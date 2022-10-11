Country fans of The Voice get Blake Shelton for one more season after the singing competition show wraps this fall. Who's going to fill his red chair after that?. The show's production team may very well be looking for a country music replacement for Shelton, since so many of the show's winners and most popular contestants have been country singers. Team Blake won eight times (see all eight below), with Team Kelly Clarkson's country singers Chevel Shepherd and Jake Hoot adding a couple more victories. As a genre, we show up, so — if nothing else — it just seems like good business sense to keep it country.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO