FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – The countdown is already on for Opening Day at Parkview Field in 2023. After the 2022 Fort Wayne TinCaps season concluded last month, fans can now look forward to next year’s season. The team’s home opener at Parkview Field is set for Tuesday, April 11 (6:35 p.m.) against the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians affiliate), while the schedule begins before that, Thursday, April 6, on the road against the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers affiliate).

