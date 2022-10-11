ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Comments / 0

Related
rewind1077.com

Ithaca official points to exams for police staffing shortage

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca’s Police Department is dealing with staff shortages, and a city official suggests exams are to blame. Alderperson Phoebe Brown says more positions would be filled if applicants passed the tests. Acting Police Chief John Joly says the department won’t waver on its standards....
ITHACA, NY
rewind1077.com

Dryden man charged in daytime Ithaca robbery

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Dryden man is charged with a daytime robbery in Ithaca. Police say 44-year-old Elijah Pratt approached someone waiting for a bus Thursday afternoon in the 500 block of West State Street. Pratt allegedly punched the victim several times while going through their pockets and stole some things. Police say Pratt was caught nearby.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

State police searching for felon in Steuben County

AVOCA, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police in Bath are searching for a Steuben County man wanted on a felony warrant, and are asking the public for help. According to state police, Adam Hosmer, 34, of Steuben County, is wanted on charges of burglary in the second and third degree on a Violent Felony […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
rewind1077.com

Report of menacing with a gun in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Ithaca Police are searching for a man. Just after 8:00 a.m., IPD received a call from someone who says they had a gun pointed at them. They were driving on South Albany Street towards Clinton Street when they say a man passing them on a bicycle pointed what appeared to be a handgun at their head. The suspect continued southbound and could not be located by authorities a short time later. He is described as a black male in his 20s wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department.
ITHACA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ithaca, NY
Society
Tompkins County, NY
Society
City
Ithaca, NY
County
Tompkins County, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Finger Lakes sheriff changes shifts to address OT, deputy shortage

LYONS, N.Y. — As departments across the country are grappling with a shortage of officers, one Finger Lakes sheriff's department is taking new steps to lighten the overtime burden on his deputies and address the shortage. Serve and protect is a mission Deputy T.J. Radka says he takes seriously.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
rewind1077.com

COVID-19 community level moves to medium in Tompkins County

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Tompkins County’s COVID-19 community level moves to medium. Public Health Director Frank Kruppa spoke to WHCU about it. He said the best thing you can do is continue to protect yourself with what’s been proven to work. There have been 3 recent reported...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
rewind1077.com

Ithaca authorities to remove racist graffiti from storefront

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca officials say they’re investigating racist graffiti. A Celtic cross symbol paired with the word “skin” was reportedly spray-painted at the former Trader K’s storefront. The Office of Human Rights strongly condemns the graffiti. Authorities are working to get it removed.
ITHACA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bangs#Ambulance#Ems
WETM 18 News

Corning swears in new police chief

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — The Crystal City held a ceremony Friday afternoon to swear in members of the city’s fire department and police department, topping it off with the swearing-in of Corning’s newest police chief. Kenzie Spaulding was sworn in by Corning’s Mayor, William M. Boland Jr., in front of a full crowd at the […]
CORNING, NY
rewind1077.com

Reparations should be included in budget, says two Ithaca Common Council members

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two members of the Ithaca Common Council want reparations for Black Ithacans included in the city’s budget. The Ithaca Voice reports Jorge DeFendini and Phoebe Brown are pushing for the addition, with Brown saying Tuesday during a news conference “Black and brown issues are the least prioritized” and are scrutinized more than issues for white Ithacans.
ITHACA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Society
WETM 18 News

What to do with all your Fall leaves

ELMIRA, NY, (WETM) – Which city you reside in dictates when and how you’re expected to dispose of all your fall leaves, or if you’re on your own in taking care of the excess green waste. If you’re one of the lucky ones with the convenient luxury that comes with this time of year in […]
ELMIRA, NY
CNY News

Chenango County Woman Is A Win Cash Winner

The old adage persistence pays off rings true for this local woman. Connie Chambers of New Berlin plays Win Cash every day and it paid off! In the form of 100 Dollars. Congratulations Connie, you deserve it! You can win like Connie or perhaps even take home the grand prize of $30,000. What would you do with $30,000? No need to share, you can choose to build a carrot castle if you want. Just enjoy it! This is the last day to win so listen to us for the Win Cash codes and enter them right here.
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
rewind1077.com

TCAT, underwriters praise efforts to reach transportation agreement

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Local stakeholders lauding a mutual public transportation agreement in Ithaca. The 10-year agreement between Tompkins County, the City of Ithaca, Cornell, and TCAT went into effect Monday. It renews the 2005 pledge of the city, county, and university as TCAT’s underwriters, responsible for a percentage of the company’s operating costs. The new agreement has two options for 5-year extensions and asserts each underwriter’s right to vet any substantial monetary proposal or investment from TCAT’s Board of Directors.
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

One arrested after daytime robbery on State Street

ITHACA, N.Y.—The Ithaca Police Department has announced the arrest of one person after a robbery that took place on West State Street Thursday afternoon. Elijah Pratt, 44 of Dryden, was found, identified and arrested a short time after a robbery was reported in the 500 block of West State Street around 3:30 p.m.
ITHACA, NY
rewind1077.com

State Police looking to ID scam suspects in Tioga County

OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – Authorities in Tioga County looking to identify a pair of scammers. State Police at Owego say a man and a woman swindled a clerk at the Owego Speedway gas station out of $3,693 in a series of purchases including lottery tickets and Visa cards around 1:20 a.m. on October 5th. Officials say the duo may have conducted a similar scam earlier that night in Johnson City and it’s possible they are driving a white Ford sedan.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
WETM

One dead after Ithaca drowning

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — One person is dead after drowning at the base of Ithaca Falls on October 11. Ithaca Police arrived at the location off of Lake Street for the reported drowning just after 2 p.m. They located a 35-year-old male subject who was unconscious and not breathing. The man had just been pulled out of the water by other people. Police began performing CPR on the man until the Ithaca Fire Department and Bangs Ambulance arrived to render medical aid.
ITHACA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy