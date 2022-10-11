ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

WANE-TV

Rainbow trout to be stocked in Fort Wayne, Huntington

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Roughly 2,000 rainbow trout will be stocked in seven different Indiana locations by the end of the month. DNR plans to stock two locations in Fort Wayne and one in Huntington with trout measuring 12-14 inches long. At the Fort Wayne locations, fishing can take place after 3 p.m. on Oct. 14.
WANE-TV

Columbia City receives $600K grant for new park

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) — Columbia City Mayor Ryan Daniel announced on his Facebook page that the city will receive a $600,000 grant for the development of a new park called Eagle Park. The grant will come from the National Parks Service Land and Water Conservation fund. “We are...
WANE-TV

Power restored to over 1K residents in New Haven, southeast Fort Wayne

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Over 1,000 Allen County residents regained power after losing it for a period of time Wednesday night. An outage map from Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative Inc., an electric company based in Paulding, Ohio, showed at 9:42 p.m. that 969 customers in Adams Township were without power, as well as an additional 71 residents in Jefferson Township.
WANE-TV

Watch: Large section of St. Joe Hospital comes down

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A 6-story section of St. Joseph Hospital in downtown Fort Wayne was demolished Tuesday evening. Video shared with WANE 15 showed a large section of the structure fall. Traffic flowed on Broadway and residents watched the activity, which stirred up a cloud of dust after the section was dropped.
wfft.com

Fort Wayne TinCaps release 2023 schedule

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – The countdown is already on for Opening Day at Parkview Field in 2023. After the 2022 Fort Wayne TinCaps season concluded last month, fans can now look forward to next year’s season. The team’s home opener at Parkview Field is set for Tuesday, April 11 (6:35 p.m.) against the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians affiliate), while the schedule begins before that, Thursday, April 6, on the road against the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers affiliate).
Times-Union Newspaper

Ledgeview Brewing Co. Now Has A Food Truck

Ledgeview Brewing Co. has made it easier for food lovers to taste their product beyond the restaurant’s Warren Street location in Warsaw. The Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting for Ledgeview’s food truck on Thursday. Craig McLaren, who owns Ledgeview with his wife Abby, said they’ve already...
WANE-TV

Darlington Holiday Warehouse opens for holiday season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Darlington Holiday Warehouse has officially opened up for the holiday season and is ready to begin its annual tradition of providing tons of gifts at discounted prices. Located at 615 W. Coliseum Blvd., the warehouse opened Friday at 10:00 a.m. and will be...
wfft.com

One dead after stabbing in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A man is dead tonight after a stabbing just before 6:15 this evening. Police were called to the Fort Wayne Fire Department where they found the man suffering from at least one stab wound. Authorities took him to the hospital where he later died. A...
WANE-TV

Police: 5 sent to hospital in crash in southeast Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Police responded to a crash in southeast Fort Wayne that sent five people to the hospital and left one person with life-threatening injuries. Officers were dispatched to the 6000 block of Hessen Cassel Road at approximately 7:27 p.m. on a report of a vehicle collision.
wfft.com

Hobnobben Film Festival celebrates "biggest year yet" with 120+ films

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Film enthusiasts can call Fort Wayne’s Cinema Center home this weekend thanks to the Hobnobben Film Festival. Organizers are calling this year’s multi-day event the “biggest year yet.”. "This year, we were so excited. We actually have the most number of films...
