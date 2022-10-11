Read full article on original website
Spokane City leaves several million dollars for housing unspent, former housing director says
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane's former top-housing official sent a letter to Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward the day he left his job detailing millions of dollars for housing left unspent. Former Spokane Neighborhood Housing and Human Services Director John Hall resigned in September, just three months after Mayor Nadine Woodward...
WSDOT responds to Chronic Nuisance Notice filed by city over Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington Department of Transportation responded to the City of Spokane’s “Chronic Nuisance Notice,” which was filed over Camp Hope. WSDOT began by objecting to the notice and calling it unlawful. The letter states the city is holding WSDOT responsible for a situation Spokane created, by not being able to provide housing and social and health services...
Spokane sheriff, chief discuss movement on Camp Hope disbandment
(The Center Square) - The Washington State Department of Transportation is now providing around the clock security at Camp Hope. That action has been taken in response to declarations by Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl and Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich that the site is a hub for criminal activity and “unfit for human habitation.”
Spokane bakery struggles to keep employees amid downtown crime
SPOKANE, Wash. — A downtown Spokane bake shop is struggling to keep employees amid constant car break-ins. Workers at Sweet Frostings pay to use a privately-owned parking lot across from the shop. They say their cars are constantly being broken into. Owner Jessica Atkinson says they have experienced crime downtown the entire time they’ve been open, but it has never...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Spokane enacts sit-and-lie ordinance, still battling homelessness
Last month, the city of Spokane enacted its new sit-and-lie ordinance, ruling that a person cannot sit or lie on the sidewalk between 6 a.m. and midnight in the downtown area effective immediately. Because the sit-and-lie ordinance relies on having adequate shelter space in order to be enforced, Council Member...
inlander.com
Camp hope shrinks; plus, a Band-Aid for contaminated West Plains water, and Woodward's gloomy prognostication
According to a weekend count by Jewels Helping Hands, there are 443 people living at Camp Hope. That's lower than earlier in the summer, when a survey counted 601 people living at the East Central homeless encampment — a number that's been used in countless news statements and stories. In a text message, Julie Garcia, executive director of Jewels Helping Hands, the nonprofit overseeing the camp, said more campers are being moved into housing and that she hopes the number will be at 430 by Friday. Garcia describes it as a "steady decline." The new population figures come just a few days after Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl joined the sheriff, county commissioners and county prosecutor in calling for the camp to be cleared. In a letter sent to the state Transportation Department — which owns the land the camp is on — and Jewels Helping Hands, Meidl outlined allegations of criminal activity and declared the camp a chronic nuisance. The letter included a proposed agreement that would require all personal items be moved off the property by Nov. 15. (NATE SANFORD)
inlander.com
Sheriff candidate Nowels walks back comments about mayor's involvement in Ozzie's Camp Hope plan
Twice during a KSPS sheriff candidate debate recorded Tuesday, Spokane County Undersheriff John Nowels said the sheriff's plan to clear Camp Hope came at the request of Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward — contradicting previous statements from both the mayor and the sheriff. After the debate, Nowels walked back the...
New parking meters, mobile payment option rolled out in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane just finished installing more new parking meters this week. It’s the next phase of a plan to simplify and upgrade on-street parking in downtown Spokane. You may have already seen some new meters over the summer — that was Phase 1 of the City’s meter replacement plan. In Phase 2, new meters are...
inlander.com
Political newcomer Maggie Yates hopes to unseat longtime incumbent Al French in the most contested race for Spokane County Commission
Al French didn't want the Spokane County Commission to grow from three members to five, as mandated by a 2018 state law. Now, as voters choose commissioners by district rather than countywide, he faces a strong opponent in what looks like the most contested race for the expanded board. The...
Crime remains consistent as Spokane Police move into East Central precinct
Spokane Police Department say it's still working out operations in the building. The non-profit not affiliated with SPD, COPS recently moved into the building as well.
‘Over-enthused’: WA Department of License provides IDs for people living at Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — People living at Camp Hope are another step closer to being able to leave the camp on their own. Representatives from the Washington Department of Licensing were on site to get IDs for people living at the camp. ” over-enthused,” said Dorthy Ana Baxter, who lives at Camp Hope. “I don’t even know. I’m kind of speechless...
BLM lifting fire restritions in Eastern Washington
SPOKANE, Wash. – Fire restrictions are being lifted on public lands in Eastern Washington. The Bureau of Land Management will formally lift the restrictions in Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Walla Walla, Whitman and Yakima Counties on Friday. Caution is still advised at all times for people...
nbcrightnow.com
Praxis health expanding to Coeur d'Alene
Praxis Health, Oregon's largest independent medical group is opening its first Idaho location in January, 2023. Praxis has acquired Prairie Family Medicine in Coeur d'Alene, a clinic which has been open since 2007. According to a press release announcing the expansion, Praxis Health is rooted in local communities with the...
'Coeur Terre' housing project approved by Coeur d'Alene Planning Commission
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d'Alene Planning Commission unanimously approved the proposed 442-acre annexation and zoning change for the Coeur Terre housing project on Tuesday night. The proposal now goes to the Coeur d'Alene City Council for consideration. Kootenai County Land Company is looking to build more homes...
Spokane police confirms involvement in suspected fraud investigation of Guardians Foundation
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police confirm they're now involved in the investigation into reports of suspected fraud involving a large amount of money in the city's housing and homeless system. On Monday, Spokane City Council members said they learned a former Guardians Foundation employee was allegedly mishandling money. The...
$56,000 morgue trailer agreement approved for Kootenai, Benewah and Bonner counties
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Kootenai County commissioners approved an agreement Tuesday that details the use of a new refrigerated morgue trailer that will be shared with Benewah and Bonner counties. The morgue trailer is intended for “mass fatalities,” defined as more than five deaths in a 24-hour period or...
wchstv.com
More than 40 Labradors surrendered by overrun breeder in Washington
(KOMO) — More than 40 English Labradors have been taken to animal shelters across Washington after they were surrendered by a breeder in Pend Oreille County. Pasado's Safe Haven said the dogs were rescued after a woman who was breeding them was unable to find them homes. Law enforcement officials were notified after the woman reportedly tried to drop more than 40 labs off at the Spokane Humane Society.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Spokane pair staged robbery, police say
COEUR d’ALENE — Two Washington residents are facing felony charges after they allegedly staged a robbery Oct. 2 at Sunset Bowling Center in Coeur d'Alene. Brett C. Sears, 38, of Spokane, is charged with burglary, grand theft, eluding and criminal conspiracy. Prosecutors also filed a habitual offender enhancement.
Future of Bloomsday murky as race director is ousted, 2 board members resign
SPOKANE, Wash. – Big changes are coming to Bloomsday as the race director and two board members have left the organization. The board voted to strip Director Jon Neill of his title, saying he could no longer stay on in that role but could continue with other jobs in the organization. Neill then resigned and so did Board Members Steven...
Spokane pastor on brink of homelessness 3 months after trying to start a homeless shelter
Miscommunications and confusion led to code violations and the city vacating the premises.
