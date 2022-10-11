Read full article on original website
Bruce Irvin’s 4-word message on Seahawks return
On Tuesday, the Seattle Seahawks signed veteran defensive end Bruce Irvin to their practice squad. Irvin was drafted by the Seahawks with their first round pick back in 2012. He spent the first four years of his career there, which were some of the best seasons of his career. Tuesday...
Saints’ Alvin Kamara puts fan in his place after dropping racial slur in his DMs
New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara recently posted screenshots of a DM conversation he had with a fan who used a racial slur towards him. The fan later told Kamara that he did not think the running back would see the message. Alvin Kamara was sending laughing emojis in response to the fan but threatened to post the screen shot. The fan apologized after Kamara followed through and posted the images to his social media.
Raiders sign veteran receiver after Davante Adams’ altercation
Despite an excellent performance on the field, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams stole the headlines after Monday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs for all the wrong reasons with his viral altercation with a photographer. Following the Raiders‘ loss to the Chiefs, Adams shoved a media member...
New York Giants could get back one essential offensive piece in Week 6
The New York Giants continue to win football games despite adversity on both sides of the football. A myriad of injuries have held both the offense and defense back, but phenomenal coaching and execution have managed to keep Big Blue close in games, providing an opportunity to walk away with a win. The team currently sits 4–1 on the season, scoring 27 points against the Green Bay Packers this past Sunday.
Chiefs fan’s Travis Kelce sign goes viral during ‘Monday Night Football’
A Kansas City Chiefs fan went viral on Monday night for the Travis Kelce poster she brought to the team’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Kelce was having a big game for Kansas City and had caught four touchdowns as of midway through the fourth quarter. ESN’s cameras flashed to a woman in the stands a few times, including after Kelce caught his third touchdown pass of the game.
If you're in the red, you'll get Giants vs. Ravens on TV
The New York Giants (4-1) are preparing to host the Baltimore Ravens (3-2) at MetLife Stadium for a Week 6 matchup. The Giants are coming off a stunning comeback victory over the Green Bay Packers in London and now have many around the NFL wondering if they’re for real. Wink Martindale vs. Lamar Jackson might go a long way in determining that answer.
2022 Fantasy Football: Top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 6
Another week, another bout of injuries and inconsistencies wreaking havoc on your fantasy football rosters. But have faith – your Week 6 waiver wire pickups are just the thing that can help turn the ship around and get it back to competing for a playoff spot. As always, all...
Banged up Rams QB Matthew Stafford’s defiant statement amid injury woes
The Los Angeles Rams suffered a disappointing Week 5 loss at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, 22-10. Not only did the defending champs end up losing their third game of the season, but it also looks like star quarterback Matthew Stafford came out of the battle a bit banged up.
Seahawks reunite with Super Bowl-winning linebacker amid defensive woes
The Seattle Seahawks have been one of worse defensive teams this 2022, which is why they are starting to make some roster decisions to shore up the defense–even if it’s just a little bit. In their first move to potentially address their defensive woes, the Seahawks are reportedly...
Fox rules honcho Mike Pereira had the perfect response to Monday's Chiefs-Raiders officiating debacle
If you woke up this morning and checked the score of Monday Night Football after returning to earth from a months-long deep-space expedition, you would probably think it was a classic. A 30-29 AFC West shootout under the lights at Arrowhead. This is what primetime October football is meant to be, right?
Aaron Rodgers receives concerning injury update ahead of Week 6
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers suffered a tough loss in Week 5 at the hands of the New York Giants. Along the way, Rodgers picked up an injury to his thumb, which was initially downplayed by Rodgers himself and the Packers. But the latest injury update on Rodgers’ thumb doesn’t exactly paint a bright picture for Green Bay moving into Week 6.
Giants’ Wink Martindale was ‘happy and excited’ after learning he was out as Ravens defensive coordinator
Charles Schultz, the genius cartoonist who created Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the Peanuts gang, gave us plenty of examples of happiness during his 77 years on the planet, but he failed to mention the one offered up by Wink Martindale Thursday at the Giants’ practice facility. Happiness is being...
Week 6: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Wide Receivers
Slump no more! Look for Michael Pittman Jr. to rebound as the WR Start 'Em of the Week in Week 6 against the Jaguars.
Commanders owner Daniel Snyder pushed for Carson Wentz trade despite agreement to not run franchise
Daniel Snyder’s tenure as the owner of the Washington Commanders hasn’t been positive in the slightest. In addition to the toxic workplace environment he has contributed to, he is refusing to uphold agreements regarding his role with the team. Moments where he has leveraged of power include the team’s offseason trade for Carson Wentz.
New York Giants Injury Update: Leonard Williams, Wan’Dale Robinson, more
The New York Giants should be getting a huge boost this week with a couple of key players returning from injuries. Big Blue is off to an impressive 4-1 start despite enduring a slew of injuries throughout the first five weeks of the season. Impact players such as Leonard Williams and Wan’Dale Robinson returned to practice today and could re-enter the Giants’ lineup ahead of their Week Six matchup with the Baltimore Ravens.
3 best free agents Red Sox must target after missing 2022 MLB playoffs
The Boston Red Sox 2022 season was a pretty big disappointment. Aside from one hot stretch during the months of May and June, they looked lifeless for much of the season, and saw all the holes that the front office failed to address during the previous offseason pop up and kill them. The goal this offseason should be to not make the same mistakes made last offseason.
NFL Power Rankings, Week 6: Rampaging Bills leapfrog undefeated Eagles to reclaim No. 1 spot
I mean, really trust. I trust the Bills, who are loaded with talent and have been through the wars. I trust the Eagles, who are consistent, balanced and armed with an ascendant young quarterback. I trust the Chiefs, because of the guy on the sideline and the dude under center.
Pete Carroll’s bonkers Drew Lock comments amid Geno Smith breakout season for Seahawks
Geno Smith’s breakout season for the Seattle Seahawks has been one of the biggest surprise storylines in the NFL this year. While Geno is proving his campaign isn’t a flaw, he may have a ways to go until he’s made a true believer out of head coach Pete Carroll. Carroll dropped some surprising comments about […] The post Pete Carroll’s bonkers Drew Lock comments amid Geno Smith breakout season for Seahawks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys’ DeMarcus Lawrence drops bold claim on Eagles QB Jalen Hurts’ strong start to 2022 season
Through five weeks in the 2022 NFL regular season, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has emerged as an early contender for this year’s NFL MVP honor. Still, Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence is not yet fully convinced with Hurts’ promising start to the campaign. Lawrence was asked plenty about Hurts during a press conference […] The post Cowboys’ DeMarcus Lawrence drops bold claim on Eagles QB Jalen Hurts’ strong start to 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
