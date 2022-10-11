Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Bandidos at Georgetown Square set to close, change to Guadalupe’s
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Bandidos Mexican Restaurant at Georgetown Square announced via its Facebook page that the restaurant will be closing in late October. The post says the restaurant will be open until Oct. 27. After that date, the post says the location will be transformed into...
WANE-TV
Rainbow trout to be stocked in Fort Wayne, Huntington
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Roughly 2,000 rainbow trout will be stocked in seven different Indiana locations by the end of the month. DNR plans to stock two locations in Fort Wayne and one in Huntington with trout measuring 12-14 inches long. At the Fort Wayne locations, fishing can take place after 3 p.m. on Oct. 14.
wfft.com
Calvary United Methodist to hold Mental Health & Faith Summit and Fall Festival
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Calvary United Methodist Church will hold a Mental Health & Faith summit Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon, followed by a Fall Festival from 1 to 4 p.m. The summit will feature speaker Dr. Terri Shaw, with breakout sessions and resource tables. Childcare will be...
WANE-TV
Columbia City receives $600K grant for new park
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) — Columbia City Mayor Ryan Daniel announced on his Facebook page that the city will receive a $600,000 grant for the development of a new park called Eagle Park. The grant will come from the National Parks Service Land and Water Conservation fund. “We are...
WANE-TV
Power restored to over 1K residents in New Haven, southeast Fort Wayne
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Over 1,000 Allen County residents regained power after losing it for a period of time Wednesday night. An outage map from Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative Inc., an electric company based in Paulding, Ohio, showed at 9:42 p.m. that 969 customers in Adams Township were without power, as well as an additional 71 residents in Jefferson Township.
WANE-TV
Watch: Large section of St. Joe Hospital comes down
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A 6-story section of St. Joseph Hospital in downtown Fort Wayne was demolished Tuesday evening. Video shared with WANE 15 showed a large section of the structure fall. Traffic flowed on Broadway and residents watched the activity, which stirred up a cloud of dust after the section was dropped.
YLNI Farmers Market secures new winter market location
The Young Leaders of Northeast Indiana (YLNI) Farmers Market, which welcomes thousands of people to its Barr Street market on Saturdays during the summer months, has announced a new location for its winter market.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne City Council submits questions to city attorney about Mayor Henry OWI arrest
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne City Council president Jason Arp sent a list of 12 questions to city attorney Malak Heiny regarding Mayor Tom Henry's OWI arrest. Henry was arrested late Saturday night and charged with OWI after a breathalyzer test determined his blood alcohol content was .152.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Civil War nurse known as the ‘Angel of Mercy’ to be honored at Lindenwood Cemetery
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum will hold an event honoring the life of Civil War nurse and Fort Wayne native Eliza E. George Oct. 22. Better known as “Mother George” or the “Angel of Mercy,” George accompanied Indiana regiments during the Civil...
WANE-TV
Section of Bass Road will be closed for 420 days; how to get around it
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — 420 Days. That’s how long it will take to finish the $7.1 million road improvement to Bass Road from the water tower west a half mile – then on to Scott Road from there once it’s bid out. Starting Monday, the...
WANE-TV
City Councilwoman, residents show concern for proposed recycling plant in southeast Fort Wayne
‘zero waste doesn’t mean zero pollution,’ activist says. A 76-acre recycling plant proposed for the city’s southeast side with a 140-foot smelting tower and six other buildings higher than the the 50 feet allowed in that area has drawn opposition from neighboring farmers and residents. The proposal...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne TinCaps release 2023 schedule
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – The countdown is already on for Opening Day at Parkview Field in 2023. After the 2022 Fort Wayne TinCaps season concluded last month, fans can now look forward to next year’s season. The team’s home opener at Parkview Field is set for Tuesday, April 11 (6:35 p.m.) against the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians affiliate), while the schedule begins before that, Thursday, April 6, on the road against the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers affiliate).
Times-Union Newspaper
Ledgeview Brewing Co. Now Has A Food Truck
Ledgeview Brewing Co. has made it easier for food lovers to taste their product beyond the restaurant’s Warren Street location in Warsaw. The Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting for Ledgeview’s food truck on Thursday. Craig McLaren, who owns Ledgeview with his wife Abby, said they’ve already...
wfft.com
The Locker Room: High School Football Week 9
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The FOX 55 Sports team brought you action from 15 area high school football games in the final Locker Room of the regular season.
Fort Wayne City Council to look into Mayor Henry situation
4th District City Councilman and current council president Jason Arp confirmed to WANE 15 on Wednesday that the council, through its attorney, will submit a list of questions to Mayor Tom Henry’s administration following his OWI arrest last weekend.
WANE-TV
Darlington Holiday Warehouse opens for holiday season
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Darlington Holiday Warehouse has officially opened up for the holiday season and is ready to begin its annual tradition of providing tons of gifts at discounted prices. Located at 615 W. Coliseum Blvd., the warehouse opened Friday at 10:00 a.m. and will be...
wfft.com
One dead after stabbing in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A man is dead tonight after a stabbing just before 6:15 this evening. Police were called to the Fort Wayne Fire Department where they found the man suffering from at least one stab wound. Authorities took him to the hospital where he later died. A...
Dozens evacuate Fort Wayne apartment complex during overnight fire
The Fort Wayne Fire Department is investigating a fire at Dupont Lake Apartments on the city's north side.
WANE-TV
Police: 5 sent to hospital in crash in southeast Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Police responded to a crash in southeast Fort Wayne that sent five people to the hospital and left one person with life-threatening injuries. Officers were dispatched to the 6000 block of Hessen Cassel Road at approximately 7:27 p.m. on a report of a vehicle collision.
wfft.com
Hobnobben Film Festival celebrates "biggest year yet" with 120+ films
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Film enthusiasts can call Fort Wayne’s Cinema Center home this weekend thanks to the Hobnobben Film Festival. Organizers are calling this year’s multi-day event the “biggest year yet.”. "This year, we were so excited. We actually have the most number of films...
