Washington, DC

Nita I
2d ago

This is nothing new. This has been an issue forever. How many news investigation do they have to have on live TV for anyone to now this?? Get them all out of there starting from the top!!!

6
WTOP

Bowser embarrassed by report detailing DC public housing failures

Saying that she was “embarrassed” by an extremely critical report from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser promised a swift response from the city. The 72-page report, first obtained by The Washington Post, portrayed the D.C. Housing Authority as being in disarray.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

'We are going to fix things': DCHA director responds to HUD report

WASHINGTON - The executive director of the D.C. Housing Authority is assuring residents that her team will "fix the problems" highlighted in the Department of Housing and Urban Development's recent audit of the housing authority. "We take this report seriously," Brenda Donald said. In the 72-page report HUD states that...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

The Big Board files lawsuit against DC over COVID vaccine mandates

WASHINGTON — A D.C. sports bar that had its liquor license suspended for not enforcing the city's COVID protocols is now suing the city over the vaccine mandates it resisted. On Thursday, a lawsuit was filed by The Buckeye Institute on behalf of Eric Flannery, the owner of The...
LAW
WUSA9

'I'm tired of crying' | HUD works to keep another DC landlord accountable for safe and sanitary homes

WASHINGTON — Homes that are decent, safe and sanitary. That is the mission of the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The reality in some homes in D.C. is something different. The federal agency gave the DC Housing Authority six months to fix problems that led to long waiting lists, a record number of vacant units and tenants living in filthy and dangerous conditions.
POLITICS
fox5dc.com

Southeast community leaders call for change amid rise in crime

WASHINGTON - A rise in crime — including a string of recent shootings — across the District has community leaders in Southeast calling for change. FOX 5’s Jacqueline Matter attended a community meeting Wednesday where about three dozen people came out to raise their concerns with D.C. police and local officials.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

As Climate Change Increases Extreme Rain And Flooding, D.C.’s Most Vulnerable Residents Pay The Price

The first days of D.C. fall were gray and gusty this year, with temperatures that slipped into the 40s and rain that wavered between a drizzle and a downpour for days. The remnants of Hurricane Ian, whose forces devastated parts of North Carolina, Florida, and Cuba, dumped two inches of rainfall in the first five days of the month – already more than half of the monthly average for October, according to the National Weather Service.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hill

DC deputy mayor exits post after alleged assault

D.C. Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice Chris Geldart has resigned after he was charged with assault and battery earlier this month. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) made the announcement in an unscheduled press conference on Wednesday, where she applauded Geldart’s years-long tenure in D.C.’s government in multiple roles.
WASHINGTON, DC
ffxnow.com

Chairman McKay calls Springfield a ‘no-brainer’ choice for FBI HQ

Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay says Springfield would be an ideal choice for a new FBI headquarters — or would be if another agency wasn’t involved in an underhanded attempt to play favorites. While it’s not exactly shocking that the county’s top elected official thinks...
SPRINGFIELD, VA
Washington Examiner

Want to save Metro? Dare to re-criminalize fare beating

The Washington, D.C., Metro system has a problem, and its new general manager is on it. To much praise, including from the Washington Post, Randy Clarke rolled out the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority's plan to deal with mass-scale turnstile-jumping. Maryland and Virginia, fare evasion remains a criminal offense. But...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Phase 2 of The Wharf in DC officially opens

D.C. celebrated the fifth anniversary of The Wharf’s grand opening Wednesday night. However, this anniversary was extra special for the District as it marked the long-awaited opening of Phase 2. “The project is one of the most significant and successful urban waterfront developments in the world,” said Shawn Seaman...
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington City Paper

D.C. Housing Authority Is Failing In Just About Every Way

It took all of five days for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to come to the conclusion about the D.C. Housing Authority that anyone even passively familiar with the agency already knew: DCHA is in complete shambles. HUD conducted an on-site assessment of DCHA from March 7...
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

“Two D.C. residents arrested in case of kidnapped dog and puppies”

“Zenobia Fisher and Alphonso Allen of Northeast Washington, D.C., were arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 11 and charged with second degree theft and animal cruelty following a joint investigation by the Humane Rescue Alliance and the Metropolitan Police Department. On Aug. 18, Fisher began fostering Godiva and her seven 2-week-old puppies,...
WASHINGTON, DC
