Read full article on original website
Related
Ikea Pushes Affordability as Inflation Looms
Home furnishings company Ikea said retail sales have picked up over the past year as the world has reopened, but inflation has led to higher prices and supply chain issues have made it difficult to put products on the shelves. Total Ikea retail sales rose 6.5% year over year during...
Today in B2B Payments: eCommerce Tools Focus on African Enterprises, Aircraft Parts
Today in B2B payments, Dooka offers a B2B marketplace to promote intra-African trade, while Ambry Hill and eComchain launch an eCommerce storefront solution for sellers of aircraft parts. Plus, Blackline adds a credit risk assessment feature, while HSBC and Trade Ledger develop a digital receivables finance solution. A growing number...
Deliveroo Adds BNPL as Food Delivery Expands Internationally
U.K.-based food delivery service Deliveroo is asking the question, “Do consumers want to pay for their burritos in multiple installments?”. The company is now offering buy now, pay later (BNPL) via Klarna, the Mirror reported Tuesday (Oct. 11). Consumers are given the option to pay immediately, to pay the full amount within 30 days or, for orders of at least 30 pounds, to pay in three installments over 60 days.
UAE Member Ajman Launches Government Payment Portal on Metaverse
The Ajman Department of Finance (ADF) has launched a government payment platform on the metaverse, a service that registers government suppliers and a new website. These projects are part of the efforts of Ajman, which is one of the emirates of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), to promote digital transformation and become a global center for financial services, ADF said in a Friday (Oct. 14) press release.
IN THIS ARTICLE
B2B Marketplaces Digitize Corporate Procurement, Tackle Africa’s Inefficient Supply Chains
Online marketplaces are among the defining features of contemporary eCommerce, which has been shaped by the likes of global heavyweights such as Amazon and eBay. But just as direct-to-consumer retail has been transformed by the marketplace model, the world of wholesale and commercial trade has also embraced digital platforms. In...
Pepsi Automates Supply Chain to Head Off Shortages
In a bid to ease ingredient shortages, multinational food and beverage giant PepsiCo said it is planning to automate and digitize more of its supply chain data in hopes of boosting efficiency and garnering other time-saving insights. In joint prepared remarks Wednesday (Oct. 12) accompanying the company’s third-quarter 2022 financial...
EMEA Daily: Mediobanca Firms up BNPL Presence With 2 Acquisitions
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Italian banking group, Mediobanca announced it has made two acquisitions in the BNPL space., and the emirate of Ajman launched a new government payment portal in the metaverse. Compass, the consumer credit arm of Italy’s Mediobanca Group, has completed two deals in...
Internet, Cloud Capabilities Define Google’s Billion-Dollar Africa Investment
One year on from the launch of Google’s billion-dollar, five-year investment plan to foster digital transformation in Africa, the firm has announced a number of projects that are helping to improve digital infrastructure and support local startups on the continent. During a recent Google for Africa 2022 webcast, company...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Crypto Whale Pilfers $100M From Solana DeFi Platform Mango
A crypto fraudster took off with an estimated $100 million after manipulating the token price of Mango using two accounts funded with the stablecoin USD Coin on the decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Solana. The exploit first came to light by blockchain auditing firm OtterSec in a Twitter post on Tuesday...
Retail Weekly: Consumer Demand Slows in Europe, MENA Accelerates Omnichannel
In the past week, observers of global retail trends have received the latest statistics from Eurostat, which show that retail sales in the EU fell 0.2% in August for a 1.3% year-on-year decline. A more significant decrease was observed in the eurozone, where the figures stood at 0.4% and 2.0%.
Value of Local Expertise Underestimated in Expanding Cross-Border Commerce
With merchants and brands battling falling sales, cross-border expansion into high-growth markets is a strategy for steadying the ship, but it’s tough going if you don’t know the local payment preferences and have the relationships to make those expansions worth it. Speaking with PYMNTS, Guillaume Tournand, vice president...
79% of Merchants Tout Importance of Digital Coupons In-Store
In striving to keep consumers spending, retailers are increasingly turning to tech-enabled ways to keep some competitive advantages in place. As detailed in the report “Big Retail’s Innovation Mandate: Convenience and Personalization,” a PYMNTS and ACI Worldwide collaboration, more than 300 retailers in the United States and the United Kingdom weighed in on what they thought the most important considerations would be — in terms of digital tools — to keep foot traffic flowing — and to keep consumers loyal. U.S. merchants had at least $1 billion in annual revenues, while those in the U.K. had revenues of at least $127 million.
Australian research finds cost-effective way to recycle solar panels
New research has proposed a cost-effective way to recycle solar panels to help handle an increasing volume of retired photovoltaic (PV) cells expected by the end of the decade. In a paper published by a team from the University of New South Wales last week, researchers outlined a process to...
UK Retailers Count on Affordability, Omnichannel Sales to Foster Customer Loyalty
With consumer sentiment at an all-time low due to a worsening cost-of-living crisis, devising strategies to help United Kingdom customers shop and save money seems to be at the top of retailers’ minds, especially ahead of the annual holiday shopping season. For example, Walgreens-owned health and beauty retailer Boots...
Walgreens Charts Simplified Future as ‘Consumer-Centric Healthcare’ Company
In what could be characterized as the latest entry in the “COVID-19 Changed Everything” file, Walgreens Boots Alliance said Thursday (Oct. 13) that it is simplifying its operations under three business segments as part of its transformation to become a “consumer-centric healthcare” company. This, as the...
Victoria’s Secret Looks to Woo ‘Broader, More Loyal’ Base
Victoria’s Secret will meet with investors and analysts Thursday (Oct. 13) as the lingerie and beauty product company looks to ignite growth after a rocky summer. “Led by our two category-defining brands and a global business positioned to increase market share, our goal is clear — to be the world’s leading fashion retailer of intimate apparel,” CEO Martin Waters said in a news release. “Our market position atop the domestic intimates category is a key strength and growth opportunity for our business.”
From Motorcycles to Jets: Ride-Sharing Apps Are Reaching New Levels of Luxury
Smartphones can access a different car-service platform for seemingly every letter in the alphabet, but hailing the likes of a Hyundai Sonata doesn’t represent the tech’s most elevated application. Case in point: An increasing number of mobility apps are taking the model to new levels of exclusivity. Riders Share, established in 2018, offers the largest fleet of motorcycles in the US and provides an experience that’s seamless, intuitive and quick. When “Los Angeles” is entered into the search window, dozens of motorcycles, from rocket-like Aprilias to loaded Harley baggers, populate the screen. After a friend and I make our selections and...
What is methane, how much does Australia emit, and will we sign the pledge?
The Nationals say joining the global push to cut emissions of the greenhouse gas by 30% would ‘take away the backyard barbecue’. We look at the facts
The Israel-Lebanon maritime pact is a win for the West and a blow to Hezbollah
A historic agreement has cleared the way for oil and gas exploration in Lebanese and Israeli waters, just as winter fuel shortages haunt global markets. While it will be years until the offshore Eastern Mediterranean fields are delivering gas and oil, the prospect of new supplies will tamp down global energy prices just as the European Union is desperately hunting for new supplies to heat and light its homes and offices. The Lebanon-Israel pact is expected to reduce the impact of the OPEC+ announcement last week to reduce oil production by 2 million barrels per day.
Keeping Small Businesses Afloat With Personalization and Automation
--- Enabling small businesses to thrive. Small businesses have always faced unique challenges, but now these players need automated notifications, instant access to dashboards displaying their financial data and transactions and the ability to make payments in real time. Not having these options could mean going out of business. These...
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
26K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0