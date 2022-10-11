Read full article on original website
Related
fox34.com
End Zone Scores for Friday, Oct. 14
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday night, Oct. 14. Lubbock Christian vs. TK Gorman (Saturday, Oct. 15) Hobbs vs. Alamogordo (Saturday, Oct. 15)
KFDA
Palo Duro scores 70 points while celebrating 70th anniversary of Carver Dragons state championship
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Palo Duro Dons are coming off a special week. The team won over Lubbock High 70-0 to move to 1-0 in district play. It was a special number because the 70 points came on the same day the Dons were honoring the 70th anniversary of the Carver High Dragons 7-0 victory in the state championship game. It’s the last state championship won in football by an Amarillo based team.
Clovis, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Roswell High School football team will have a game with Clovis High School on October 15, 2022, 09:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
extrainningsoftball.com
Former SEC Standout Makinzy Herzog Transferring to Texas Tech
Makinzy Herzog is transferring to Texas Tech, she announced on social media late Wednesday night. “See you soon big 12,” Herzog wrote, alongside photos of herself in a Red Raider uniform. Herzog will have one season of eligibility remaining at Texas Tech. In mid-August, Extra Inning Softball exclusively reported...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox34.com
End Zone Scores for Thursday, Oct. 13
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Thursday, Oct. 13.
Level the bevel? Flatten the T? Some want to change the iconic Double T
LUBBOCK, Texas — According to a website, a group of Texas Tech University alumni are campaigning to “Level the Bevel” on the Texas Tech logo – in other words, remove the 3D elements of the iconic Double T. The Double T was first introduced in 1926 and officially adopted by the school in 1963, according […]
8 Things to Expect When You Move to Lubbock, Texas
If you're thinking about moving to the Hub City of West Texas, then here's what you need to know. When you first move to Lubbock you get the feeling that something is missing, but you can't put your finger on it. The answer is billboards and signs. The city has very strict rules on billboards and signs. Admittedly, it gives the city a cleaner look, but it also makes the town look even flatter than it is.
fox34.com
Lubbock Sheriff investigates body found in East Lubbock Co. canyon
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - At approximately 2 p.m. Friday, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 11300 block of ECR 7300 regarding a deceased person found in a field. The area is southeast of Ransom Canyon, east of FM 400 on East County Road 7300. Upon arrival, deputies...
RELATED PEOPLE
Where is the water going? Lubbock residents asked to participate in flooding survey
Lubbock residents were asked to take part in a flood questionnaire survey to better understand flooding issues and to voice their concerns.
One killed after pickup truck hit man fixing tractor tire north of Lubbock, DPS says
One person was killed after a crash between a tractor and a pickup truck north of Lubbock on Friday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock man suffered spine injury in Sunday shooting, family is hopeful he will walk again
LUBBOCK, Texas— Isaiah Riojas, 22, was seriously injured in a shooting at a residence in East Lubbock early Sunday morning, according to the Lubbock Police Department. His mother said, as of Thursday afternoon, he is in critical condition at University Medical Center. Veronica Gonzales, Isaiah’s mother, told EverythingLubbock.com her...
University Daily
Students react to Beto's appearance at Tech
Beto O’Rourke was on Texas Tech campus for a rally as his final stop in his college campaign tour. Students provided opinions across the political spectrum in advance of the upcoming election. Geoffrey Daniels, a third year creative media industries major from Round Rock, spoke on the importance of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Driver arrested after man hit, killed while inflating tractor tire north of Lubbock
The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed to EverythingLubbock.com that Stephanie Fair, 23, was arrested and charged with Intoxicated Manslaughter after a fatal crash north of Lubbock.
One person suffers severe injuries after crash near Levelland, DPS says
LEVELLAND, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 385 north of Levelland on Thursday morning. One person had severe injuries, according to DPS, and was taken to a hospital in Lubbock. Another person was taken to a hospital in Levelland. The crash was first reported at 10:05 […]
Mother claims daughter was accidentally drugged at Frenship MS and faces discipline, district responds
WOLFFORTH, Texas – The mother of a Frenship Middle School sixth grader said on Monday that her daughter was accidentally drugged at school last week. The district responded in a statement on Tuesday that it is investigating the incident. Kaisha Weatherly said a student shared some candy with her daughter at the beginning of the […]
WATCH: Levelland holds press conference after crash kills Animal Control officer
The City of Levelland held a press conference after two Levelland Animal Control officers were involved in a crash.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
18-year-old Texas Tech student ‘touched so many lives’ before fatal crash, mother said
Kaila Riojas, 18, passed away after a crash between a moped and a pickup truck Sunday evening, according to the Lubbock Police Department. Her mother, Samantha, said Kaila was a nursing student at Texas Tech University.
2 dead in Thursday crash identified by Texas DPS
Update: (5:57 p.m.) AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released the names of the two individuals who died in the Thursday morning crash on I-27, around three miles south of Amarillo. According to a news release, two Portales, New Mexico residents who were traveling in the 2022 Nissan Sentra […]
Lubbock man arrested in early Sunday shooting, one person injured, report says
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man was arrested on Sunday after a shooting left one person seriously injured, according to the Lubbock Police Department. According to a police report, officers responded to shots fired call at a house in the 1300 block of East 52nd Street. A victim was found on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. The […]
The Cheapest Places to Live in Texas: Lubbock Came in What Place?
The cost of living has been on everyone's mind lately. It's something that keeps rising. Lubbock is known to be affordable, but is that actually the case right now? The Cost of Living Index shows us that might not be as true as we thought. The annual inflation rate as...
Comments / 0