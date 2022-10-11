Read full article on original website
Nita I
2d ago
This is nothing new. This has been an issue forever. How many news investigation do they have to have on live TV for anyone to now this?? Get them all out of there starting from the top!!!
WTOP
Bowser embarrassed by report detailing DC public housing failures
Saying that she was “embarrassed” by an extremely critical report from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser promised a swift response from the city. The 72-page report, first obtained by The Washington Post, portrayed the D.C. Housing Authority as being in disarray.
fox5dc.com
'We are going to fix things': DCHA director responds to HUD report
WASHINGTON - The executive director of the D.C. Housing Authority is assuring residents that her team will "fix the problems" highlighted in the Department of Housing and Urban Development's recent audit of the housing authority. "We take this report seriously," Brenda Donald said. In the 72-page report HUD states that...
The Big Board files lawsuit against DC over COVID vaccine mandates
WASHINGTON — A D.C. sports bar that had its liquor license suspended for not enforcing the city's COVID protocols is now suing the city over the vaccine mandates it resisted. On Thursday, a lawsuit was filed by The Buckeye Institute on behalf of Eric Flannery, the owner of The...
LAW・
'I'm tired of crying' | HUD works to keep another DC landlord accountable for safe and sanitary homes
WASHINGTON — Homes that are decent, safe and sanitary. That is the mission of the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The reality in some homes in D.C. is something different. The federal agency gave the DC Housing Authority six months to fix problems that led to long waiting lists, a record number of vacant units and tenants living in filthy and dangerous conditions.
New Report Reveals Uninhabitable Units, Shocking Incompetence at D.C. Public Housing Authority
The worst landlord in Washington, D.C., might be the district itself. That's according to a damning new federal audit of the District of Columbia Housing Authority (DCHA) that criticized the authority for failing to provide "decent, safe, and sanitary housing opportunities for residents" at the 8,084 public housing units it operates.
24 families refused to comply with DCPS immunization requirement
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Tuesday was the deadline for students, between Pre-K3 and the fifth grade, who are missing routine immunizations. 90 percent of students met the deadline, according to DCPS. “We continue our commitment, to putting our full weight to ensuring that our youth are immunized against preventable infectious diseases,” Deputy Mayor for […]
DC deputy mayor resigns in light of assault allegations
WASHINGTON — D.C. Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart has resigned after allegedly choking an individual at a gym in Arlington, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Wednesday during a press conference. The mayor said she was "saddened to say" that she accepted the resignation. "I am proud of the work we've done...
fox5dc.com
DC deputy mayor resigns following assault controversy, residency questions
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has announced that Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart has resigned from his position following an assault controversy that was caught on video and questions about his residency. "We agreed that the needs of the District are what we should be focused on,"...
WAMU
Without COVID-era protections, evictions in the region are ticking up
As the pandemic waned, Vivian Tatabod, a nurse in Prince George’s County, says she noticed many of her neighbors in her apartment building getting evicted. “When people were going through so much,” she says. “Stuff outside, thrown out, families, struggling to find a place.”. Rent in her...
fox5dc.com
Southeast community leaders call for change amid rise in crime
WASHINGTON - A rise in crime — including a string of recent shootings — across the District has community leaders in Southeast calling for change. FOX 5’s Jacqueline Matter attended a community meeting Wednesday where about three dozen people came out to raise their concerns with D.C. police and local officials.
As Climate Change Increases Extreme Rain And Flooding, D.C.’s Most Vulnerable Residents Pay The Price
The first days of D.C. fall were gray and gusty this year, with temperatures that slipped into the 40s and rain that wavered between a drizzle and a downpour for days. The remnants of Hurricane Ian, whose forces devastated parts of North Carolina, Florida, and Cuba, dumped two inches of rainfall in the first five days of the month – already more than half of the monthly average for October, according to the National Weather Service.
5-member planning board resigns amid controversy in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — All five members of the Montgomery County Planning Board have resigned amidst controversy. Council leadership said they accepted the resignations of the five-member board because it lost faith in the board's ability to work together. "I've been around county government for 16 years and I've...
DC deputy mayor exits post after alleged assault
D.C. Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice Chris Geldart has resigned after he was charged with assault and battery earlier this month. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) made the announcement in an unscheduled press conference on Wednesday, where she applauded Geldart’s years-long tenure in D.C.’s government in multiple roles.
ffxnow.com
Chairman McKay calls Springfield a ‘no-brainer’ choice for FBI HQ
Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay says Springfield would be an ideal choice for a new FBI headquarters — or would be if another agency wasn’t involved in an underhanded attempt to play favorites. While it’s not exactly shocking that the county’s top elected official thinks...
Washington Examiner
Want to save Metro? Dare to re-criminalize fare beating
The Washington, D.C., Metro system has a problem, and its new general manager is on it. To much praise, including from the Washington Post, Randy Clarke rolled out the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority's plan to deal with mass-scale turnstile-jumping. Maryland and Virginia, fare evasion remains a criminal offense. But...
WTOP
Phase 2 of The Wharf in DC officially opens
D.C. celebrated the fifth anniversary of The Wharf’s grand opening Wednesday night. However, this anniversary was extra special for the District as it marked the long-awaited opening of Phase 2. “The project is one of the most significant and successful urban waterfront developments in the world,” said Shawn Seaman...
Washington City Paper
D.C. Housing Authority Is Failing In Just About Every Way
It took all of five days for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to come to the conclusion about the D.C. Housing Authority that anyone even passively familiar with the agency already knew: DCHA is in complete shambles. HUD conducted an on-site assessment of DCHA from March 7...
WTOP
Silverman calls for change after DC agency fails to provide safe or sanitary public housing
A D.C. council member is promising to fix the District’s Housing Authority after a federal report laid out a series of critical issues with the agency, most notably its failure to provide safe and sanitary housing,. The Department of Housing and Urban Development released its findings of an investigation...
popville.com
“Two D.C. residents arrested in case of kidnapped dog and puppies”
“Zenobia Fisher and Alphonso Allen of Northeast Washington, D.C., were arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 11 and charged with second degree theft and animal cruelty following a joint investigation by the Humane Rescue Alliance and the Metropolitan Police Department. On Aug. 18, Fisher began fostering Godiva and her seven 2-week-old puppies,...
FBI blames pressure relief valve for frightening bangs at headquarters
WASHINGTON — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is calming fears of shots fired at the bureau's headquarters heard Tuesday night. Video captured the sound of rapid bangs that sound like rifle fire coming from the building in Northwest D.C. In the video, provided to WUSA9 from a person who...
WUSA9
