QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA, WTAD) — Quincy park district property taxes are going down for the fourth year in a row. Park Board members will take a formal vote November 9th to decrease the tax levy. The Park Board will also vote next month on slight increases in some fees. While use was up this year at Indian Mounds Swimming Pool and Westview Golf Course, those venues as well as all youth programs lost money.

QUINCY, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO