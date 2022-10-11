ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hale Center, TX

End Zone Scores for Friday, Oct. 14

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday night, Oct. 14. Lubbock Christian vs. TK Gorman (Saturday, Oct. 15) Hobbs vs. Alamogordo (Saturday, Oct. 15)
Palo Duro scores 70 points while celebrating 70th anniversary of Carver Dragons state championship

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Palo Duro Dons are coming off a special week. The team won over Lubbock High 70-0 to move to 1-0 in district play. It was a special number because the 70 points came on the same day the Dons were honoring the 70th anniversary of the Carver High Dragons 7-0 victory in the state championship game. It’s the last state championship won in football by an Amarillo based team.
Clovis, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Roswell High School football team will have a game with Clovis High School on October 15, 2022, 09:00:00.
Former SEC Standout Makinzy Herzog Transferring to Texas Tech

Makinzy Herzog is transferring to Texas Tech, she announced on social media late Wednesday night. “See you soon big 12,” Herzog wrote, alongside photos of herself in a Red Raider uniform. Herzog will have one season of eligibility remaining at Texas Tech. In mid-August, Extra Inning Softball exclusively reported...
8 Things to Expect When You Move to Lubbock, Texas

If you're thinking about moving to the Hub City of West Texas, then here's what you need to know. When you first move to Lubbock you get the feeling that something is missing, but you can't put your finger on it. The answer is billboards and signs. The city has very strict rules on billboards and signs. Admittedly, it gives the city a cleaner look, but it also makes the town look even flatter than it is.
Mother claims daughter was accidentally drugged at Frenship MS and faces discipline, district responds

WOLFFORTH, Texas – The mother of a Frenship Middle School sixth grader said on Monday that her daughter was accidentally drugged at school last week. The district responded in a statement on Tuesday that it is investigating the incident. Kaisha Weatherly said a student shared some candy with her daughter at the beginning of the […]
Lubbock man arrested in early Sunday shooting, one person injured, report says

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man was arrested on Sunday after a shooting left one person seriously injured, according to the Lubbock Police Department. According to a police report, officers responded to shots fired call at a house in the 1300 block of East 52nd Street. A victim was found on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. The […]
