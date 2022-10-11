Read full article on original website
Meta’s virtual reality project will finally have legs – literally
A year after changing its name, the company formerly known as Facebook has revealed its plans to give the metaverse legs – literally. Mark Zuckerberg’s virtual reality project is getting a raft of additions including a $1,499 (£1,356) “pro” headset, integration with Microsoft Office and the sitcom The Office, and, yes, the ambulatory appendages.
TechRadar
Meta Quest Pro VR headset may, with Microsoft's help, be super productive
Microsoft is bringing some of its most popular remote working software to the metaverse, announcing during the recent Meta Connect 2022 event that it is entering a new productivity-focused VR and AR partnership. In a blog post (opens in new tab), Microsoft highlighted that as workplace environments evolve in the...
Meta unveils $1,500 Quest Pro virtual reality headset
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Meta chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg showed off his company's newest virtual reality headset on Tuesday at the Meta Connect 2022 conference, as he revealed its $1,500 price tag. The Meta Quest Pro, which contains new technologies to produce better graphics for fine text and virtual...
Facebook Parent Unveils $1,500 VR Headset, To Partner With Microsoft On Office, Xbox Gaming For Quest Devices
Meta Platforms Inc META and Microsoft Corporation MSFT announced a tie-up on Tuesday amid a high-profile virtual reality launch from the Mark Zuckerberg-led company. What Happened: The Redmond, Washington-based tech giant said its Microsoft 365 apps such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook will be available on Meta’s Quest devices.
kitco.com
Microsoft joins forces with Meta to bring its suite of products to the Metaverse
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. On Tuesday, Microsoft announced a new partnership with Meta Platforms to bring its range of Microsoft Office 365...
Polygon
Need for Speed Unbound leaves last-gen consoles behind, emphasizes style and speed
Electronic Arts’ next Need for Speed game, Need for Speed Unbound, takes street racing fans to a new open-world city called Lakeshore and features a heavily stylized look. Need for Speed Unbound will be available for PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X, when it launches Dec. 2, the publisher announced Thursday.
IGN
Top 10 Resident Evil Games
Check out our list of the Top 10 Resident Evil Games!. How do you choose your favorite RE game? Do you go with genre-defining standouts like Resident Evil 4? What about going back to where things started, like the original Resident Evil? What about the most modern and eminently replayable games such as Resident Evil 2 Remake and Resident Evil Village? Or even Resident Evil 4 VR? What people love about Resident Evil is often very personal, and tastes vary wildly in terms of what people find cheesy, horrifying, or even fun. It’s a difficult list for sure, but we assembled a crack team with very different opinions about what makes RE special, and we voted on the list you see here. We hope you enjoy!
techunwrapped.com
Meta avatars start to have legs
Goal promised a revolution with his metaverse, but the reality is that the idea seems to be dissolving like a sugar cube while it does not have a clear direction of where to go. The virtual reality universe started badly due to a rather Wii-worthy graphic finish and a star application, Horizon Worlds, which not even the company’s employees like. All this has been added to an official helmet whose initial price is 1,799.99 euros, so in the end, seriously squeezing the invention will be within the reach of very few, especially considering the current economic context.
Xbox Game Pass is coming to Oculus through a VR TV and it's as weird as it sounds
Xbox Cloud Gaming powers a bizarre crossover with Meta headsets
Digital Trends
How to watch Meta’s Quest Pro launch today (and what to expect)
Update: The keynote event has officially ended. See everything Meta announced Meta Connect 2022 for a full rundown, or watch the rerun below. The Meta Quest Pro is rumored to be officially unveiled today at the Meta Connect keynote. This is the Project Cambria headset that Meta has been teasing since its last conference in 2021, featuring a more powerful chip and a brighter, sharper display in a lighter, slimmer body that could make wearing a VR headset comfortable for hours.
daystech.org
John Carmack on Meta VR: ‘There’s a Bunch That I’m Grumpy About’
Meta advisor (and former Oculus chief expertise officer) John Carmack has expressed his frustration over the state of the corporate’s digital actuality capabilities. As reported by Ars Technica, Carmack mentioned in the course of the Meta Connect 2022 showcase that “there is a bunch that I’m grumpy about”.
Microsoft's Mixed Reality Headsets Are Not Doing Great At Advanced Warfare Training
In 2021, Microsoft announced that it has signed a contract potentially worth about $22 billion with the U.S. Army. As part of the defense partnership, the company was supposed to develop and supply a special version of the HoloLens Mixed Reality headset for training and combat preparation purposes. It appears that the early tests involving Microsoft's gear haven't really gone according to plan.
Digital Trends
Why I’m ready to work in VR and embrace the office of the metaverse
In the days leading up to the launch of the Quest Pro, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has called the new headset a “great working device” — possibly even a laptop replacement. Gaming in VR is one thing — but socializing, living, and working there? It seems as if the broad consensus on the internet is: “no thanks.”
The best handheld gaming gadgets of 2022
Love playing video games on the go? It’s no surprise; flights, car trips, and random downtime during travel are the best situations to fill with a game. And, if you’re looking for some of the best handheld gaming gadgets of 2022, we’ve got a comprehensive list for you.
todaynftnews.com
Microsoft & Meta to take Office 365 apps to the metaverse, Zuckerbeg announces $1,500 VR headset, Meta Quest Pro
Meta Platforms has collaborated with Microsoft for a series of Microsoft Office 365 products in the VR platform of Meta. The partnership aims to encourage companies to work in virtual environments. On October 11, at Meta’s Connect 2022 keynote, Satya Nadella, Microsoft CEO, said that the Teams video calling application...
dotesports.com
Sony and Microsoft shelled out millions to get ARK: Survival Evolved on PS Plus and Xbox Game Pass
ARK: Survival Evolved is in both Sony and Microsoft’s subscription service game catalogs, and that’s because both companies were willing to spend a lot of money. To get the game on their respective services, Sony paid $3.5 million and Microsoft paid $2.5 million, as indicated in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by Snail Games USA, the owner of the ARK’s developer, Studio Wildcard. Kotaku reporter Ethan Gach broke down the deals and their peculiarities on Twitter.
Road & Track
You Will Soon Be Able to Play Video Games Through Your BMW's Infotainment System
BMW announced Tuesday it has partnered with German video game console startup AirConsole to bring "casual gaming" to its in-car infotainment system next year. AirConsole will act as a gaming platform within BMW's iDrive system starting next year, available on cars with the company's curved display. According to BMW, the games will run within iDrive and be controlled via the user's smartphone.
Digital Trends
The Quest Pro officially lands, ready to power the office of the metaverse
The Meta Quest Pro has been officially announced at Meta Connect 2022, the company’s first attempt at a VR headset designed for professional users. It’s an impressive upgrade to the aging Quest 2 hardware as Meta continues to push for a future that centers around the metaverse. The...
Cyberpunk 2077 is a Strand game with this courier mod
This Cyberpunk 2077 mod makes Night City the main character
This engineering sandbox is already so complex you can build games inside its demo
Plasma won't be out in full next year, but its demo already lets you build wild stuff and import other players' creations.
