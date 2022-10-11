‘Got beat’: Guardians fall to Yankees 4-1 in 1st ALDS game

(WJW) — The Cleveland Guardians were in a New York state of mind in game 1 of the American League Division Series against the Yankees Tuesday night. Unfortunately, that didn’t translate to a win, with the game ending 4-1 Yankees.

Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) during Game 1 of an American League Division baseball series against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona, right, relieves starting pitcher Cal Quantrill during the sixth inning Game 1 of an American League Division baseball series against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

New York Yankees Aaron Judge steals second base on a throwing error to Cleveland Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario (1) during the sixth inning of Game 1 of an American League Division baseball series, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Cleveland Guardians third base coach Mike Sarbaugh congratulates Steven Kwan as he rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the New York Yankees during the third inning of Game 1 of an American League Division baseball series, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Cleveland Guardians Steven Kwan follows through on a solo home run against the New York Yankees during the third inning of Game 1 of an American League Division baseball series, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Cleveland Guardians Andres Gimenez reacts after hitting a double to right field against the New York Yankees during the second inning of Game 1of an American League Division baseball series, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson, left, drops the ball as he tries to put the tag on Cleveland Guardians’ Amed Rosario who stole second base safely during the first inning of Game 1 of an American League Division baseball series, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Cleveland Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario, left, left fielder Steven Kwan, center, third baseman Jose Ramirez and manager Terry Francona joke around on the field playing against the New York Yankees in Game 1 of an American League Division baseball series, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan sits in the dugout before Game 1 of an American League Division baseball series against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Cleveland Guardians players sit on the rain tarp waiting for batting practice to start before Game 1 of an American League Division series baseball game against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

The New York Yankees take batting practice before playing against the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of an American League Division series baseball game, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez stands behind the backstop during batting practice before playing in Game 1 of an American League Division series baseball game against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

“Everything we do is new, ‘cuz they’re young” Guardians manager Terry Francona told reporters following the tough loss. “I don’t think there was anything wrong with being nervous, as long as it doesn’t get in the way of what you’re doing. Our guys they like to play baseball, they just got beat tonight.”

Gerrit Cole started on the pitcher’s mound for the Yankees, and despite the Guardians getting one man on base, they were not able to capitalize in the first or second inning.

Cal Quantrill got his turn for the Guardians, striking out the king of home runs, Aaron Judge, right off the bat and two more quick outs followed in the first. While he walked two in the second, the score stayed 0-0 going into the third.

However, in the third inning, Steven Kwan got a solo shot off of Cole, moving the score to 1-0. Cole was able to get out of a jam with the bases loaded and we moved to the bottom of the third.

The Yankees moved in and answered quickly with a solo home run of their own, thanks to center fielder Harrison Bader, causing the house to go wild. The score stayed at 1-1 through the fourth inning.

In the fifth, the Yankees were able to get under Quantrill and Gonzalez’s skin, and the score moved to 2-1.

In the sixth inning, the Yankees quickly came in and did what they do: score runs, taking the game to 4-1.

And that was it for Quantrill. The Guardians then brought in Trevor Stephan to pitch.

With one on base in the top of the seventh, the Yankees opted to take Cole out of the game, bringing in Jonathan Loáisiga. While another got on base, the score remained the same, and the Yankees were also unable to score.

With Jose Ramirez on base, the Yankees brought in Wandy Peralta to pitch, and quickly the Guardians were all out of chances. And James Karinchak took care of business in the bottom of the inning.

In the ninth the Yankees brought in Clay Holmes to pitch to the Guardians and he was able to keep the team at bay.

These two teams certainly have a postseason history, they have met five times in the playoffs, Cleveland has won just twice in the five meetings and they haven’t beaten New York in the postseason since 2007.

The Yankees hadn’t played a game since Oct. 5, when they wrapped up the regular season with a 4-2 loss to the Texas Rangers.

The Yankees had plenty of success against Cleveland during the regular season, the two teams met six times with New York winning five of those games.

New York outscored Cleveland 38-14 and they clubbed 12 home runs in those six games. However, the two clubs haven’t met since early July, so a lot has changed, especially for Cleveland who is red hot, they went 24-6 down the stretch and are coming off a sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays in the Wildcard Series.

