His name is Chris McCrory, he is opening his heart and donating his talents to teach others. I had a 15-minute phone conversation with this 41-year-old Bismarck native this afternoon, and like many others, I can imagine, who have had the pleasure to talk with him, immediately felt uplifted by his kind efforts. Chris owns Guitar Lot - 100 Collins Ave here in Mandan - his store is filled with cool items like records, t-shirts, posters, and other musical instruments. His business also provides a place for people from ages as young as 6 years old, to those in their 60s to come in and receive guitar lessons. I can't even relate to what that must be like, on both ends - to teach someone their skills takes an enormous amount of patience, and to be the student takes desire and a willingness, commitment if you will. Chris started something special, it's called G-LOT-4 VETS:

MANDAN, ND ・ 3 DAYS AGO