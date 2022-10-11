ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chenango Forks, NY

Waverly gears up for huge battle against Chenango Forks

By Andy Malnoske
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0or1Ia_0iV65CoJ00

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Friday night football is gonna be rocking on the 18 Sports Blitz.

Our game of the week is no surprise. Unbeaten Waverly (6-0) will host Chenango Forks (5-1) in perhaps the biggest game of the season thus far. The game marks a rematch of last year’s Section IV Class C Championship game, a game won by Forks on their way to the New York State Championship.

In that contest, Waverly suffered its only defeat of the season and finished the year (10-1). Forks won the Section IV title with a 34-6 drubbing of the Wolverines. Now, Waverly wants to use that as motivation to avenge last year’s loss.

Check out the Friday football schedule, many games you will see highlights of on The 18 Sports Blitz at 11.

High School Football – Friday
#2 Chenango Forks at #5 Waverly – 7 pm
Horseheads at Vestal – 7 pm
Elmira at Binghamton – 7 pm
Corning at Victor – 7 pm
Le Roy at Hornell – 7 pm
Haverling at Whitman/Whitfield – 7 pm
#1 Tioga at S-VE/Candor – 7 pm
Athens at Canton – 7 pm
Towanda at Hughesville – 7 pm
West Perry at NP/Mansfield – 7 pm
Wellsboro at South Williamsport – 7 pm
Wyalusing at Loyalsock – 7 pm
Edison at Groton – 7 pm
Whitney Point at Schuyler Storm – Saturday 7 pm
Troy at Northwest – Saturday 7 pm

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WETM 18 News

Elmira girls soccer crushes Oneonta in STAC semis

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira girls soccer showed no signs of slowing down. The Express, fresh off its STAC West Championship, crushed visiting Oneonta 7-0 Wednesday night in the STAC Conference Semis. Playing on its new home turf, Elmira’s Emily Hanrahan scored a hat trick for the Express. Elmira will next play at Chenango Valley […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

18 Sports Plays of the Week – 10/11

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for the 18 Sports Plays of the Week. The 18 Sports team brings you the top plays of the week from around the Twin Tiers. This week’s top plays include an interception by SVEC’s Hunter Harmon and a 65-yard touchdown run by Mansfield University quarterback Cahsid Raymond. You can […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

What to do with all all your Fall leaves

ELMIRA, WETM – Which city you reside in dictates when and how you’re expected to dispose of all your fall leaves, or if you’re on your own in taking care of the excess green waste. If you’re one of the lucky ones with the convenient luxury that comes with this time of year in cities […]
SAYRE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Athens, NY
City
Corning, NY
City
Waverly, NY
Chenango Forks, NY
Education
Chenango Forks, NY
Football
City
Le Roy, NY
City
Binghamton, NY
Chenango Forks, NY
Sports
Waverly, NY
Football
City
Whitney Point, NY
City
Vestal, NY
Waverly, NY
Sports
City
Chenango Forks, NY
City
Groton, NY
City
Elmira, NY
City
Canton, NY
WETM 18 News

Northeast Stingers baseball tryouts this weekend

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local elite travel baseball team is in search of its next great group of talent. The Northeast Stingers, a top premier travel baseball team in the Southern Tier of New York and Northern Tier of Pennsylvania, will be holding tryouts for all age groups this weekend. Starting on Friday the […]
WELLSBORO, PA
owegopennysaver.com

Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Sept. 26, 2022 through Oct. 02, 2022 there were 85 calls for service, they responded to one motor vehicle accident, and 12 traffic tickets were issued. In the month of September, the Owego Police Department K-9 Unit assisted Owego Police...
OWEGO, NY
WETM 18 News

Waverly’s Joey Tomasso wins Athlete of the Week

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – This week’s winner rewrote the record books for the Wolverines. Waverly quarterback Joey Tomasso is the Simmons-Rockwell Nissan 18 Sports Athlete of the Week. The junior threw for 281 yards and had four total touchdowns in a 35-6 win for the Wolverines on the road against Oneonta. Tomasso broke the Waverly […]
WAVERLY, NY
WETM 18 News

Blue Raiders raise money in Pink Out game

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Blue Raiders raised money for a great cause on Tuesday. (Photo courtesy: @hdsgirlssoccer) The Horseheads girls soccer team held a Pink Out game on senior night in their regular season finale against Waverly on Tuesday night. The Blue Raiders raised 475 dollars from the game. The money raised will go […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Gears#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#Hornell#Whitman Whitfield#Np Mansfield#Schuyler Storm#Nexstar Media Inc
WETM 18 News

Crusaders clinch spot in sectionals with win against WG

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – The Crusaders clinched a spot in sectionals with a win at home on Monday. The Elmira Notre Dame boys soccer team clinched a spot in sectionals with a 4-0 win at home against Watkins Glen on senior night. Guilherme Toigo and David Bermejo scored first half goals for the Crusaders to […]
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

House Fire in Elmira this Morning

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY)-- A fire broke out around 7:15 this morning at 709 West Water Street in Elmira. Crews arrived on scene at approximately 7:25 to put out the flames. Minor damage occurred inside the house specifically in the kitchen. The outside of the home suffered little to no damage.
ELMIRA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Education
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Owego Police Blotter: October 3 to 9

During the week of Monday, October 3 to Sunday, October 9, the Owego Police Department had 97 service calls, 6 arrests, 4 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 0 traffic tickets. An investigation into a theft on Spencer Avenue led to the arrest of a Tioga man. Shane M. Hildebrandt was...
OWEGO, NY
WKTV

Petit Larceny arrest in Oneonta

ONEONTA, N.Y. – New York State Police arrested homeless, Jesse Sklenarik, 31, of Oneonta for the misdemeanor of Attempted Petit Larceny on Friday, Oct. 7. When troopers arrived on scene at Certified Auto in the town of Oneonta, an employee was found holding down Sklenarik after the employee observed Sklenarik allegedly attempting to cut the catalytic converter off a vehicle on their property.
ONEONTA, NY
Syracuse.com

Sistina Giordano leaving Syracuse TV’s ‘Bridge Street’ after nearly a decade

NewsChannel 9 (WSYR-TV) personality Sistina Giordano is leaving “Bridge Street” after nearly a decade hosting the daytime talk show in Syracuse. “After more than 8 years as co-host of Bridge Street, I’ve made the decision to move on. I’ve loved every minute of greeting you all each weekday morning and I hope you’ll stick around as I continue with my future endeavors both on and off TV,” Giordano said in a statement Wednesday on Facebook. “I’m so grateful to the people I sat next to who supported me and I’m even more excited to see where life takes me professionally and personally.”
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM

New round of P-EBT payments expected to hit accounts

New round of P-EBT payments expected to hit accounts. New round of P-EBT payments expected to hit accounts. Senator Gillibrand was in Elmira today as she announced 60 million dollars will be invested in the low-income home energy assistance program. Turkey prices increase as Thanksgiving nears. We kick off the...
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy