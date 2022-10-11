ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis, CA

ucdavis.edu

Lynda and Stewart Resnick Pledge $50M to UC Davis for Sustainability Research

The University of California, Davis, today announced that philanthropists Lynda and Stewart Resnick, co-owners of The Wonderful Company, have pledged the largest gift ever to the university by individual donors. The $50 million pledge will support the school’s longstanding commitment to address today’s most pressing challenges in agriculture and environmental sustainability.
DAVIS, CA
Sacramento Observer

Jerry Dixon: Sac State’s First Black Graduate

“In the second year of its existence, this new College has grown to the point of where it is difficult, if not impossible, for one to know personally the hundreds of individual faculty and students who compose it.”. — Dr. Guy G. West,. President of Sacramento State College in the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ucdavis.edu

UC Davis Chancellor May Condemns Antisemitic Graffiti Found in Residence Halls

Chancellor Gary S. May released the following statement today (Oct. 13):. Today, swastika drawings were found in Alder Hall, a residence hall for first-year students. The incident was reported to the Harassment and Discrimination Assistance and Prevention Program (HDAPP) and the UC Davis Police Department, and the graffiti was immediately removed.
DAVIS, CA
CBS Sacramento

UC Davis hit with a string of on-campus crimes

UC DAVIS (CBS13) - A string of crimes at UC Davis is causing concerns on campus.The crimes include two burglaries. Now, students are wondering if the crimes are all connected and who's involved."It's something UC Davis needs to put more manpower into," said UC Davis freshman Matthew Pulanco.The UC Davis Police Department says between October 9 and 10, three different crimes occurred on campus grounds."They need a lot more campus officers," says Pulanco.The first crime on Saturday was a residential burglary in the West Village area."The suspect or suspects entered through an unlocked door," says UC Davis police Lieutenant Doug...
DAVIS, CA
Sacramento Observer

Supporters View Ballot Measure Through ‘Equity Lens’

Voters across Sacramento and California soon will decide on a proposition that supporters say would ensure low-income students receive the arts and music education that is essential to young learners. Sacramento City Unified School District (SCUSD) is made up of more than 40,000 students with 51% of those students considered...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento Observer

The wheels on the FACE mobile bus go into San Juan Unified’s neighborhoods

San Juan Unified School District has a new vehicle. The Family and Community Engagement (FACE) mobile bus is the first of its kind in Sacramento County. Deputy Superintendent of the district Melissa Bassanelli put it this way: “This seed really grew. And so a plain white van has turned into this beautiful, gorgeous blue bus that is equipped with technology, diapers, wipes, food and games for students.”
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Former Natomas hotel converted to housing community for the homeless

NATOMAS — A former North Natomas hotel will now put a roof over homeless families. Vice Mayor Angelique Ashby unveiled the new housing project called "Vista Nueva" in what used to be Staybridge Suites. The permanent housing community, created in partnership with Jamboree Housing Corporation and the Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency, will soon be home to over 100 Sacramento families. "Vista Nueva" means "new view" or "new perspective" in Spanish. For those who are homeless or at risk of being homeless, the converted hotel could be the answer. "Folks cannot find housing," Jamboree CEO Laura Archuleta said. "If you earn $25,000 a year...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Kennedy High School student attacked by group of adults and kids inside a classroom

SACRAMENTO —  Sacramento City Unified School District leaders say a female student was attacked after a group of six non-students came into John F. Kennedy High School without permission and pepper-sprayed her. How the six alleged suspects were able to get on campus Thursday is not yet clear. At least two of the group members entered the girl's classroom around 2:30 p.m. and attacked her using pepper spray. The victim required medical attention on the scene. A staff member was also pepper-sprayed while trying to help the student and break up the fight. A student who spoke with CBS13 described a scary scene,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Councilmember Loloee’s ‘primary residence’ is in his district, outside investigation finds

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The city of Sacramento said the independent investigation into Councilmember Sean Loloee found that his “primary residence” is in the district he represents. The investigation began on July 18, just about a month after The Sacramento Bee ran a story that raised questions about where Loloee lived.  Mayor Darrell Steinberg called […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentocityexpress.com

These streets in Sacramento are closing for IRONMAN California

Thousands of athletes are expected to participate in the 2022 IRONMAN California race in Sacramento on Sunday, Oct. 23. The triathlon competition will temporarily close several streets in downtown and midtown Sacramento. The Oct. 23 event ends at the California State Capitol. Some streets will close as soon as Monday,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

Sky River Casino to expand parking

Elk Grove’s Sky River Casino will have a new, 250,000-square-foot parking area before Oct. 31. This new, $1.6 million parking lot is being constructed by the 26-year-old Sacramento business, Martin Brothers Construction, which is owned by Elk Grove resident Felipe Martin. He is also a candidate for the Elk...
ELK GROVE, CA
Sacramento Observer

Hemmed In And Shut Out

To most, Coko Marie’s apartment complex looks fairly mundane. Litter dots the green spaces and things are a bit rundown. To Marie, the apartment is nearly a miracle. The single mother of four, with another child on the way, lives in an affordable housing complex in Sacramento. Just months ago, the family lived in a one-bedroom unit at a different complex.
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Folsom Police Foundation gala raises nearly $100K with Havana Nights theme

The Folsom Police Foundation held their second annual Fundraising Gala Saturday evening the Folsom Community Center. The theme of this year’s event was “Havana Nights,” where attendees enjoyed dining, dancing and participating in various fundraising activities throughout the evening to benefit the Folsom Police Foundation and their year round efforts to support the needs and events of the Folsom Police Department.
FOLSOM, CA
ABC10

Folsom High School celebrates hundredth birthday

FOLSOM, Calif. — Folsom High School has reached a huge milestone and the city is showing its appreciation for the school all year long. The home of the Bulldogs was established in 1922 and this year they celebrate the 100th anniversary of Folsom High’s first freshman class. Folsom...
FOLSOM, CA
KCRA.com

Mother speaking out after her child was attacked at a Sacramento high school

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A mother is demanding answers after she says her daughter wasattacked at John F. Kennedy High School in Sacramento this week. Six people, most of them adults — if not all — were adults that walked onto campus Thursday afternoon, according to the Sacramento City Unified School District. At least two of them entered a classroom and attacked a student.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

More than 2,000 homes and apartments to be built in West Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Once finished, a new community in West Roseville will include more than 2,000 new homes and apartments. Located near the major cross streets of Blue Oaks Boulevard and Westbrook Boulevard, the 500-acre Winding Creek community will also include an elementary school, four parks, and a retail center among other trails and protected land.
ROSEVILLE, CA

