ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

‘Got beat’: Guardians fall to Yankees 4-1 in 1st ALDS game

By Laura Morrison, P.J. Ziegler
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=287WkT_0iV5wmBO00

(WJW) — The Cleveland Guardians were in a New York state of mind in game 1 of the American League Division Series against the Yankees Tuesday night. Unfortunately, that didn’t translate to a win, with the game ending 4-1 Yankees.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FaaMm_0iV5wmBO00
    Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) during Game 1 of an American League Division baseball series against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25BtKc_0iV5wmBO00
    Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona, right, relieves starting pitcher Cal Quantrill during the sixth inning Game 1 of an American League Division baseball series against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NJcjg_0iV5wmBO00
    New York Yankees Aaron Judge steals second base on a throwing error to Cleveland Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario (1) during the sixth inning of Game 1 of an American League Division baseball series, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yFyOp_0iV5wmBO00
    Cleveland Guardians third base coach Mike Sarbaugh congratulates Steven Kwan as he rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the New York Yankees during the third inning of Game 1 of an American League Division baseball series, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LcsBG_0iV5wmBO00
    Cleveland Guardians Steven Kwan follows through on a solo home run against the New York Yankees during the third inning of Game 1 of an American League Division baseball series, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A3oOb_0iV5wmBO00
    Cleveland Guardians Andres Gimenez reacts after hitting a double to right field against the New York Yankees during the second inning of Game 1of an American League Division baseball series, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FGjID_0iV5wmBO00
    New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson, left, drops the ball as he tries to put the tag on Cleveland Guardians’ Amed Rosario who stole second base safely during the first inning of Game 1 of an American League Division baseball series, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00VatT_0iV5wmBO00
    Cleveland Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario, left, left fielder Steven Kwan, center, third baseman Jose Ramirez and manager Terry Francona joke around on the field playing against the New York Yankees in Game 1 of an American League Division baseball series, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nnmW9_0iV5wmBO00
    Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan sits in the dugout before Game 1 of an American League Division baseball series against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12xTsJ_0iV5wmBO00
    Cleveland Guardians players sit on the rain tarp waiting for batting practice to start before Game 1 of an American League Division series baseball game against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23wMUJ_0iV5wmBO00
    The New York Yankees take batting practice before playing against the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of an American League Division series baseball game, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pSqEK_0iV5wmBO00
    Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez stands behind the backstop during batting practice before playing in Game 1 of an American League Division series baseball game against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

“Everything we do is new, ‘cuz they’re young” Guardians manager Terry Francona told reporters following the tough loss. “I don’t think there was anything wrong with being nervous, as long as it doesn’t get in the way of what you’re doing. Our guys they like to play baseball, they just got beat tonight.”

Gerrit Cole started on the pitcher’s mound for the Yankees, and despite the Guardians getting one man on base, they were not able to capitalize in the first or second inning.

Cal Quantrill got his turn for the Guardians, striking out the king of home runs, Aaron Judge, right off the bat and two more quick outs followed in the first. While he walked two in the second, the score stayed 0-0 going into the third.

Local woman recovering after almost losing ear in deer attack during race

However, in the third inning, Steven Kwan got a solo shot off of Cole, moving the score to 1-0. Cole was able to get out of a jam with the bases loaded and we moved to the bottom of the third.

The Yankees moved in and answered quickly with a solo home run of their own, thanks to center fielder Harrison Bader, causing the house to go wild. The score stayed at 1-1 through the fourth inning.

In the fifth, the Yankees were able to get under Quantrill and Gonzalez’s skin, and the score moved to 2-1.

In the sixth inning, the Yankees quickly came in and did what they do: score runs, taking the game to 4-1.

And that was it for Quantrill. The Guardians then brought in Trevor Stephan to pitch.

With one on base in the top of the seventh, the Yankees opted to take Cole out of the game, bringing in Jonathan Loáisiga. While another got on base, the score remained the same, and the Yankees were also unable to score.

With Jose Ramirez on base, the Yankees brought in Wandy Peralta to pitch, and quickly the Guardians were all out of chances. And James Karinchak took care of business in the bottom of the inning.

In the ninth the Yankees brought in Clay Holmes to pitch to the Guardians and he was able to keep the team at bay.

These two teams certainly have a postseason history, they have met five times in the playoffs, Cleveland has won just twice in the five meetings and they haven’t beaten New York in the postseason since 2007.

The Yankees hadn’t played a game since Oct. 5, when they wrapped up the regular season with a 4-2 loss to the Texas Rangers.

The Yankees had plenty of success against Cleveland during the regular season, the two teams met six times with New York winning five of those games.

Guardians expect rowdy fans for Yanks playoff matchup

New York outscored Cleveland 38-14 and they clubbed 12 home runs in those six games. However, the two clubs haven’t met since early July, so a lot has changed, especially for Cleveland who is red hot, they went 24-6 down the stretch and are coming off a sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays in the Wildcard Series.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Pistol-whip victim shoots his attacker in Franklinton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 33-year-old Columbus man who was allegedly pistol whipped on Thursday fended off his attacker, sending the suspect to the hospital. Around 10:30 p.m., Columbus police received a call from a man claiming to have been pistol whipped several times by a 53-year-old male on the 200 block of Dana Avenue […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

High school football scores and highlights for Week 9

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Week nine of the Ohio high school football regular season is here as teams across Central Ohio make a push to get in the playoffs and improve their seeding in the postseason. Below is a look at the games that will be featured on Football Friday Nite at 11:15 on NBC4. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Bronx, NY
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Cleveland, NY
Bronx, NY
Sports
Empire Sports Media

New York Mets: Top 5 free agents the team should retain

One busy offseason lies ahead for the New York Mets. Following a disappointing early playoff exit, the team has many core players set to be free agents. It starts with the rotation where, aside from Max Scherzer, the rest of the group can potentially go. Jacob deGrom and Taijuan Walker both have player options and are expected to opt-out. A mutual option between the team and Chris Bassitt will make for a fascinating call. Carlos Carrasco has a club option and seems unlikely to be back.
QUEENS, NY
NJ.com

Former Mets slugger steps down as Rockies hitting coach

Dave Magadan’s time with the Colorado Rockies is coming to an end. The club and its hitting coach will be mutually parting ways. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Rockies tweeted on Thursday:. The Rockies announced today the following changes to the Major League coaching staff:
DENVER, CO
NBC4 Columbus

Police search for suspects in robbery, attempted rape

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are looking for two men in a robbery and attempted rape that occurred near Ohio State University’s campus Saturday night. According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 11:40 p.m. Saturday, a woman was asleep in her car on East 11th Avenue near North High Street before being woken […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amed Rosario
Person
Wandy Peralta
Person
Terry Francona
Person
Cal Quantrill
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Gerrit Cole
NBC4 Columbus

13 accused gang members arrested in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Thirteen alleged members of a street gang operating in Columbus have been arrested as part of a week-long operation. The Columbus Division of Police, in conjunction with the ATF Task Force and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, started Operation Mind Your Manors on Oct. 4 and wrapped up the operation on […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alds#The Cleveland Guardians#American League Division#The New York Yankees
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect arrested in Hilltop shooting of 13-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the shooting and killing of a 13-year-old boy in the Hilltop neighborhood on Wednesday. Police arrested Krieg Allen Butler Sr., 36, on Thursday for shooting 13-year-old Sinzae Reed, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Reed’s death marks the 111th homicide so […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
NBC4 Columbus

Three arrested after cocaine, cash, gun found in Marion

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people have been arrested after law enforcement found cocaine during a drug bust Tuesday. Officers from Marion police and the sheriff’s office went to a house in the 900 block of Mt. Vernon Avenue to carry out a search warrant. In the house, detectives found an illegal gun, more than […]
MARION, OH
NBC4 Columbus

25-year-old struck twice in Franklinton shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 25-year-old was transported to a local hospital after being shot twice on W. Broad Street on Thursday. Officers responded to the 1500 block of W. Broad St. around 7:41 p.m. on Thursday after reports of a person shot, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers found the victim, 25, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

40K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy