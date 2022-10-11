Defense attorney, investigator spar over shooting evidence in Wendy Howard trial

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A District Attorney’s office investigator acknowledged his testimony regarding three spent casings found at the scene of the shooting that fatally wounded Kelly Rees Pitts in Tehachapi is based on the belief the casings weren’t moved from where they originally fell.

Investigator Don Krueger further acknowledged multiple people — police officers, firefighters, possibly children and even Pitts himself, who stumbled around and resisted officers who tried to provide aid — walked through the scene after Wendy Howard shot Pitts in her driveway on June 5, 2019.

He refused to consider, however, that one of the casings, found beneath a bush, wasn’t from the 2019 shooting but landed there years earlier when Howard and her boyfriend fired the gun in the yard. The casing in question wasn’t found by investigators until February 2021, when they conducted a further search of the property, but Krueger said it had the same characteristics of the other two casings, and a weathered look.

Howard’s attorney, Tony Lidgett asked how he could say with certainty the casing is from the deadly shooting.

“It is common sense, that’s why,” Krueger said. He said it’s too much of a stretch to believe the casing landed where it did from another shooting.

Lidgett said Krueger made an assumption. Krueger fired back he examined the evidence in its totality and came to a conclusion.

There was further back-and-forth between Lidgett and Krueger on Tuesday, the sixth day of Howard’s murder trial. Howard told police she shot Pitts in self-defense; the prosecution said she confronted Pitts about molesting her then-teenage daughter then shot him despite him not posing a threat.

She faces a life term in prison if convicted.

Lidgett asked Krueger if it rained and snowed in Tehachapi, if small animals lived in the area and if the occupants of Howard’s home walked through the driveway from the day of the shooting to when the casing was found more than a year later.

Krueger testified all those factors, which could have resulted in the casing being moved, were true. He also said he didn’t ask anyone at the home if the gun used in the killing had previously been fired in the driveway.

Later Tuesday, Philip Jalbert, Howard’s boyfriend, testified he and Howard fired the gun at raccoons in trees on the property in 2014.

Prosecutor Eric Smith expressed disbelief the casing Jalbert said he fired in 2014 just happened to land near a pool of Pitts’ blood. Jalbert stuck to his testimony.

Also Tuesday, Smith played the 911 call Howard made the day of the shooting, and lead investigator Detective Michael Adams of the Tehachapi Police Department took the stand. For more on the trial, check out KGET’s Twitter page , where the trial is being live-tweeted under #WendyHoward.

Testimony will resume on Thursday. The trial won’t be in session Wednesday and Friday.

Judge Charles R. Brehmer said he expects closing arguments will be presented sometime next week.

