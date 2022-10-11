Read full article on original website
Must See Magnificent Mansion On Hawktree In Bismarck
I came across a ridiculously stunning property online of a 2 million dollar plus mansion on Hawktree Golf Course in Bismarck, North Dakota. According to Zillow North Dakota, this is the MOST expensive home currently for sale in Bismarck. It lies on hole #14 on the nicest golf course in the entire city and you could argue one of the nicest in the entire state.
Bismarck “Snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night” EVEN 12:40am?
"Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds" Postal carriers have had that saying attached to their job for quite a while. I know, just another simple expression we have heard a trillion times, and if you...
Is It Illegal To Sleep In Your Car In North Dakota?
It's one of those things you don't think about. The reality for some people in our state, is that they don't have a home or place to live. When you have no place to go, what do you do? Or rather, what can you do?. Don't Get Me Wrong. Look,...
Fall Gardening Tasks To Do Now In North Dakota
1. Journal - Honestly evaluate your garden. Note: What plants "Thrived"? "Which plants "Failed"? Where were the locations of these plants? Sunlight, shade, etc. Empty, remove and trim back. The fun may be done watering and enjoying the growth, instead of dragging your feet to clean up the "dead mess" take care now. Throwout the annuals, clip to the ground the perennials, and just be sure to double-check the "best care practices" of the perennials.
What does an early first snowfall mean for Minnesota's winter?
We got the first measurable snowfall out of the way and this year, it came early. On average, we see the first measurable snowfall (defined by 0.1 inches or more) in the first week of November. This year it came about three weeks early which puts it in the top 10% of early snowfalls. It’s only the third time it's happened this early since 2000.
Can Your Dogs Get Married In North Dakota?
Okay look, I know this isn't the most pressing issue in the world, but we all have pets, no? I can't tell you how many times I've heard people say they get a dog, then shortly after they start to feel bad because that dog needs a friend. I'm sure you know where I'm going with this; that person then gets another dog. It's a snowball effect.
This North Dakota City Named One Of The “Coziest” Small Towns
We have one of the 10 BEST coziest small towns in the United States.
What Personalized License Plates Are Banned In North Dakota?
I just recently purchased my tabs for my pick-up truck which expired at the end of September. I briefly considered getting personalized plates (I had them many years ago). I thought it might be a good idea to promote my radio station by using my radio name on a North Dakota license plate.
The North Dakota County With The Most Land Currently For Sale
How about your very own slice of hunting paradise? Maybe, you've always wanted to live out in the country. Well, I ran across a website that could be useful in all three of those scenarios. It's called Land.com, and it's pretty simple to use. Just type in the county or city in North Dakota you want to purchase land from, and it will conjure up some listings for you lickity split.
Red Flag Warning issued across Oregon, Washington this weekend
A Red Flag Warning was issued on Friday ahead of the gusty winds and relatively low humidity forecasted for this weekend in areas west of the Cascade Mountain Range in Oregon and Washington.
North Dakota’s 10 Richest People
Sometimes our minds wander. We think about our day-to-day lives, and how much easier it would bed if we had a little extra cash. Or we think about how much happier we would be without any debt. If you're like me, you might wonder who those lucky folks are who have the luxury of not worrying about that one little thing that make the world go round -- money.
La Niña winter now 75% likely. Here’s what it means for Oregon
The mid-October ENSO update from the Climate Prediction Center and the Columbia Climate School points toward an even higher probability of a third winter in a row of La Niña, increasing the odds over previous forecasts.
Texans Are Shocked As Snow Is Promised To Fall in The Great State
With record highs this summer it's amazing to think that snow indeed is coming to Texas, believe it or not. In fact, it's not just that snow will be falling, it's enough of the white stuff to open an entire ski resort!. Crazy right? A ski resort in Texas?. It's...
Christmas Is Coming To Bismarck, But Is It Too Soon?
Every year this conversation comes up. How soon is too soon to start celebrating Christmas? Personally, I'm game for holly-jolliness all year. I LOVE the holiday, but some people don't have the same sentiments. Tis The Season? Spotted In Bismarck:. As I was doing a quick run to a local...
In Bismarck – Literally A “Coat Off A Man’s Back” For A Stranger
These are the stories I search for, the ones that instantly make me feel good. It's not about my favorite sports team winning a huge game or an event that is coming to town. This is as real as it gets, and it happens more than you think, especially in Bismarck.
North Dakota Native American Brewer Featured On The Today Show
Native Americans were celebrated across the country Monday. Inspiring stories were being shared and this time; one of our own North Dakotans was able to tell hers. This Mandan Hidatsa Arikara woman (and now beer maker) has succeeded in countless ways and is now using Native American culture and history to give others a taste via the brews crafted at Bow & Arrow Brewing Company.
In Mandan – The Paddle Trap Gets Ready For Colder Weather
For many Bismarck/Mandan residents who are trying to take advantage of sunny, comfortable temps as long as possible, the last thing on your mind is winter. So I get it, play golf as much as you can before Mother Nature takes over and shuts your game down for months. In your eyes, what's the first sign that winter is almost here? The days seem to be getting shorter, as it's getting dark earlier...that's one sure sign. How about the arrival of Halloween candy in stores all around? Does that make you think of winter? I have my own sure-fire sign that convinces me of colder weather is just inches away now...Igloos....wait what?
Mandan’s Guitar Lot – G-LOT 4 VETS – A Gift Of Appreciation
His name is Chris McCrory, he is opening his heart and donating his talents to teach others. I had a 15-minute phone conversation with this 41-year-old Bismarck native this afternoon, and like many others, I can imagine, who have had the pleasure to talk with him, immediately felt uplifted by his kind efforts. Chris owns Guitar Lot - 100 Collins Ave here in Mandan - his store is filled with cool items like records, t-shirts, posters, and other musical instruments. His business also provides a place for people from ages as young as 6 years old, to those in their 60s to come in and receive guitar lessons. I can't even relate to what that must be like, on both ends - to teach someone their skills takes an enormous amount of patience, and to be the student takes desire and a willingness, commitment if you will. Chris started something special, it's called G-LOT-4 VETS:
Ladies! North Dakota Ranks In The Top 5 For THIS
A study was done by a company called Nasty Gal; it found that North Dakota is a great place for women to cut loose and have fun. Researchers found that North Dakota ranks in the top 5 for a "Girl's Night Out." Who knew?!. One of the things researchers looked...
