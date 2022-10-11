ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenwood, IL

Comments / 4

Theresa Durkin
4d ago

it is not racism, no high school students are allowed to play. People it is a rule, stop reading racism into it.

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rogersedgereporter.com

Loyola Senior Praised For Getting Into Multiple Medical Schools

Getting into medical school is a big deal. However, getting into five medical schools is extraordinary. Raj Patel (21) is a Molecular Biology senior at Loyola University Chicago. His family immigrated from India in 1996, and shortly after started their own business in Schaumburg, IL. Life and school for Patel were not always easy, as he and his family faced many challenges on their road to success.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Rev. Jackson’s 81st birthday celebration to draw key elected officials, TV celebrities, biblical scholars, and entertainers

The Rainbow PUSH and Citizenship Education Fund Entertainment Project is hosting Rev. Jesse L. Jackson’s 81st birthday celebration Friday, October 14th, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., at the Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church, 4543 S. Princeton Ave. Some of the confirmed guests include Gov. Pritzker, Mayor Lightfoot, Illinois Attorney General...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Food Truck Saturday continues in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago's city-led Food Truck Friday may be over, but Food Truck Saturday is still happening in Chatham at the new Mahalia Jackson Court.Along with food trucks, there will be music and other activities. The Mahalia Jackson Court opened last month and honors the singer for her contributions to gospel music and civil rights.Food Truck Saturday in the plaza will happen every Saturday throughout the month.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

South Side elementary school to surprise hundreds of families with free food

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than 200 families will be surprised with more than $100 worth of free groceries as part of a giveaway Saturday. The giveaway is from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at CICS Wrightwood Elementary.The school, located at 8130 S California Ave., says it prides itself on making a difference in the lives of its students and the community.They raised more than $10,000 on their own and were also able to partner with Mariano's to make the food giveaway a reality. 
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glenwood, IL
Local
Illinois Society
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Glenwood, IL
Sports
The Crusader Newspaper

Malcolm X Drive Naming Ceremony & Lecture featuring Ilyasah Shabazz

The United Afrikan Movement, Black Lives Matter NWI – Gary, and community supporters welcome the public to the street sign unveiling and naming ceremony for Malcolm X Drive in Gary, with special guest Ilyasah Shabazz, the daughter of Malcolm X and Betty Shabazz. This event will be held Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the corner of 25th and Malcolm X Drive (Ellis Ave). Ms. Shabazz will also deliver an address that evening during an event starting at 5:00 p.m. at the Bergland Auditorium at Indiana University Northwest (IUN), 3400 Broadway, hosted by the IUN Department of Minority Studies.
GARY, IN
CBS Chicago

CPS kids go viral jamming out to Silk Sonic at "silent" school party

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A moment of youthful fun is turning into a social media sensation for some Chicago Public Schools students.The kids at Murray Language Academy in Hyde Park cut loose to the tune "Leave the Door Open," by Silk Sonic, during a "silent school party recently, where they all listened to the same music on headphones.The party with a big hit, as the talented kids sang along in the school gym.Maybe someday a new generation of kids will be singing their songs.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Chicago Black Dance Legacy Project & 150 Media Stream Present Color In Motion An Activation and Installation￼￼

The Chicago Black Dance Legacy Project at The University of Chicago’s Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts and 150 Media Stream present Color in Motion, a dance film featuring Deeply Rooted Dance Theater, on view through November 16, 2022 at 150 N Riverside Plaza, a commercial space that showcases the work of local and international artists, bringing art to everyday life.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racism#Athletics#Cheerleaders#Racial Injustice#American Football#Racial Issues
newcity.com

Where the Dogs Run: The Suburbs Scare the Hell Out of Me

On a recent work Zoom a colleague bragged about having barbecue for breakfast. “Burnt ends with a bourbon sauce. Better than Eggo any day.”. “Oh man, no fair!” a coworker chimed in. “I want barbecue for breakfast!”. “Come on out to the suburbs,” my colleague said. “You’re...
CHICAGO, IL
swishappeal.com

WNBA Offseason: Chicago Sky face an uncertain future

Coming into the 2022 season, the Chicago Sky were riding high after an incredible title run in 2021. They went through the course of this past season healthy and on pace with the eventual champion Las Vegas Aces as the best team in the league. They finished the regular season tied for first at 26-10 and with the second best home record at 14-4. All the while, their core group of Kahelah Copper, Courtney Vandersloot, newly signed and proven winner Emma Messeeman and the one and only Candace Parker achieved All-Star status. Allie Quigley joined in on the fun by winning the 3-point contest. Their bench was stacked with the addition of overseas veteran Rebekah Gardner and Belgium phenom Julie Allemand rounding out the dynamism of Azurá Stevens and Dana Evans. All systems were go, but then came Game 5 of the semifinals against the Connecticut Sun.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Entry level firefighter/EMT frequently asked questions (FAQS)

1. When can I apply to sit for the next Firefighter/EMT exam?. You will be able to apply from Saturday, September 24, 2022, through Monday, October 17, 2022. If your application is successfully completed, received, and you meet the minimum qualifications you will be included in the random lottery at the end of the application period. The random lottery will be run in order to select 4,500candidates who will be invited to sit for the written exam. After the random lottery is run, hiring preferences will be applied. A designated percentage of each hiring preference will be included in the group who will be invited to test. Please read the section below pertaining specific information about the preferences. The date and time of the written exam will be announced via the Official Invitation Letter. It is anticipated to take place December 14-17, 2022. If youare selected to sit for the exam, you will be provided approximately three weeks’ notice to allow time to study for the exam. Per the Collective Bargaining Agreement-Paramedic Crossover clause, in addition to the 4,500 candidates fromthe lottery, all current CFD Paramedics who successfully apply will be invited to sit for the exam and will not be counted in the 4,500 candidates.
JOBS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wjol.com

New Lenox native assumes role as commanding officer for USS Savannah

Cmdr. Jenna Van Zeyl became the first Gold crew commanding officer of Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Savannah (LCS 28) during an assumption of command ceremony aboard the ship, Oct. 7. Van Zeyl, a native of New Lenox, Ill., was previously the executive officer of Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS...
NEW LENOX, IL
103.3 WKFR

Illinois Woman Calls 911 for Cheeseburgers Now Facing Charges

A 67-year-old Illinois woman is now being grilled for multiple 9-1-1 calls asking the dispatcher for a cheeseburger. Mundelein, Illinois, a community just North of Chicago, has made the news for the strangest reason. An elderly woman in Mundelein clearly feels that sweet dreams are made of cheese as she repeatedly called the emergency number 9-1-1 for her vittles. This really burned the buns of Lake County prosecutors as multiple charges are headed her way according to patch.com,
MUNDELEIN, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Bernie Mac Foundation celebrates his 65th birthday

The Bernie Mac Foundation is having an event on Wednesday, October 26th. Come celebrate with The Bernie Mac Foundation on the 65th birthday of our late Founder and Emeritus, Bernard “Bernie Mac” McCullough. In addition to celebrating Bernie’s life, we will raise money for The Bernie Mac Sarcoidosis Translational Advanced Research (STAR) Center at UI Health to help provide comprehensive care for sarcoidosis patients.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

The Crusader Newspaper

Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
887K+
Views
ABOUT

Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy