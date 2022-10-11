Read full article on original website
$1.75M to address statewide nursing faculty shortage
Gov. David Ige has released $1.75 million for 39 new instructor positions to help address Hawaiʻi’s severe nursing faculty shortage and to support University of Hawaiʻi nursing programs statewide. The initiative, which Ige included in his budget request to the state Legislature that lawmakers approved during the 2022 legislative session, will help UH graduate more nurses to meet the workforce demands of the state.
UH News Image of the Week: Well-being
This week’s UH News Image of the Week is from Kauaʻi Community College’s Jie Shen, a registered art therapist and mental health counselor at Hale Mālama. Shen shared: “Hale Mālama is dedicated to the health, safety, overall well-being, and quality of life for all students at Kauaʻi Community College. We believe students who are able to uncover their voice, discover their purpose, and recover their individual truth will not only take their place in society as strong and resilient individuals but will also have the academic passion to create positive change.
UH Mānoa earns high international marks for research, academics, teaching
The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa has once again been recognized as one of the world’s premier institutions for excellence in research, academics and teaching. UH’s flagship campus placed in the top 2% nationally and internationally in the 2023 Times Higher Education World University Rankings, released on October 11, 3 p.m. HST (October 12, 2 a.m. BST).
More food trucks coming to Mānoa campus
More food trucks will be joining Food Truck Row on University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa campus this semester. The wide variety of local culinary delights is located around Legacy Path by Krauss Hall and the crosswalk to the lower parking structure. Food trucks Ahi & Vegetable, Raysam Hawaii and Holoholo Bistro are already serving students, faculty and staff at the location, and two more food trucks are scheduled to join in mid-October with several more coming in November.
Tech pros from Microsoft, Amazon, more share career paths with students
More than 150 University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa students from a variety of majors took advantage of a rare opportunity to meet one-on-one with technology industry professionals from organizations such as Microsoft, Amazon, LinkedIn and Activision Blizzard, to learn about technology career opportunities. The event on October 11,...
Vorkastner, Wall named KTA Superstars of the week
University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo men’s soccer player Tom Vorkastner and women’s soccer player Nanea Wall were named KTA Super Stores Superstars of the Week for September 28–October 4. Vorkastner led the men’s soccer team to their win against Academy of Art University on October 1,...
Opportunity to reform tourism explored in new UHERO brief
The authors of a new University of Hawaiʻi Economic Research Organization (UHERO) brief “believe that there is an opportunity to reform the way we manage Destination Hawaiʻi to get better results.”. According to Paul Brewbaker, Frank Haas and James Mak, public pressure has been mounting on the...
$250K to study transit-oriented development near UH West Oʻahu campus
The University of Hawaiʻi has been selected to receive $250,000 to study transit-oriented development (TOD) and revenue generating potential for UH West Oʻahu non-campus lands in East Kapolei. The approximately 200 acres are located to the east and south of the campus. “The study will help the university...
Rainbow Warrior golf earns best finish at Bill Cullum Invite
The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa men’s golf team posted its best finish ever at the Bill Cullum Invitational, held October 10–11 in Valencia, California. The Rainbow Warriors carded a 293 for an 862 total, which earned them fourth place. UH‘s top finisher was Atsuya Oishi,...
Hoke reaches 1,000 digs career milestone
University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo women’s volleyball player Tani Hoke reached a career milestone of 1,000 digs as the Vulcans challenged PacWest No.1 ranked Chaminade University on October 9. Hoke collected 8 digs during the game to surpass her 1,000-career mark. Though the Vulcans ultimately fell to Chaminade,...
Wagoner, Alexander earn Big West weekly awards
University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa women’s volleyball players Riley Wagoner and Caylen Alexander earned Big West Conference weekly honors after winning a pair of conference matches against UC Irvine and UC San Diego. Wagoner was tabbed the Big West Offensive Player of the Week for the second time in her career, while Alexander received her third-straight and fourth overall Freshman of the Week award.
