the city from Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie with Melissa Jackson and guide dog Liam nearby. The National Federation of the Blind celebrates White Cane Awareness Day every year on Oct. 15. Harmason said...
Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace candidates explain why they are the best option for the seat
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The midterm elections are rapidly approaching and Jefferson County is gearing up for an intense election season. One of the biggest races for Jefferson County is for Justice of the Peace Precinct 2. Democratic candidate Joseph Guillory II, Independent candidate Kyrin Baker and write-in candidate Brandon Bartie are facing off for the seat, hoping to replace current Justice of the Peace Marc DeRouen.
County judge orders burn ban for Orange County
ORANGE, Texas — A countywide burn ban order has been issued for Orange County. The order was issued by Orange County Judge John Gothia and went into effect on October 11, 2022. A burn ban may be lifted at any time if the county judge or commissioner court determines...
11-Year-Old Robert Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Beaumont (Beaumont, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Beaumont on Sunday. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Katy, Spring, The Woodlands sinking at substantial rate, expert says
Pockets of the Houston region, particularly in the city’s northern suburbs, are sinking at a substantial rate according to a University of Houston analysis on subsidence conducted over a four-year period. Thousands of oil and water wells, both active and inactive, were analyzed to determine the locations and severity...
All of Southeast Texas under burn bans, what you need to know
BEAUMONT, Texas — Amid drastically dry weather, all of Southeast Texas is under burn bans. The bans are designed to be a preventative measure to reduce the risk of homes and properties catching fire and to protect area residents. Officials in Liberty County issued a burn on Wednesday. Hardin...
Orange Leader
Community leader, businessman Frank David Claybar remembered for Orange County impact
Orange County is mourning the death of a longtime businessman who was also known for his contributions and service to the area in which he lived. Frank David Claybar, 74, died Oct. 6 at his home in Orange. Services are set for 11 a.m. Friday at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.
'It's a great opportunity' | Thousands of jobs could be coming to Beaumont due to expansion efforts from global company
BEAUMONT, Texas — Thousands of jobs and a slew of potential partnerships could be coming to Southeast Texas thanks to a global company's expansion efforts. OCI is a global company looking to build a facility in Beaumont. The new facility will sit across from its original location on Twin City Highway.
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur City Council approves new CEO for PA Economic Development Corporation
Port Arthur City Council on Tuesday approved the hiring of Terry Stokes as the new CEO for the Port Arthur Economic Development Corporation. The PAEDC board approved an agreement with Stokes for professional services and employment as CEO of the corporation during the Oct. 3 meeting pending approval by council.
Beaumont mayor, councilmen call for more security cameras at public parks after Rogers Park shooting
BEAUMONT, Texas — Three people that were shot and injured last week at Rogers Park in Beaumont are now out of the hospital. The shooting took place on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Residents in the area were left shaken and calling for change, including the installation of more security...
Doctors working to develop vaccine for flesh-eating bacteria that forced Bridge City man to amputate leg
BRIDGE CITY, Texas — Texas doctors are working to create a vaccine to combat a flesh-eating bacteria that forced a Bridge City man to amputate his leg. Carlton Abney, 54, was on a boat on Cow Bayou with his family when he was exposed to Vibrio Vulnificus. This type of bacteria is not new to the Lone Star State.
Beaumont native who played basketball in Europe uses culinary skills to bring unique taste to Southeast Texas
BEAUMONT, Texas — In addition to good music and company, unique and delicious food can be found at Cracklin Kings located in downtown Beaumont. “We got the etouffee,” Prentiss Semien, owner of Cracklin Kings, said. “We got the creole shrimp pasta”. (Editor's note: The above video is...
therecordlive.com
City gives more for big Juneteenth Festival in 2023
Orange will be having an even bigger Juneteenth Festival in 2023 as the Orange City Council approved awarding the Krewe de Onyx, sponsor of the event, $45,000. The group also has a donation from Father Jim Sichko for $15,000. He announced the donation on his Facebook page in June after giving the sermon for the Sunday worship service.
KFDM-TV
Bicyclist struck and killed by vehicle on Hwy 366 in Port Neches
PORT NECHES — A bicyclist has died after he was struck Wednesday night by a vehicle on Highway 366 in Port Neches. The fatal accident happened at about 7:40 p.m. in the 600 block of Highway 366. Jefferson County Justice of the Peace Judge Brad Burnett was called to...
Phys.org
Researchers find 'significant rates' of sinking ground in Houston suburbs
An analysis of thousands of water and oil wells in the Houston metro area has uncovered significant rates of subsidence, or gradual sinking of the ground, in some of the region's fast-growing suburbs that have not been previously reported. Shuhab Khan, professor of geology at the University of Houston, led...
Fire Marshal’s issue Stop Work Order after Wednesday fire at Woodville Pellets reignites
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A firefighter suffered a heat-related illness after a fire at a plant in Port Arthur reignited more than an hour after it was extinguished. The Port Arthur Fire Department responded to the Woodville Pellets Plant shortly before noon, after receiving a call about a fire on the exterior conveyor system. The plant is located near the Port of Port Arthur, according to a Port Arthur Fire Department release.
12newsnow.com
Hispanic Heritage Month : 'The Big Salsa Bachata Social' event taking place in Beaumont Wednesday
Attendees will have a chance to learn how to dance popular Latin dances, 'Bachata' and 'Salsa'. There will also be food and cocktails available.
fox26houston.com
Roughly 60-year-old water pump fails; 2 Texas towns left days without water
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas - People living in Hull and Daisetta, Texas have been without drinking water for more than four days. "Most people don’t know who to yell at right now, because we don’t have water," said Lillian England. "We’re looking at a week at least of nothing but yuck."
Southeast Texas entrepreneur, makeup artist embraces Hispanic culture within beauty industry
BEAUMONT, Texas — A first generation Mexican-American entrepreneur from Southeast Texas has spent years making sure every face she touches feel beautiful and confident. Emily Lopez's career begin as a school teacher, but now she teaches women of all ages and races the importance of skincare and finding the confidence within.
Port Arthur News
Autopsy: Woman killed at Port Neches RV park was pregnant
PORT NECHES — Preliminary autopsy results of a woman shot and killed by an acquaintance last week show she was pregnant at the time of her death. Laurie Frederick, 29, died from a single gunshot wound to the chest during a disturbance Oct. 5 at Lloyd’s RV Park in Port Neches. The preliminary autopsy findings also show she was shot at close range.
