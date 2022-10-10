ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
William Shatner Describes Going To Space: “Everything I Had Thought Was Wrong”

William Shatner had mixed feelings about his trip to space. William Shatner has made a career out of outer space. But though he starred as the space-roving Captain Kirk in Star Trek, he had never actually left planet earth until last year. In 2021, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos invited the 90-year-old to voyage into space in the Blue Origin space shuttle, and Shatner became the oldest person to ever go into space.
William Shatner Paints Ominous Picture Of Space Flight In Biography ‘Boldly Go’

Space is the final frontier very familiar to USS Enterprise Captain James T. Kirk – and now it is familiar to his actor, William Shatner. Roughly a year ago, Shatner went into space, the oldest individual to do so, and came back shaken by the experience. For his biography, Boldly Go, he puts into definitive words what it was like to be up there, and it is at once awe-inspiring and intimidating.
The Mars Rover Just Caught A Glimpse of Something Scientists Never Thought They'd See

When it comes to space science, there is still a whole world out there we know very little about. Even some of the floating rocks up there that have been studied for a while, like Mars, astronomers are still learning more about, and their findings continue to shock us all. Now, the latest Mars discovery proves a theory scientists have held for a while, but never thought they’d actually see. Here’s what you need to know.
Earth is ‘Well-Hidden’ from Extraterrestrial Civilizations Hunting for Habitable Planets (The Galaxy Report)

Today’s stories include Astronomers discover traces of ‘super-supernovas’ that destroyed earliest stars to Where is the center of the Universe? and much more. Where is the center of the Universe? Here, there, and everywhere –The Big Bang is commonly misunderstood, warping our understanding about the Universe’s size and shape, reports Big Think. “The Universe may be infinite, but even if it is not, the observable part of it is just an incomprehensibly tiny part of the whole. Any spot in the Universe can be considered the center, with equal validity. Indeed, you may be the center of the Universe.”
Humans May Not Have Made It to Mars Yet, But Over 7000 kg of Our Trash Has!

Mars is currently littered with over 7000 kg of human waste, as per recent accounts. Irrespective of whether Earthlings ever succeed in colonising the Red Planet, we've certainly managed to leave a mark on our planetary neighbour without even having set foot on it. Humans first began to explore Mars...
Well, That’s One Way to Save a Space Telescope From Falling Back to Earth

The Hubble Space Telescope is falling. Not imminently, but it’s happening. The beloved observatory, which has spent decades revealing cosmic wonders from its perch a few hundred miles above Earth, does not have a propulsion system to maintain its altitude. According to NASA’s latest projections, the observatory could reenter Earth’s atmosphere as early as 2037—a grim fate that the agency has been anticipating for many years. When the last crew of astronauts visited Hubble for repairs, in 2009, they installed a special piece of hardware on its exterior so that, when that time came, a spacecraft could come up, clip on, and guide the telescope to a safe reentry through the atmosphere. On its way down, Hubble would streak through the skies like a meteor and then fall into the sea.
Shatner Left Saddened by Space Travel

William Shatner, here with Crew Member 7 Sarah Knights, traveled aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard.[Courtesy: Blue Origin]. It has been a year since actor William Shatner, best known for his portrayal of Captain Kirk in the Star Trek franchise became the oldest living person to venture into space. Shatner,...
NASA Confirms DART Changed the Orbit and Location of Asteroid Dimorphos

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson confirmed Tuesday that the space agency succeeded in its mission to change the orbit of small asteroid Dimorphos. The Double Asteroid Redirection Test spacecraft, aka DART, was crashed into Dimorphos a few weeks ago to test one possible method of protecting Earth from a dangerous body on a collision course with our planet.
William Shatner: Going up into space gave me a strong feeling of grief

William Shatner felt a sense of "grief" when he went up into space. The 91-year-old actor - who is known for his starring role as Captain Kirk in the 'Star Trek' franchise - became the oldest person ever to reach space when he blasted off on Jeff Bezos's New Shepard NS-18 rocket in October 2021 but has revealed that the experience wasn't as "beautiful" as he thought it was going to be.
