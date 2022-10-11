ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

PYMNTS

Ikea Pushes Affordability as Inflation Looms

Home furnishings company Ikea said retail sales have picked up over the past year as the world has reopened, but inflation has led to higher prices and supply chain issues have made it difficult to put products on the shelves. Total Ikea retail sales rose 6.5% year over year during...
PYMNTS

Deliveroo Adds BNPL as Food Delivery Expands Internationally

U.K.-based food delivery service Deliveroo is asking the question, “Do consumers want to pay for their burritos in multiple installments?”. The company is now offering buy now, pay later (BNPL) via Klarna, the Mirror reported Tuesday (Oct. 11). Consumers are given the option to pay immediately, to pay the full amount within 30 days or, for orders of at least 30 pounds, to pay in three installments over 60 days.
PYMNTS

UAE Member Ajman Launches Government Payment Portal on Metaverse

The Ajman Department of Finance (ADF) has launched a government payment platform on the metaverse, a service that registers government suppliers and a new website. These projects are part of the efforts of Ajman, which is one of the emirates of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), to promote digital transformation and become a global center for financial services, ADF said in a Friday (Oct. 14) press release.
PYMNTS

Pepsi Automates Supply Chain to Head Off Shortages

In a bid to ease ingredient shortages, multinational food and beverage giant PepsiCo said it is planning to automate and digitize more of its supply chain data in hopes of boosting efficiency and garnering other time-saving insights. In joint prepared remarks Wednesday (Oct. 12) accompanying the company’s third-quarter 2022 financial...
PYMNTS

EMEA Daily: Mediobanca Firms up BNPL Presence With 2 Acquisitions

Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Italian banking group, Mediobanca announced it has made two acquisitions in the BNPL space., and the emirate of Ajman launched a new government payment portal in the metaverse. Compass, the consumer credit arm of Italy’s Mediobanca Group, has completed two deals in...
Crypto Whale Pilfers $100M From Solana DeFi Platform Mango

A crypto fraudster took off with an estimated $100 million after manipulating the token price of Mango using two accounts funded with the stablecoin USD Coin on the decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Solana. The exploit first came to light by blockchain auditing firm OtterSec in a Twitter post on Tuesday...
PYMNTS

Value of Local Expertise Underestimated in Expanding Cross-Border Commerce

With merchants and brands battling falling sales, cross-border expansion into high-growth markets is a strategy for steadying the ship, but it’s tough going if you don’t know the local payment preferences and have the relationships to make those expansions worth it. Speaking with PYMNTS, Guillaume Tournand, vice president...
PYMNTS

79% of Merchants Tout Importance of Digital Coupons In-Store

In striving to keep consumers spending, retailers are increasingly turning to tech-enabled ways to keep some competitive advantages in place. As detailed in the report “Big Retail’s Innovation Mandate: Convenience and Personalization,” a PYMNTS and ACI Worldwide collaboration, more than 300 retailers in the United States and the United Kingdom weighed in on what they thought the most important considerations would be — in terms of digital tools — to keep foot traffic flowing — and to keep consumers loyal. U.S. merchants had at least $1 billion in annual revenues, while those in the U.K. had revenues of at least $127 million.
PYMNTS

Victoria’s Secret Looks to Woo ‘Broader, More Loyal’ Base

Victoria’s Secret will meet with investors and analysts Thursday (Oct. 13) as the lingerie and beauty product company looks to ignite growth after a rocky summer. “Led by our two category-defining brands and a global business positioned to increase market share, our goal is clear — to be the world’s leading fashion retailer of intimate apparel,” CEO Martin Waters said in a news release. “Our market position atop the domestic intimates category is a key strength and growth opportunity for our business.”
Robb Report

From Motorcycles to Jets: Ride-Sharing Apps Are Reaching New Levels of Luxury

Smartphones can access a different car-service platform for seemingly every letter in the alphabet, but hailing the likes of a Hyundai Sonata doesn’t represent the tech’s most elevated application. Case in point: An increasing number of mobility apps are taking the model to new levels of exclusivity.  Riders Share, established in 2018, offers the largest fleet of motorcycles in the US and provides an experience that’s seamless, intuitive and quick. When “Los Angeles” is entered into the search window, dozens of motorcycles, from rocket-like Aprilias to loaded Harley baggers, populate the screen. After a friend and I make our selections and...
The Hill

The Israel-Lebanon maritime pact is a win for the West and a blow to Hezbollah

A historic agreement has cleared the way for oil and gas exploration in Lebanese and Israeli waters, just as winter fuel shortages haunt global markets. While it will be years until the offshore Eastern Mediterranean fields are delivering gas and oil, the prospect of new supplies will tamp down global energy prices just as the European Union is desperately hunting for new supplies to heat and light its homes and offices. The Lebanon-Israel pact is expected to reduce the impact of the OPEC+ announcement last week to reduce oil production by 2 million barrels per day.
PYMNTS

Keeping Small Businesses Afloat With Personalization and Automation

--- Enabling small businesses to thrive. Small businesses have always faced unique challenges, but now these players need automated notifications, instant access to dashboards displaying their financial data and transactions and the ability to make payments in real time. Not having these options could mean going out of business. These...
