rewind1077.com
Ithaca official points to exams for police staffing shortage
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca’s Police Department is dealing with staff shortages, and a city official suggests exams are to blame. Alderperson Phoebe Brown says more positions would be filled if applicants passed the tests. Acting Police Chief John Joly says the department won’t waver on its standards....
rewind1077.com
Dryden man charged in daytime Ithaca robbery
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Dryden man is charged with a daytime robbery in Ithaca. Police say 44-year-old Elijah Pratt approached someone waiting for a bus Thursday afternoon in the 500 block of West State Street. Pratt allegedly punched the victim several times while going through their pockets and stole some things. Police say Pratt was caught nearby.
State police searching for felon in Steuben County
AVOCA, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police in Bath are searching for a Steuben County man wanted on a felony warrant, and are asking the public for help. According to state police, Adam Hosmer, 34, of Steuben County, is wanted on charges of burglary in the second and third degree on a Violent Felony […]
rewind1077.com
Report of menacing with a gun in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Ithaca Police are searching for a man. Just after 8:00 a.m., IPD received a call from someone who says they had a gun pointed at them. They were driving on South Albany Street towards Clinton Street when they say a man passing them on a bicycle pointed what appeared to be a handgun at their head. The suspect continued southbound and could not be located by authorities a short time later. He is described as a black male in his 20s wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Finger Lakes sheriff changes shifts to address OT, deputy shortage
LYONS, N.Y. — As departments across the country are grappling with a shortage of officers, one Finger Lakes sheriff's department is taking new steps to lighten the overtime burden on his deputies and address the shortage. Serve and protect is a mission Deputy T.J. Radka says he takes seriously.
rewind1077.com
COVID-19 community level moves to medium in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Tompkins County’s COVID-19 community level moves to medium. Public Health Director Frank Kruppa spoke to WHCU about it. He said the best thing you can do is continue to protect yourself with what’s been proven to work. There have been 3 recent reported...
Endwell Byrne Dairy Store’s Opening Delayed by Hurricane Ian
A new Endwell convenience store was expected to be operational by now but the opening date has been pushed back for a surprising reason. The Byrne Dairy & Deli unit on Watson Boulevard had been scheduled to open on October 12. But now people familiar with the project say the business may not be up and running until sometime next month.
rewind1077.com
Ithaca authorities to remove racist graffiti from storefront
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca officials say they’re investigating racist graffiti. A Celtic cross symbol paired with the word “skin” was reportedly spray-painted at the former Trader K’s storefront. The Office of Human Rights strongly condemns the graffiti. Authorities are working to get it removed.
Corning swears in new police chief
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — The Crystal City held a ceremony Friday afternoon to swear in members of the city’s fire department and police department, topping it off with the swearing-in of Corning’s newest police chief. Kenzie Spaulding was sworn in by Corning’s Mayor, William M. Boland Jr., in front of a full crowd at the […]
rewind1077.com
Reparations should be included in budget, says two Ithaca Common Council members
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two members of the Ithaca Common Council want reparations for Black Ithacans included in the city’s budget. The Ithaca Voice reports Jorge DeFendini and Phoebe Brown are pushing for the addition, with Brown saying Tuesday during a news conference “Black and brown issues are the least prioritized” and are scrutinized more than issues for white Ithacans.
Chemung County Nursing Facility to celebrate 100-year-old residents
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Nursing Facility has announced an event that will celebrate nine Chemung County residents who are 100 years or older. The event is named the “Celebration of the Century.” It will take place on October 19, 2022, from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Chemung County Nursing Facility. The […]
Couple Scams Owego Convenience Store Out of Thousands of Dollars
New York State Police are looking for two people who used some trickery to get thousands of dollars from a Tioga county store. New York State Police in Owego are investigating a scam where a man and a woman were able to steal over thousands of dollars. According to a...
What to do with all your Fall leaves
ELMIRA, NY, (WETM) – Which city you reside in dictates when and how you’re expected to dispose of all your fall leaves, or if you’re on your own in taking care of the excess green waste. If you’re one of the lucky ones with the convenient luxury that comes with this time of year in […]
Update on Homeless shelter crisis
The Department of Social Services says it utilizes 65 shelter beds in our community and all of them are full, although the situation is fluid as the unhoused come and go on a daily basis.
Chenango County Woman Is A Win Cash Winner
The old adage persistence pays off rings true for this local woman. Connie Chambers of New Berlin plays Win Cash every day and it paid off! In the form of 100 Dollars. Congratulations Connie, you deserve it! You can win like Connie or perhaps even take home the grand prize of $30,000. What would you do with $30,000? No need to share, you can choose to build a carrot castle if you want. Just enjoy it! This is the last day to win so listen to us for the Win Cash codes and enter them right here.
rewind1077.com
TCAT, underwriters praise efforts to reach transportation agreement
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Local stakeholders lauding a mutual public transportation agreement in Ithaca. The 10-year agreement between Tompkins County, the City of Ithaca, Cornell, and TCAT went into effect Monday. It renews the 2005 pledge of the city, county, and university as TCAT’s underwriters, responsible for a percentage of the company’s operating costs. The new agreement has two options for 5-year extensions and asserts each underwriter’s right to vet any substantial monetary proposal or investment from TCAT’s Board of Directors.
One arrested after daytime robbery on State Street
ITHACA, N.Y.—The Ithaca Police Department has announced the arrest of one person after a robbery that took place on West State Street Thursday afternoon. Elijah Pratt, 44 of Dryden, was found, identified and arrested a short time after a robbery was reported in the 500 block of West State Street around 3:30 p.m.
rewind1077.com
State Police looking to ID scam suspects in Tioga County
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – Authorities in Tioga County looking to identify a pair of scammers. State Police at Owego say a man and a woman swindled a clerk at the Owego Speedway gas station out of $3,693 in a series of purchases including lottery tickets and Visa cards around 1:20 a.m. on October 5th. Officials say the duo may have conducted a similar scam earlier that night in Johnson City and it’s possible they are driving a white Ford sedan.
WETM
One dead after Ithaca drowning
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — One person is dead after drowning at the base of Ithaca Falls on October 11. Ithaca Police arrived at the location off of Lake Street for the reported drowning just after 2 p.m. They located a 35-year-old male subject who was unconscious and not breathing. The man had just been pulled out of the water by other people. Police began performing CPR on the man until the Ithaca Fire Department and Bangs Ambulance arrived to render medical aid.
Longtime Binghamton Fire Chaplain passes
The Binghamton Fire Department is mourning the passing of its longtime spiritual leader.
