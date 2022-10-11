ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Meta’s virtual reality project will finally have legs – literally

A year after changing its name, the company formerly known as Facebook has revealed its plans to give the metaverse legs – literally. Mark Zuckerberg’s virtual reality project is getting a raft of additions including a $1,499 (£1,356) “pro” headset, integration with Microsoft Office and the sitcom The Office, and, yes, the ambulatory appendages.
FACEBOOK
TechRadar

Meta Quest Pro VR headset may, with Microsoft's help, be super productive

Microsoft is bringing some of its most popular remote working software to the metaverse, announcing during the recent Meta Connect 2022 event that it is entering a new productivity-focused VR and AR partnership. In a blog post (opens in new tab), Microsoft highlighted that as workplace environments evolve in the...
ELECTRONICS
UPI News

Meta unveils $1,500 Quest Pro virtual reality headset

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Meta chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg showed off his company's newest virtual reality headset on Tuesday at the Meta Connect 2022 conference, as he revealed its $1,500 price tag. The Meta Quest Pro, which contains new technologies to produce better graphics for fine text and virtual...
ELECTRONICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IGN

Top 10 Resident Evil Games

Check out our list of the Top 10 Resident Evil Games!. How do you choose your favorite RE game? Do you go with genre-defining standouts like Resident Evil 4? What about going back to where things started, like the original Resident Evil? What about the most modern and eminently replayable games such as Resident Evil 2 Remake and Resident Evil Village? Or even Resident Evil 4 VR? What people love about Resident Evil is often very personal, and tastes vary wildly in terms of what people find cheesy, horrifying, or even fun. It’s a difficult list for sure, but we assembled a crack team with very different opinions about what makes RE special, and we voted on the list you see here. We hope you enjoy!
VIDEO GAMES
techunwrapped.com

Meta avatars start to have legs

Goal promised a revolution with his metaverse, but the reality is that the idea seems to be dissolving like a sugar cube while it does not have a clear direction of where to go. The virtual reality universe started badly due to a rather Wii-worthy graphic finish and a star application, Horizon Worlds, which not even the company’s employees like. All this has been added to an official helmet whose initial price is 1,799.99 euros, so in the end, seriously squeezing the invention will be within the reach of very few, especially considering the current economic context.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Digital Trends

How to watch Meta’s Quest Pro launch today (and what to expect)

Update: The keynote event has officially ended. See everything Meta announced Meta Connect 2022 for a full rundown, or watch the rerun below. The Meta Quest Pro is rumored to be officially unveiled today at the Meta Connect keynote. This is the Project Cambria headset that Meta has been teasing since its last conference in 2021, featuring a more powerful chip and a brighter, sharper display in a lighter, slimmer body that could make wearing a VR headset comfortable for hours.
ELECTRONICS
daystech.org

John Carmack on Meta VR: ‘There’s a Bunch That I’m Grumpy About’

Meta advisor (and former Oculus chief expertise officer) John Carmack has expressed his frustration over the state of the corporate’s digital actuality capabilities. As reported by Ars Technica, Carmack mentioned in the course of the Meta Connect 2022 showcase that “there is a bunch that I’m grumpy about”.
TECHNOLOGY
SlashGear

Microsoft's Mixed Reality Headsets Are Not Doing Great At Advanced Warfare Training

In 2021, Microsoft announced that it has signed a contract potentially worth about $22 billion with the U.S. Army. As part of the defense partnership, the company was supposed to develop and supply a special version of the HoloLens Mixed Reality headset for training and combat preparation purposes. It appears that the early tests involving Microsoft's gear haven't really gone according to plan.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vr Headset#Virtual Reality Headset#Virtual Worlds#Metaverse#Web3 Technology#Meta Quest 2#Meta Quest Pro
Digital Trends

Why I’m ready to work in VR and embrace the office of the metaverse

In the days leading up to the launch of the Quest Pro, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has called the new headset a “great working device” — possibly even a laptop replacement. Gaming in VR is one thing — but socializing, living, and working there? It seems as if the broad consensus on the internet is: “no thanks.”
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

The best handheld gaming gadgets of 2022

Love playing video games on the go? It’s no surprise; flights, car trips, and random downtime during travel are the best situations to fill with a game. And, if you’re looking for some of the best handheld gaming gadgets of 2022, we’ve got a comprehensive list for you.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Sony and Microsoft shelled out millions to get ARK: Survival Evolved on PS Plus and Xbox Game Pass

ARK: Survival Evolved is in both Sony and Microsoft’s subscription service game catalogs, and that’s because both companies were willing to spend a lot of money. To get the game on their respective services, Sony paid $3.5 million and Microsoft paid $2.5 million, as indicated in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by Snail Games USA, the owner of the ARK’s developer, Studio Wildcard. Kotaku reporter Ethan Gach broke down the deals and their peculiarities on Twitter.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
NewsBreak
Avatar
NewsBreak
Instagram
Road & Track

You Will Soon Be Able to Play Video Games Through Your BMW's Infotainment System

BMW announced Tuesday it has partnered with German video game console startup AirConsole to bring "casual gaming" to its in-car infotainment system next year. AirConsole will act as a gaming platform within BMW's iDrive system starting next year, available on cars with the company's curved display. According to BMW, the games will run within iDrive and be controlled via the user's smartphone.
VIDEO GAMES
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
86K+
Followers
63K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy