NFL

ClutchPoints

Bruce Irvin’s 4-word message on Seahawks return

On Tuesday, the Seattle Seahawks signed veteran defensive end Bruce Irvin to their practice squad. Irvin was drafted by the Seahawks with their first round pick back in 2012. He spent the first four years of his career there, which were some of the best seasons of his career. Tuesday...
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Saints’ Alvin Kamara puts fan in his place after dropping racial slur in his DMs

New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara recently posted screenshots of a DM conversation he had with a fan who used a racial slur towards him. The fan later told Kamara that he did not think the running back would see the message. Alvin Kamara was sending laughing emojis in response to the fan but threatened to post the screen shot. The fan apologized after Kamara followed through and posted the images to his social media.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
thecomeback.com

Raiders sign veteran receiver after Davante Adams’ altercation

Despite an excellent performance on the field, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams stole the headlines after Monday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs for all the wrong reasons with his viral altercation with a photographer. Following the Raiders‘ loss to the Chiefs, Adams shoved a media member...
NFL
Empire Sports Media

New York Giants could get back one essential offensive piece in Week 6

The New York Giants continue to win football games despite adversity on both sides of the football. A myriad of injuries have held both the offense and defense back, but phenomenal coaching and execution have managed to keep Big Blue close in games, providing an opportunity to walk away with a win. The team currently sits 4–1 on the season, scoring 27 points against the Green Bay Packers this past Sunday.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Chiefs fan’s Travis Kelce sign goes viral during ‘Monday Night Football’

A Kansas City Chiefs fan went viral on Monday night for the Travis Kelce poster she brought to the team’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Kelce was having a big game for Kansas City and had caught four touchdowns as of midway through the fourth quarter. ESN’s cameras flashed to a woman in the stands a few times, including after Kelce caught his third touchdown pass of the game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

2022 Fantasy Football: Top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 6

Another week, another bout of injuries and inconsistencies wreaking havoc on your fantasy football rosters. But have faith – your Week 6 waiver wire pickups are just the thing that can help turn the ship around and get it back to competing for a playoff spot. As always, all...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers receives concerning injury update ahead of Week 6

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers suffered a tough loss in Week 5 at the hands of the New York Giants. Along the way, Rodgers picked up an injury to his thumb, which was initially downplayed by Rodgers himself and the Packers. But the latest injury update on Rodgers’ thumb doesn’t exactly paint a bright picture for Green Bay moving into Week 6.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

New York Giants Injury Update: Leonard Williams, Wan’Dale Robinson, more

The New York Giants should be getting a huge boost this week with a couple of key players returning from injuries. Big Blue is off to an impressive 4-1 start despite enduring a slew of injuries throughout the first five weeks of the season. Impact players such as Leonard Williams and Wan’Dale Robinson returned to practice today and could re-enter the Giants’ lineup ahead of their Week Six matchup with the Baltimore Ravens.
NFL
ClutchPoints

3 best free agents Red Sox must target after missing 2022 MLB playoffs

The Boston Red Sox 2022 season was a pretty big disappointment. Aside from one hot stretch during the months of May and June, they looked lifeless for much of the season, and saw all the holes that the front office failed to address during the previous offseason pop up and kill them. The goal this offseason should be to not make the same mistakes made last offseason.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Pete Carroll’s bonkers Drew Lock comments amid Geno Smith breakout season for Seahawks

Geno Smith’s breakout season for the Seattle Seahawks has been one of the biggest surprise storylines in the NFL this year. While Geno is proving his campaign isn’t a flaw, he may have a ways to go until he’s made a true believer out of head coach Pete Carroll. Carroll dropped some surprising comments about […] The post Pete Carroll’s bonkers Drew Lock comments amid Geno Smith breakout season for Seahawks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Cowboys’ DeMarcus Lawrence drops bold claim on Eagles QB Jalen Hurts’ strong start to 2022 season

Through five weeks in the 2022 NFL regular season, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has emerged as an early contender for this year’s NFL MVP honor. Still, Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence is not yet fully convinced with Hurts’ promising start to the campaign. Lawrence was asked plenty about Hurts during a press conference […] The post Cowboys’ DeMarcus Lawrence drops bold claim on Eagles QB Jalen Hurts’ strong start to 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
