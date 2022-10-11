ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Port Arthur News

White Cane Awareness Day honored in Port Arthur

Hattie Harmason received a proclamation Tuesday naming Oct. 15, 2022 as White Cane Awareness Day in the city from Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie with Melissa Jackson and guide dog Liam nearby. The National Federation of the Blind celebrates White Cane Awareness Day every year on Oct. 15. Harmason said...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
12NewsNow

Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace candidates explain why they are the best option for the seat

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The midterm elections are rapidly approaching and Jefferson County is gearing up for an intense election season. One of the biggest races for Jefferson County is for Justice of the Peace Precinct 2. Democratic candidate Joseph Guillory II, Independent candidate Kyrin Baker and write-in candidate Brandon Bartie are facing off for the seat, hoping to replace current Justice of the Peace Marc DeRouen.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

County judge orders burn ban for Orange County

ORANGE, Texas — A countywide burn ban order has been issued for Orange County. The order was issued by Orange County Judge John Gothia and went into effect on October 11, 2022. A burn ban may be lifted at any time if the county judge or commissioner court determines...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Katy, Spring, The Woodlands sinking at substantial rate, expert says

Pockets of the Houston region, particularly in the city’s northern suburbs, are sinking at a substantial rate according to a University of Houston analysis on subsidence conducted over a four-year period. Thousands of oil and water wells, both active and inactive, were analyzed to determine the locations and severity...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
therecordlive.com

City gives more for big Juneteenth Festival in 2023

Orange will be having an even bigger Juneteenth Festival in 2023 as the Orange City Council approved awarding the Krewe de Onyx, sponsor of the event, $45,000. The group also has a donation from Father Jim Sichko for $15,000. He announced the donation on his Facebook page in June after giving the sermon for the Sunday worship service.
ORANGE, TX
Phys.org

Researchers find 'significant rates' of sinking ground in Houston suburbs

An analysis of thousands of water and oil wells in the Houston metro area has uncovered significant rates of subsidence, or gradual sinking of the ground, in some of the region's fast-growing suburbs that have not been previously reported. Shuhab Khan, professor of geology at the University of Houston, led...
HOUSTON, TX
12NewsNow

Fire Marshal’s issue Stop Work Order after Wednesday fire at Woodville Pellets reignites

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A firefighter suffered a heat-related illness after a fire at a plant in Port Arthur reignited more than an hour after it was extinguished. The Port Arthur Fire Department responded to the Woodville Pellets Plant shortly before noon, after receiving a call about a fire on the exterior conveyor system. The plant is located near the Port of Port Arthur, according to a Port Arthur Fire Department release.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Port Arthur News

Autopsy: Woman killed at Port Neches RV park was pregnant

PORT NECHES — Preliminary autopsy results of a woman shot and killed by an acquaintance last week show she was pregnant at the time of her death. Laurie Frederick, 29, died from a single gunshot wound to the chest during a disturbance Oct. 5 at Lloyd’s RV Park in Port Neches. The preliminary autopsy findings also show she was shot at close range.
Beaumont, TX
