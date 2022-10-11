Read full article on original website
ucdavis.edu
Lynda and Stewart Resnick Pledge $50M to UC Davis for Sustainability Research
The University of California, Davis, today announced that philanthropists Lynda and Stewart Resnick, co-owners of The Wonderful Company, have pledged the largest gift ever to the university by individual donors. The $50 million pledge will support the school’s longstanding commitment to address today’s most pressing challenges in agriculture and environmental sustainability.
Sacramento Observer
Jerry Dixon: Sac State’s First Black Graduate
“In the second year of its existence, this new College has grown to the point of where it is difficult, if not impossible, for one to know personally the hundreds of individual faculty and students who compose it.”. — Dr. Guy G. West,. President of Sacramento State College in the...
San Joaquin Delta College renames three campus halls to honor community members
San Joaquin Delta College has renamed three forum buildings to honor community members, following a vote from the college’s Board of Trustees last week. The North Forum is now named the Tony Fitch Forum, the West Forum was changed to the Mabalon Forum and the South Forum is now called Campesino Forum.
ucdavis.edu
UC Davis Chancellor May Condemns Antisemitic Graffiti Found in Residence Halls
Chancellor Gary S. May released the following statement today (Oct. 13):. Today, swastika drawings were found in Alder Hall, a residence hall for first-year students. The incident was reported to the Harassment and Discrimination Assistance and Prevention Program (HDAPP) and the UC Davis Police Department, and the graffiti was immediately removed.
UC Davis hit with a string of on-campus crimes
UC DAVIS (CBS13) - A string of crimes at UC Davis is causing concerns on campus.The crimes include two burglaries. Now, students are wondering if the crimes are all connected and who's involved."It's something UC Davis needs to put more manpower into," said UC Davis freshman Matthew Pulanco.The UC Davis Police Department says between October 9 and 10, three different crimes occurred on campus grounds."They need a lot more campus officers," says Pulanco.The first crime on Saturday was a residential burglary in the West Village area."The suspect or suspects entered through an unlocked door," says UC Davis police Lieutenant Doug...
Sacramento Observer
Supporters View Ballot Measure Through ‘Equity Lens’
Voters across Sacramento and California soon will decide on a proposition that supporters say would ensure low-income students receive the arts and music education that is essential to young learners. Sacramento City Unified School District (SCUSD) is made up of more than 40,000 students with 51% of those students considered...
Sacramento Observer
The wheels on the FACE mobile bus go into San Juan Unified’s neighborhoods
San Juan Unified School District has a new vehicle. The Family and Community Engagement (FACE) mobile bus is the first of its kind in Sacramento County. Deputy Superintendent of the district Melissa Bassanelli put it this way: “This seed really grew. And so a plain white van has turned into this beautiful, gorgeous blue bus that is equipped with technology, diapers, wipes, food and games for students.”
Former Natomas hotel converted to housing community for the homeless
NATOMAS — A former North Natomas hotel will now put a roof over homeless families. Vice Mayor Angelique Ashby unveiled the new housing project called "Vista Nueva" in what used to be Staybridge Suites. The permanent housing community, created in partnership with Jamboree Housing Corporation and the Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency, will soon be home to over 100 Sacramento families. "Vista Nueva" means "new view" or "new perspective" in Spanish. For those who are homeless or at risk of being homeless, the converted hotel could be the answer. "Folks cannot find housing," Jamboree CEO Laura Archuleta said. "If you earn $25,000 a year...
Kennedy High School student attacked by group of adults and kids inside a classroom
SACRAMENTO — Sacramento City Unified School District leaders say a female student was attacked after a group of six non-students came into John F. Kennedy High School without permission and pepper-sprayed her. How the six alleged suspects were able to get on campus Thursday is not yet clear. At least two of the group members entered the girl's classroom around 2:30 p.m. and attacked her using pepper spray. The victim required medical attention on the scene. A staff member was also pepper-sprayed while trying to help the student and break up the fight. A student who spoke with CBS13 described a scary scene,...
10 students, 1 teacher taken to hospital after reports of ‘chemical’ odor at school
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Ten children and one teacher from Ethel Phillips Elementary School have been transported to the hospital with minor complaints after reports of a “chemically” smell were made by staff and students on Thursday, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. The Sacramento Fire Department is at the school, located at 2930 21st […]
Councilmember Loloee’s ‘primary residence’ is in his district, outside investigation finds
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The city of Sacramento said the independent investigation into Councilmember Sean Loloee found that his “primary residence” is in the district he represents. The investigation began on July 18, just about a month after The Sacramento Bee ran a story that raised questions about where Loloee lived. Mayor Darrell Steinberg called […]
sacramentocityexpress.com
These streets in Sacramento are closing for IRONMAN California
Thousands of athletes are expected to participate in the 2022 IRONMAN California race in Sacramento on Sunday, Oct. 23. The triathlon competition will temporarily close several streets in downtown and midtown Sacramento. The Oct. 23 event ends at the California State Capitol. Some streets will close as soon as Monday,...
Elk Grove Citizen
Sky River Casino to expand parking
Elk Grove’s Sky River Casino will have a new, 250,000-square-foot parking area before Oct. 31. This new, $1.6 million parking lot is being constructed by the 26-year-old Sacramento business, Martin Brothers Construction, which is owned by Elk Grove resident Felipe Martin. He is also a candidate for the Elk...
Sacramento Observer
Hemmed In And Shut Out
To most, Coko Marie’s apartment complex looks fairly mundane. Litter dots the green spaces and things are a bit rundown. To Marie, the apartment is nearly a miracle. The single mother of four, with another child on the way, lives in an affordable housing complex in Sacramento. Just months ago, the family lived in a one-bedroom unit at a different complex.
goldcountrymedia.com
Folsom Police Foundation gala raises nearly $100K with Havana Nights theme
The Folsom Police Foundation held their second annual Fundraising Gala Saturday evening the Folsom Community Center. The theme of this year’s event was “Havana Nights,” where attendees enjoyed dining, dancing and participating in various fundraising activities throughout the evening to benefit the Folsom Police Foundation and their year round efforts to support the needs and events of the Folsom Police Department.
Granite Bay High School Site Council approves list of controversial materials
GRANITE BAY, Calif. (KTXL) — After an intense public debate in the Granite Bay High School cafeteria, the school’s site council approved a list of controversial materials for use in classrooms. Ultimately, the Granite Bay Site Council said they want to leave the power in the teachers’ hands when it comes to discussing these books, […]
Folsom High School celebrates hundredth birthday
FOLSOM, Calif. — Folsom High School has reached a huge milestone and the city is showing its appreciation for the school all year long. The home of the Bulldogs was established in 1922 and this year they celebrate the 100th anniversary of Folsom High’s first freshman class. Folsom...
KCRA.com
Mother speaking out after her child was attacked at a Sacramento high school
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A mother is demanding answers after she says her daughter wasattacked at John F. Kennedy High School in Sacramento this week. Six people, most of them adults — if not all — were adults that walked onto campus Thursday afternoon, according to the Sacramento City Unified School District. At least two of them entered a classroom and attacked a student.
'24 Hour Kitchens' | Shared commercial kitchen concept opening in Folsom
FOLSOM, Calif. — Calling all chefs, caterers, bakers and entrepreneurs! Folsom has a sweet idea coming to town... a former bakery is in the process of being converted to a shared commercial kitchen named, “24 Hour Kitchens.”. 24 Hour Kitchens is the concept of shared kitchen rental spaces...
More than 2,000 homes and apartments to be built in West Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Once finished, a new community in West Roseville will include more than 2,000 new homes and apartments. Located near the major cross streets of Blue Oaks Boulevard and Westbrook Boulevard, the 500-acre Winding Creek community will also include an elementary school, four parks, and a retail center among other trails and protected land.
