ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
theScore

Saints' Dalton to start vs. Bengals; Thomas, Lattimore ruled out

New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton will start Sunday's game against his former team, the Cincinnati Bengals, head coach Dennis Allen announced Friday. But the Saints won't have wide receiver Michael Thomas and cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who've been ruled out for Week 6 due to a foot ailment and an abdomen injury, respectively.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theScore

Fields 'hurting pretty good' after aggravating shoulder injury in TNF loss

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields said he aggravated a left shoulder injury in Thursday's 12-7 loss to the Washington Commanders. "I'm hurting. Hurting pretty good," Fields said, according to NFL.com's Grant Gordon. "Got a long weekend, so I'll have some extra time to heal up." Fields didn't reveal when he...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Marcus Mariota
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Justin Fields
Person
Trevor Lawrence
theScore

Prescott listed as questionable for SNF vs. Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys aren't officially closing the door just yet on Dak Prescott playing Sunday night. The quarterback is listed as questionable for the Cowboys' Week 6 showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles. Prescott missed the last four games due to a thumb injury suffered in Week 1. Head coach Mike...
DALLAS, TX
theScore

What to watch for when Chiefs host Bills in potential game of the year

Two AFC powerhouses clash Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET when the Buffalo Bills visit the Kansas City Chiefs. Presented below are six storylines - one for every scoring drive in the fourth quarter or overtime of the playoff classic they staged last January. Mahomes vs. Allen. Bills-Chiefs will always have...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

NFL Week 6: Schedule, analysis, key matchups and picks for every game

Wonders have not ceased early this season. The Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) remain the NFL's only undefeated team. The New York Giants are 4-1. The Dallas Cowboys have won four consecutive games without Dak Prescott. Three teams in the NFC West have losing records. Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos are in serious trouble.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Edition#American Football#Nyg#Patrick Mahomes Ii#Den#Cooper Rush Dal#Cin
theScore

Report: William Jackson requests trade from Commanders

The Washington Commanders have been engaged in active discussions to move cornerback William Jackson after the veteran requested a trade, sources told Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero, and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. The soon-to-be 30-year-old defensive back is looking for a fresh start in a scheme that would better fit...
WASHINGTON, DC
theScore

NFL Week 6 round-robin underdog moneyline parlay

We came close to sweeping our moneyline underdogs, and yet, only two actually won. Another 4-1 week against the spread pushes the overall record to 18-5-2 ATS and 11-13-1 on the moneyline this season, but it would be nice if the winners could consolidate into one week. The Commanders' first-and-goal...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy