Bismarck, ND

SuperTalk 1270

Must See Magnificent Mansion On Hawktree In Bismarck

I came across a ridiculously stunning property online of a 2 million dollar plus mansion on Hawktree Golf Course in Bismarck, North Dakota. According to Zillow North Dakota, this is the MOST expensive home currently for sale in Bismarck. It lies on hole #14 on the nicest golf course in the entire city and you could argue one of the nicest in the entire state.
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

Fall Gardening Tasks To Do Now In North Dakota

1. Journal - Honestly evaluate your garden. Note: What plants "Thrived"? "Which plants "Failed"? Where were the locations of these plants? Sunlight, shade, etc. Empty, remove and trim back. The fun may be done watering and enjoying the growth, instead of dragging your feet to clean up the "dead mess" take care now. Throwout the annuals, clip to the ground the perennials, and just be sure to double-check the "best care practices" of the perennials.
GARDENING
Bismarck, ND
Government
City
Mandan, ND
State
North Dakota State
City
Bismarck, ND
SuperTalk 1270

Can Your Dogs Get Married In North Dakota?

Okay look, I know this isn't the most pressing issue in the world, but we all have pets, no? I can't tell you how many times I've heard people say they get a dog, then shortly after they start to feel bad because that dog needs a friend. I'm sure you know where I'm going with this; that person then gets another dog. It's a snowball effect.
FARGO, ND
#Linus Realestate
SuperTalk 1270

The North Dakota County With The Most Land Currently For Sale

How about your very own slice of hunting paradise? Maybe, you've always wanted to live out in the country. Well, I ran across a website that could be useful in all three of those scenarios. It's called Land.com, and it's pretty simple to use. Just type in the county or city in North Dakota you want to purchase land from, and it will conjure up some listings for you lickity split.
BURLEIGH COUNTY, ND
SuperTalk 1270

North Dakota’s 10 Richest People

Sometimes our minds wander. We think about our day-to-day lives, and how much easier it would bed if we had a little extra cash. Or we think about how much happier we would be without any debt. If you're like me, you might wonder who those lucky folks are who have the luxury of not worrying about that one little thing that make the world go round -- money.
POLITICS
News Break
Politics
SuperTalk 1270

Christmas Is Coming To Bismarck, But Is It Too Soon?

Every year this conversation comes up. How soon is too soon to start celebrating Christmas? Personally, I'm game for holly-jolliness all year. I LOVE the holiday, but some people don't have the same sentiments. Tis The Season? Spotted In Bismarck:. As I was doing a quick run to a local...
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

North Dakota Native American Brewer Featured On The Today Show

Native Americans were celebrated across the country Monday. Inspiring stories were being shared and this time; one of our own North Dakotans was able to tell hers. This Mandan Hidatsa Arikara woman (and now beer maker) has succeeded in countless ways and is now using Native American culture and history to give others a taste via the brews crafted at Bow & Arrow Brewing Company.
FOOD & DRINKS
SuperTalk 1270

In Mandan – The Paddle Trap Gets Ready For Colder Weather

For many Bismarck/Mandan residents who are trying to take advantage of sunny, comfortable temps as long as possible, the last thing on your mind is winter. So I get it, play golf as much as you can before Mother Nature takes over and shuts your game down for months. In your eyes, what's the first sign that winter is almost here? The days seem to be getting shorter, as it's getting dark earlier...that's one sure sign. How about the arrival of Halloween candy in stores all around? Does that make you think of winter? I have my own sure-fire sign that convinces me of colder weather is just inches away now...Igloos....wait what?
MANDAN, ND
SuperTalk 1270

Mandan’s Guitar Lot – G-LOT 4 VETS – A Gift Of Appreciation

His name is Chris McCrory, he is opening his heart and donating his talents to teach others. I had a 15-minute phone conversation with this 41-year-old Bismarck native this afternoon, and like many others, I can imagine, who have had the pleasure to talk with him, immediately felt uplifted by his kind efforts. Chris owns Guitar Lot - 100 Collins Ave here in Mandan - his store is filled with cool items like records, t-shirts, posters, and other musical instruments. His business also provides a place for people from ages as young as 6 years old, to those in their 60s to come in and receive guitar lessons. I can't even relate to what that must be like, on both ends - to teach someone their skills takes an enormous amount of patience, and to be the student takes desire and a willingness, commitment if you will. Chris started something special, it's called G-LOT-4 VETS:
MANDAN, ND
SuperTalk 1270

Ladies! North Dakota Ranks In The Top 5 For THIS

A study was done by a company called Nasty Gal; it found that North Dakota is a great place for women to cut loose and have fun. Researchers found that North Dakota ranks in the top 5 for a "Girl's Night Out." Who knew?!. One of the things researchers looked...
TRAVEL
Mandan, ND

SuperTalk 1270

Mandan, ND
Super Talk 1270 has the best news coverage for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

