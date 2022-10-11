Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTexas State
Plane Forced to Make Emergency Landing on Dallas StreetLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas ISD Auditor Suing District Over Alleged Grade and Attendance ManipulationLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Families of Dallas Serial Killer's Victims Give Impact StatementsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Mitchell Sets Cowboy 8k Record at DBU MeetHardin-Simmons UniversityDallas, TX
Laying it on the line: Four straight games of Dolphins QBs going down unacceptable | Habib
MIAMI GARDENS — The first quarterback going down was bad, the second was a national controversy, the third was a trend and this fourth one demands answers. Namely, after all this time and all this money and all this change, why can’t the Dolphins keep their quarterbacks in one piece? The Dolphins lost to...
NFL・
Panthers kick Robbie Anderson off sidelines after multiple incidents with coaches
Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks kicked Robbie Anderson off the sideline after multiple incidents during the team's game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Highlights, Game Recap: Cardinals Fall to Seahawks in Week 6
The Arizona Cardinals traveled to take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6. Here's all the highlights and recap of the game:
Rams snap 2-game losing skid with 24-10 win over Carolina Panthers
Matthew Stafford passed for 253 yards, Darrell Henderson and receiver Ben Skowronek rushed for touchdowns in the second half, and the Los Angeles Rams snapped their two-game skid with a 24-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
Raleigh News & Observer
Would the Panthers trade McCaffrey? It’s possible, but deal for Anderson more likely
The Carolina Panthers have received calls from other teams hoping to take advantage of the dramatic end to the Matt Rhule era. Those calls have most notably revolved around Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey, but the Panthers aren’t inclined to simply give away the former Pro Bowl playmaker. However, the front office has been willing to listen to calls about McCaffrey ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Nov. 1, according to a league source with knowledge of the Panthers’ thinking, and would consider significant offers.
Raleigh News & Observer
Titans’ Mike Vrabel Jabs NFL Officiating With ‘Reply All’ Email, per Report
View the original article to see embedded media. NFL officiating has been a hot topic of conversation due to two controversial roughing the passer penalties last week, and at least one coach shared his frustration with peers around the league. Every week, the league sends coaches and general managers an...
Raleigh News & Observer
Can Panthers’ Steve Wilks make most of second chance? Former bosses, players think so
It was 2012, and Ron Rivera needed a new defensive backs coach in the second season of his tenure as Carolina Panthers head coach. He knew exactly who he wanted in that role: Steve Wilks. In 2006, Wilks’ first season as an NFL assistant, the Chicago Bears’ defense ranked fifth...
Raleigh News & Observer
Gabe Jackson, Al Woods Doubtful to Play For Seahawks vs. Cardinals
Gearing up for their NFC West home opener against the Cardinals, the Seahawks may be short-handed in the trenches on both sides of the football. After missing practice time this week with knee injuries, Seattle listed right guard Gabe Jackson and nose tackle Al Woods as doubtful on Friday's final injury report. Earlier in the week, coach Pete Carroll indicated both players would rest on Wednesday and Thursday before testing out their injuries in Friday's practice.
Raleigh News & Observer
Rams Rule RB Cam Akers Out for Sunday vs. Panthers
Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters Friday that running back Cam Akers will not play in the team’s game against the Panthers on Sunday. McVay, who also shared that the third year running back would not practice on Friday, did not disclose specifically why Akers would not play on Sunday but rather stated he is “working through some things” currently.
Raleigh News & Observer
Playoff Chances Rising Quickly
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans head into their bye weekend with the AFC's longest active win streak – three games. That recent run of success predictably has increased their chances of making the playoffs for a fourth straight season. But the numerical probability of the Titans making the...
Raleigh News & Observer
WATCH: Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. Scores 1st NFL TD
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. is celebrating his first career NFL touchdown in tonight's game against the Chicago Bears. Robinson scored from a yard out after the special teams came through with a huge takeaway following fellow rookie Velus Jones Jr. muffing the punt. Here's a look at...
Raleigh News & Observer
Yankees Aaron Judge Home Run Ball Owner from DFW Exploring Options
ARLINGTON - The DFW resident who earlier this month caught New York Yankees hitter Aaron Judge's 62nd American League home-run-record ball at Globe Life Field is exploring options about what to do with the prize, and has hired a firm to represent him regarding all inquiries in the possible sale of the ball.
Raleigh News & Observer
Lawsuit Filed Against Alvin Kamara in New Orleans
A lawsuit was filed by the Buzbee Law Firm (Houston, TX) and Garner & Munoz (New Orleans, LA), on behalf of client Darnell Greene (Plaintiff). The court document petitions for civil damages based on assault and battery against New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (Defendant). The attorneys submitted the...
