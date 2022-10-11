Read full article on original website
forkast.news
India police launches blockchain-based complaint portal on Polygon
The Indian police unit in Firozabad city in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh has launched an online complaint portal powered by Ethereum scaler Polygon. The pilot portal, policecomplaintonblockchain.in, leverages blockchain technology’s immutability, which means complaints cannot be tampered with or deleted by either the police department or the complainant.
technode.global
MDEC launches Malaysia Digital Climate Action Pledge for digital economy
Malaysia’s lead digital economy agency the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) has launched the Malaysia Digital Climate Action Pledge (MDCAP), a corporate pledge that aims to build capacity and increase the adoption of sustainability and climate action by businesses across the digital economy. MDCAP is jointly developed by the...
ASIA・
An Indian startup could revolutionize ocean farming with its 'sea combine harvester'
Seaweed is an increasingly attractive crop, but current farming methods make it expensive. This startup wants to bring down the costs with its automated "Sea Combine."
US-China tech war: DJI, world’s largest drone manufacturer blacklisted
'The company is the only drone manufacturer to discourage using its aircraft for military purposes,' says DJI spokesman.
SpaceNews.com
Former SES CEO joins megaconstellation startup E-Space
TAMPA, Fla. — Former SES CEO Karim Michel Sabbagh has returned to the space industry to oversee strategy in Europe and the Middle East for E-Space, the connectivity startup plotting a network of hundreds of thousands of satellites. Sabbagh left SES in April 2018 after four years with the...
cryptopotato.com
MoonXBT Announces Country Level Cooperation with Cambodia Signing MOU with SERC
MoonXBT, the leading crypto social trading exchange, signed the MOU with Securities and Exchange Regulator of Cambodia (SERC) on Oct, 11th at One Central Tower in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. MoonXBT will work with SERC closely in cooperation to promote the development of the digital assets in Cambodia in the regards of raising awareness and human resources, etc.
US News and World Report
If Taiwan Is Safe, Chip Supply Chains Will Be Secure, Says Taiwan Minister
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Taiwanese Minister for Economic Affairs Wang Mei-Hua said on a visit to the United States on Tuesday that if Taiwan remains safe, global supply chains of vital semiconductors would also be secure. Wang made the comments at an event hosted by Washington's Center for Strategic and International Studies,...
forkast.news
Blockchain.com granted in-principle approval for Singapore license
Cryptocurrency exchange Blockchain.com has received in-principle approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) for a license to offer “digital payment token” services in the city-state. Fast facts. Blockchain.com is the second crypto exchange to earn the central bank’s in-principle approval this week, following the largest U.S. exchange,...
forkast.news
Crypto.com to invest US$145 mln in France as base for European operations
Crypto.com said on Wednesday that the exchange will invest €150 million (US$145.5 million) in France to set up a European headquarters in Paris and expand operations in the region. Fast facts. The Singapore-based exchange said it will focus on compliance, business development and product with local hires. Crypto.com received...
forkast.news
Is crypto suffering from the same ills as TradFi?
The recent market downturn will go down as one of the defining events in the history of crypto. By revealing the systemic risks that had been bubbling inside the crypto lending system, the downturn has called into question crypto’s longevity and legitimacy. The overleveraged positions of centralized lenders such as Celsius Network and Voyager were exposed when market conditions shifted, culminating in their ultimate collapse. The ongoing credit and liquidity crisis highlighted the vulnerability of centralized finance and the promise of decentralized finance (DeFi) to fulfil this gap. This calls into question whether these two opposing paradigms could co-exist within crypto.
satnews.com
Solestial’s oversubscribed seed round is led by Airbus Ventures
Solestial, Inc. (“Solestial”), the solar energy company for space, has closed an oversubscribed $10 million equity financing led by Airbus Ventures — this round was joined by AEI HorizonX, GPVC, Stellar Ventures, Industrious Ventures, and others. Solestial’s solar panels can be produced at scale using automated production...
forkast.news
Fintech Cooling Ahead?
Welcome to The Daily Forkast – October 14, 2022 – presented by Joel Flynn. We’ll be looking at Finch Capital’s report on the state of European fintech, which warns over the potential for a period of cooling and consolidation ahead. There might also be light at...
forkast.news
What is the future for cryptocurrency mixers after U.S. sanctions on Tornado Cash?
Cryptocurrency mixers, a software that provides anonymity in crypto transactions, are at the forefront of the latest clash between regulators and the emerging world of digital assets, with legal actions, arrests, counter lawsuits, and North Korean hackers all part of the picture. The U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control...
technode.global
China's Baozun sets up regional headquarters in Singapore
Baozun Inc., the leading e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China, announced Thursday its new regional headquarters in Singapore, as it seeks to drive e-commerce innovation and bring a competitive advantage to brands in Southeast Asia (SEA). Baozun said in a statement following its expansion...
crowdfundinsider.com
finbots.ai Expands into Indonesia, Partners with Proptech Tanaku
Finbots.ai, an artificial intelligence (AI) firm for credit modeling, has signed an agreement to partner with Proptech Tanaku, expanding their services into Indonesia. According to a company statement, finbots.ai platform will help Tanaku quickly create a high-quality customer risk assessment model to streamline pre-mortgage financing while reducing losses. At the same time, the solution is expected to help Tanaku expand its reach to new segments and democratize access to home ownership.
forkast.news
BSC to hard fork on Wednesday after US$100 mln exploit
BNB Smart Chain (BSC), the blockchain network launched by the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance, will perform a hard fork and upgrade on Wednesday as a fix following an Oct. 6 vulnerability, according to an announcement on Tuesday. Fast facts. The hard fork will happen at the block height...
thenewscrypto.com
Samsung Announces Use of Blockchain To Upgrade Security Protocols
This isn’t limited to only smartphones, but also smart TVs and even air conditioners. This new security update is meant to prevent credential-stuffing attacks. Samsung, a global leader in consumer electronics, has said it would use blockchain technology to improve the safety measures already in place for its products. The company’s new blockchain-based security solution for “cross-device experiences” is called Knox Matrix.
forkast.news
Solana-hosted DeFi platform Mango exploited for over US$100 mln
Mango Markets, a decentralized platform hosted on the Solana blockchain, was exploited for over US$100 million. Mango’s token MNGO was severely impacted, dropping 42.9% in the past 24 hours to US$0.023 as of 11:15 a.m. in Hong Kong, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Blockchain auditor OtterSec reported the exploit...
coinjournal.net
Crypto.com invests $145M in its new European headquarters
Crypto.com has followed Binance in launching a headquarters in France in a bid to establish its presence in Europe. Cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com announced on Wednesday that it had launched its European headquarters in France. The company said it spent around $145 million to establish its European headquarters. In its blog...
privatebankerinternational.com
Deloitte to buy investment management technology firm Reformis
Business advisory firm Deloitte has revealed its plan to buy Reformis, a specialist investment management technology and data provider, for an undisclosed sum. The firm, which was established in 2003, offers technology, business and change management consultancy solutions to the investment and wealth management sector. With headquarters in the UK,...
