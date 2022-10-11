ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FireRescue1

USAID unsure of location of firefighter PPE sent to Cuba after Matanzas oil fire

MIAMI — Frequently accused by Cuban government officials of supporting dissidents and plotting to overthrow the regime, the U.S. Agency for International Development recently took what seems an unprecedented step and sent personal protective equipment for firefighters to Cuba following a devastating fire at an oil storage facility in August.
The Hill

Democrats try to break through on drug pricing message

Much of the public appears to be largely in the dark about Democrats’ signature effort to let Medicare negotiate drug prices, a potentially troubling sign ahead of next month’s midterm elections. The inclusion of a provision allowing those negotiations in the Inflation Reduction Act marked the culmination of...
