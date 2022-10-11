Read full article on original website
Colts will be missing top 2 running backs against Jaguars
The Indianapolis Colts will face Jacksonville without their top two running backs
theScore
Saints' Dalton to start vs. Bengals; Thomas, Lattimore ruled out
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton will start Sunday's game against his former team, the Cincinnati Bengals, head coach Dennis Allen announced Friday. But the Saints won't have wide receiver Michael Thomas and cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who've been ruled out for Week 6 due to a foot ailment and an abdomen injury, respectively.
Las Vegas judge sides with former Raiders coach Jon Gruden as NFL seeks arbitration
A Clark County judge has sided with former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden in the NFL’s push to settle his lawsuit against the league through arbitration -- and not the public process of discovery.
theScore
Fields 'hurting pretty good' after aggravating shoulder injury in TNF loss
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields said he aggravated a left shoulder injury in Thursday's 12-7 loss to the Washington Commanders. "I'm hurting. Hurting pretty good," Fields said, according to NFL.com's Grant Gordon. "Got a long weekend, so I'll have some extra time to heal up." Fields didn't reveal when he...
theScore
Prescott listed as questionable for SNF vs. Eagles
The Dallas Cowboys aren't officially closing the door just yet on Dak Prescott playing Sunday night. The quarterback is listed as questionable for the Cowboys' Week 6 showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles. Prescott missed the last four games due to a thumb injury suffered in Week 1. Head coach Mike...
theScore
What to watch for when Chiefs host Bills in potential game of the year
Two AFC powerhouses clash Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET when the Buffalo Bills visit the Kansas City Chiefs. Presented below are six storylines - one for every scoring drive in the fourth quarter or overtime of the playoff classic they staged last January. Mahomes vs. Allen. Bills-Chiefs will always have...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 6: Schedule, analysis, key matchups and picks for every game
Wonders have not ceased early this season. The Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) remain the NFL's only undefeated team. The New York Giants are 4-1. The Dallas Cowboys have won four consecutive games without Dak Prescott. Three teams in the NFC West have losing records. Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos are in serious trouble.
NFL・
theScore
DeSean Jackson wants to join Eagles or Packers: 'I'm ready to go'
Longtime Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson says he isn't retired and is interested in returning to Philadelphia. "Hell nah, I ain't retired," Jackson said on the "I AM ATHLETE" podcast on Thursday. "I'm a free agent; I'm ready to go." When asked what teams he would be most interested in...
theScore
Report: William Jackson requests trade from Commanders
The Washington Commanders have been engaged in active discussions to move cornerback William Jackson after the veteran requested a trade, sources told Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero, and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. The soon-to-be 30-year-old defensive back is looking for a fresh start in a scheme that would better fit...
theScore
NFL Week 6 round-robin underdog moneyline parlay
We came close to sweeping our moneyline underdogs, and yet, only two actually won. Another 4-1 week against the spread pushes the overall record to 18-5-2 ATS and 11-13-1 on the moneyline this season, but it would be nice if the winners could consolidate into one week. The Commanders' first-and-goal...
NFL・
