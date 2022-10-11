Read full article on original website
WMU's Sharp leads men's soccer on historic run
Western Michigan men’s soccer is off to a historic start in 2022, and senior forward Charlie Sharp is leading the way. After dropping the season opener to Butler 2-0, the Broncos strung together nine consecutive victories for a new program record. The team boasts a 9-1-1 overall record and is first in the Mid-American Conference.
WMU men's soccer's Charlie Sharp named MAC Player of the Week for third time in 2022
Western Michigan soccer phenom Charlie Sharp has received the Mid-American Conference’s Player of the Week award for the third time in 2022. The senior receives the award after playing key roles in the Broncos’ win and tie over the last week. The forward first found the back of the net twice in WMU’s win over Detroit Mercy to start the week, then orchestrated a masterclass on possession against NIU Sunday. The Broncos were able to outshoot NIU 17-3, while Sharp recorded five shots on net.
Western Student Association debates Sports Club Council funding
The Western Student Association (WSA) held its weekly Legislative Assembly meeting in the Bernhard Center Wednesday, Oct. 5. During the meeting, WSA President Cheng Kidd Sun introduced new proposed bylaws for the WSA allocation committee (WSAAC), which would allow Sports Club Council Organizations to receive up to $1,000 in operational funding. A change from the current bylaws that prohibit any funding of Sports Club Council Organizations.
WMU students share advice, tips for other students to manage stress
Western Michigan University students across campus are gearing up for midterms in the coming weeks. With these tests comes the pressure to perform well. Students across campus shared personal experiences, ways to manage stress and resources they rely on. Each student interviewed rated their average stress level on a scale...
