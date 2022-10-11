ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh News & Observer

Would the Panthers trade McCaffrey? It’s possible, but deal for Anderson more likely

The Carolina Panthers have received calls from other teams hoping to take advantage of the dramatic end to the Matt Rhule era. Those calls have most notably revolved around Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey, but the Panthers aren’t inclined to simply give away the former Pro Bowl playmaker. However, the front office has been willing to listen to calls about McCaffrey ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Nov. 1, according to a league source with knowledge of the Panthers’ thinking, and would consider significant offers.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Gabe Jackson, Al Woods Doubtful to Play For Seahawks vs. Cardinals

Gearing up for their NFC West home opener against the Cardinals, the Seahawks may be short-handed in the trenches on both sides of the football. After missing practice time this week with knee injuries, Seattle listed right guard Gabe Jackson and nose tackle Al Woods as doubtful on Friday's final injury report. Earlier in the week, coach Pete Carroll indicated both players would rest on Wednesday and Thursday before testing out their injuries in Friday's practice.
SEATTLE, WA
Raleigh News & Observer

Rams Rule RB Cam Akers Out for Sunday vs. Panthers

Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters Friday that running back Cam Akers will not play in the team’s game against the Panthers on Sunday. McVay, who also shared that the third year running back would not practice on Friday, did not disclose specifically why Akers would not play on Sunday but rather stated he is “working through some things” currently.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Raleigh News & Observer

Playoff Chances Rising Quickly

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans head into their bye weekend with the AFC's longest active win streak – three games. That recent run of success predictably has increased their chances of making the playoffs for a fourth straight season. But the numerical probability of the Titans making the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Raleigh News & Observer

WATCH: Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. Scores 1st NFL TD

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. is celebrating his first career NFL touchdown in tonight's game against the Chicago Bears. Robinson scored from a yard out after the special teams came through with a huge takeaway following fellow rookie Velus Jones Jr. muffing the punt. Here's a look at...
WASHINGTON, DC
Raleigh News & Observer

Yankees Aaron Judge Home Run Ball Owner from DFW Exploring Options

ARLINGTON - The DFW resident who earlier this month caught New York Yankees hitter Aaron Judge's 62nd American League home-run-record ball at Globe Life Field is exploring options about what to do with the prize, and has hired a firm to represent him regarding all inquiries in the possible sale of the ball.
ARLINGTON, TX
Raleigh News & Observer

Lawsuit Filed Against Alvin Kamara in New Orleans

A lawsuit was filed by the Buzbee Law Firm (Houston, TX) and Garner & Munoz (New Orleans, LA), on behalf of client Darnell Greene (Plaintiff). The court document petitions for civil damages based on assault and battery against New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (Defendant). The attorneys submitted the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

