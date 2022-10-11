This week’s UH News Image of the Week is from Kauaʻi Community College’s Jie Shen, a registered art therapist and mental health counselor at Hale Mālama. Shen shared: “Hale Mālama is dedicated to the health, safety, overall well-being, and quality of life for all students at Kauaʻi Community College. We believe students who are able to uncover their voice, discover their purpose, and recover their individual truth will not only take their place in society as strong and resilient individuals but will also have the academic passion to create positive change.

