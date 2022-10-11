ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 1

Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WSDOT responds to Chronic Nuisance Notice filed by city over Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington Department of Transportation responded to the City of Spokane’s “Chronic Nuisance Notice,” which was filed over Camp Hope. WSDOT began by objecting to the notice and calling it unlawful. The letter states the city is holding WSDOT responsible for a situation Spokane created, by not being able to provide housing and social and health services...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane bakery struggles to keep employees amid downtown crime

SPOKANE, Wash. — A downtown Spokane bake shop is struggling to keep employees amid constant car break-ins. Workers at Sweet Frostings pay to use a privately-owned parking lot across from the shop. They say their cars are constantly being broken into. Owner Jessica Atkinson says they have experienced crime downtown the entire time they’ve been open, but it has never...
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Government
Spokane, WA
Government
State
Washington State
ncwlife.com

Spokane enacts sit-and-lie ordinance, still battling homelessness

Last month, the city of Spokane enacted its new sit-and-lie ordinance, ruling that a person cannot sit or lie on the sidewalk between 6 a.m. and midnight in the downtown area effective immediately. Because the sit-and-lie ordinance relies on having adequate shelter space in order to be enforced, Council Member...
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

Camp hope shrinks; plus, a Band-Aid for contaminated West Plains water, and Woodward's gloomy prognostication

According to a weekend count by Jewels Helping Hands, there are 443 people living at Camp Hope. That's lower than earlier in the summer, when a survey counted 601 people living at the East Central homeless encampment — a number that's been used in countless news statements and stories. In a text message, Julie Garcia, executive director of Jewels Helping Hands, the nonprofit overseeing the camp, said more campers are being moved into housing and that she hopes the number will be at 430 by Friday. Garcia describes it as a "steady decline." The new population figures come just a few days after Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl joined the sheriff, county commissioners and county prosecutor in calling for the camp to be cleared. In a letter sent to the state Transportation Department — which owns the land the camp is on — and Jewels Helping Hands, Meidl outlined allegations of criminal activity and declared the camp a chronic nuisance. The letter included a proposed agreement that would require all personal items be moved off the property by Nov. 15. (NATE SANFORD)
SPOKANE, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

Woodward says Spokane economic recovery continues, but problems loom

Spokane’s post-pandemic recession recovery continues, according to the city’s mayor, but revenue shortfalls and lagging per capita income pose problems for budget planning and quality of life in the city. Delivering an annual assessment to the city council this week, Woodward said job growth in the city is...
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Stimulus#Mayor#U S Census Bureau#Property Crime#Poverty#American#The U S Census Bureau
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

BLM lifting fire restritions in Eastern Washington

SPOKANE, Wash. – Fire restrictions are being lifted on public lands in Eastern Washington.  The Bureau of Land Management will formally lift the restrictions in Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Walla Walla, Whitman and Yakima Counties on Friday.  Caution is still advised at all times for people...
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
KREM2

Cheney police chief announces resignation

CHENEY, Wash. — After 11 years as the city of Cheney's police chief, John Hensley announced his plans to step away from the role. Cheney mayor Chris Grover told KREM 2 the city has accepted his resignation and are actively searching for an interim chief. Mayor Grover has not...
CHENEY, WA
wchstv.com

More than 40 Labradors surrendered by overrun breeder in Washington

(KOMO) — More than 40 English Labradors have been taken to animal shelters across Washington after they were surrendered by a breeder in Pend Oreille County. Pasado's Safe Haven said the dogs were rescued after a woman who was breeding them was unable to find them homes. Law enforcement officials were notified after the woman reportedly tried to drop more than 40 labs off at the Spokane Humane Society.
PEND OREILLE COUNTY, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Spokane pair staged robbery, police say

COEUR d’ALENE — Two Washington residents are facing felony charges after they allegedly staged a robbery Oct. 2 at Sunset Bowling Center in Coeur d'Alene. Brett C. Sears, 38, of Spokane, is charged with burglary, grand theft, eluding and criminal conspiracy. Prosecutors also filed a habitual offender enhancement.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy