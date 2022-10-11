Waverly gears up for huge battle against Chenango Forks

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Friday night football is gonna be rocking on the 18 Sports Blitz.

Our game of the week is no surprise. Unbeaten Waverly (6-0) will host Chenango Forks (5-1) in perhaps the biggest game of the season thus far. The game marks a rematch of last year’s Section IV Class C Championship game, a game won by Forks on their way to the New York State Championship.

In that contest, Waverly suffered its only defeat of the season and finished the year (10-1). Forks won the Section IV title with a 34-6 drubbing of the Wolverines. Now, Waverly wants to use that as motivation to avenge last year’s loss.

Check out the Friday football schedule, many games you will see highlights of on The 18 Sports Blitz at 11.

High School Football – Friday

#2 Chenango Forks at #5 Waverly – 7 pm

Horseheads at Vestal – 7 pm

Elmira at Binghamton – 7 pm

Corning at Victor – 7 pm

Le Roy at Hornell – 7 pm

Haverling at Whitman/Whitfield – 7 pm

#1 Tioga at S-VE/Candor – 7 pm

Athens at Canton – 7 pm

Towanda at Hughesville – 7 pm

West Perry at NP/Mansfield – 7 pm

Wellsboro at South Williamsport – 7 pm

Wyalusing at Loyalsock – 7 pm

Edison at Groton – 7 pm

Whitney Point at Schuyler Storm – Saturday 7 pm

Troy at Northwest – Saturday 7 pm



