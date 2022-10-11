Read full article on original website
Blessing Health cuts 150 positions
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Blessing Hospital announced on Tuesday it's eliminating 150 positions through "reduction or restructuring." The majority of the positions, about 88, are vacant and will remain unfilled, according to a Blessing Health news release. For the remaining positions, staff were given a severance package, or offered a new position, or a reduction of their current full-time position.
Area hospitals seeing more patients after Blessing Keokuk closes
LEE County, IA (KHQA) — Several Tri-States hospitals are seeing more patients after the closure of the Blessing Health Keokuk on Oct. 1. One of the hospitals is trying to take in those new patients while dealing with limited staffing. Dr. Michael McCoy, the Chief Medical Officer at Great...
Adams County to help fund housing study
QUINCY, Ill. (WTAD, KHQA) — A plan to study Quincy's housing needs, recently voted down by the Quincy City Council, has new life thanks to a grant. The Adams County Board on Tuesday night voted to set aside $7,500 in American Rescue Plan Act funding to help pay for a study of what types of housing are needed in Quincy and Adams County.
Keokuk man facing felony drug charge
KEOKUK, Iowa, (KHQA) — A Keokuk man was arrested on a felony drug charge. Kalief Farrell, 37, was arrested on Monday in the 10 block of North 7th Street in Keokuk. Farrell is charged with delivery of controlled substances— Marijuana, which is a Class D Felony. Farrell's arrest...
Quincy utility prices likely to rise, possibly next month
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Quincy utility customers will likely pay more for sewer and water, possibly as early as next month. The city’s Department of Utilities and Engineering has come up with three options to address a shortfall in operating costs caused by the current economic state. The...
Third person charged with murder after Hannibal assualt
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A third person has been charged with murder following a fatal assault that happened on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Hannibal. Kaelin L. Rickey, 26, of Hannibal, was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 9 and a warrant charging her with second degree murder was issued on Thursday, Oct. 10.
Quincy park district property taxes going down
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA, WTAD) — Quincy park district property taxes are going down for the fourth year in a row. Park Board members will take a formal vote November 9th to decrease the tax levy. The Park Board will also vote next month on slight increases in some fees. While use was up this year at Indian Mounds Swimming Pool and Westview Golf Course, those venues as well as all youth programs lost money.
Watch: KHQA weekend weather forecaster says goodbye
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — KHQA weekend weather forecaster Cayson Frerichs bid farewell after one and a half years with the station. Cayson may be leaving KHQA, but he's staying in the Sinclair family. He's going to our sister station KGAN in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Everyone at KHQA wishes Cayson...
Macon County man hurt in head-on crash with tractor-trailer
CLARENCE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri driver was injured Monday afternoon when his car collided head-on with a tractor-trailer on a Shelby County gravel road. It happened at 5:45 p.m. on Shelby County Road 302, one-half mile west of Clarence. State troopers say a car driven by Anthony Allen,...
2 more arrested after man killed in assault in Hannibal
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — Two more people are facing charges in connection to an assault on Sunday that turned deadly Hannibal. Jordan A Payne, 27, of Hannibal, is charged with first degree assault, and Thomas D.C. Payne,29, of Hannibal, is also charged with first degree assault. Both suspects are...
KHQA Student Athlete of the Week: KENNEDY ADAIR, Macomb High School
KHQA STUDENT ATHLETE OF THE WEEK...PRESENTED BY BLESSING HEALTH SYSTEM. Awards: All Time Program Kills Leader. Top 50 All-State in Illinois as a Junior. College: Western Illinois (Volleyball) Intended Major: Education. ==============. On Wednesdays at KHQA, we scrap the traditional format and devote our entire three minute six o'clock newscast...
Home a near total loss after kitchen fire
MURRAYVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WLDS) — A home is "close to a total loss" after a kitchen fire Tuesday, according to Murrayville Fire Chief Cody Kitselman. Our media partner WLDS reports the fire happened around 4:30 p.m. at a home on Pink Alley. The homeowner told Murrayville Fire Chief Cody Kitselman...
