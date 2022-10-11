Read full article on original website
Notes from the trail: Registered voters in Alaska now exceed 600,000, according to Division of Elections
That’s a lot of registered voters: According to the Division of Elections, there are 600,894 registered voters in a state that has 732,000 residents. It’s never been so high, but this is because everyone who files for a Permanent Fund dividend is automatically registered. For the record, for the 2021 dividend, there were 674,454 dividend applications and 636,895 were paid. The population last year was, according to the state, 732,670.
Ben Stevens dies at 63
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Ben Stevens, a former chief of staff to the governor and son of a prominent Alaskan politician, died Thursday, according to ConocoPhillips Alaska, where he worked. He was 63 years old. Alaska State Troopers wrote in an online dispatch that they received a report that a...
Ben Stevens, former Alaska Senate president, dies at age 63
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Ben Stevens, a former Alaska Senate president and a son of the late U.S. Sen. Ted Stevens, has died. He was 63. The Alaska State Troopers said they responded to a report Thursday evening of a hiker having a medical emergency on the Lost Lake Trail near Seward. The hiker was later identified as Stevens, the troopers said. The troopers’ statement said a medical service reached the scene around 6:40 p.m. and that lifesaving measures were unsuccessful. Erec Isaacson, president of ConocoPhillips Alaska, where Stevens worked as vice president of external affairs and transportation, said in a statement Friday that the company was “deeply saddened by the sudden passing of our friend and colleague, Ben Stevens.” Stevens joined the company in early 2021 after working as chief of staff to Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy.
Investigation finds House candidate Jennie Armstrong ineligible to hold legislative office
Jennie Armstrong, a Democrat running for the open West Anchorage House seat, is not eligible to hold legislative office in Alaska, according to an investigation by the Alaska Landmine. The investigation found she lacked the constitutionally-required minimum three years of residency in the state when she registered to be a candidate. Article II, Section 2 of the Alaska Constitution states:
Trying To Turn Red Seat Blue, Democrat Targets GOP Incumbent Through Creative Billboard
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A trio of campaign billboards along major corridors through Laramie are catching the attention of many travelers with their unusual marketing approach. Merav Ben-David, a Democratic candidate for Wyoming House District 46, recently put up a billboard advertisement along eastbound Interstate...
Candidate Alden Tonkay censured by county Republicans
Tonkay filed on January 13 to run for HD 82, the opening day candidates could file. He is running against Democrat Mary Caferro.
Kenai waterfront may see development following report
Plans to transform a mile-long stretch of Kenai River waterfront off Bridge Access Road have been floating around for a while. Now, a report is shining light on what exactly the community wants out of that waterfront area, and how to realize that vision going forward. Over a year ago,...
KPB Assembly Certifies Municipal Election Vote
Through consent agenda, the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly certified the results of the October 4th Municipal Election. Turnout for the regular municipal election was under 20% this year. Of the 53,014 registered voters, 9,653 voted, which equates to 18.21% turnout. Of the votes, 1,958 were absentee, question, and special needs ballots. In addition, the Borough Canvass Board found 21 ballots rejected.
What happened in the Minnesota attorney general debate?
Republican nominee Jim Schultz (left, courtesy of Jim Schultz for Attorney General) and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison (right, courtesy of Keith Ellison for Attorney General). Stark differences between DFL Attorney General Keith Ellison and Republican nominee Jim Schultz were on display Friday during the candidates’ first live debate.
After Fellow Republicans Called It ‘Arrogant’ & Inappropriate, Kirkmeyer Still Billed Taxpayers for Driving to Work
“I’ve always had this test as an elected official that, you know, if you can’t go home and look yourself in the mirror, you probably shouldn’t be doing it, right?” said Colorado congressional candidate Barbara Kirkmeyer earlier this year. “If your children would be embarrassed by what you’ve done, you probably shouldn’t be doing it. I’ve tried to live by that test.”
Alaska News Nightly: Friday, October 14, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. Alaska State Troopers receive new information about a missing person’s case...
Wyoming Elections Committee Meeting Gets Heated; Citizens Call For Paper Ballots
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Discussion about federally certifying Wyoming’s election equipment Friday morning grew heated when addressing the security of the state’s elections and voting machines. The Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions committee passed a draft bill Friday that codifies the secretary of...
Catholic Social Services Alaska, UAF receive new grant funding from USDA
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Friday $1.4 million in grants coming to two Alaskan organizations, as part of a program to bolster underserved communities. Funding is made possible through two key USDA programs, one being USDA’s 2501 Program and the American Rescue Plan Technical Assistance...
In Depth Alaska: COLA increase and what it means for Alaskans
Blood Bank of Alaska is in need of O Positive and O Negative blood. The Blood Bank of Alaska said they are seeing fewer donors at a time when they are in critical need of O Positive and O Negative blood. Feeding the hungry, one sandwich at a time: Anchorage...
Wyoming Legislator Considers Running As Write-In After Losing To Cousin In Primary
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Although state Rep. John Romero-Martinez, R-Cheyenne, lost his primary election, he said he’s strongly considering getting back into the House District 44 race as a write-in candidate. Republican Tamara Trujillo and Democrat Sara Burlingame are the only two candidates in...
Alaska Fisheries Report October 13, 2022
This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: KMXT’s Kirsten Dobroth reports on the snow crab closure, KDLL’s Riley Board on the fish that makes fat bears fat, and a story from her colleague Sabine Poux on Cook Inlet closures ordered back open.
Miss The WY Gubernatorial Debate? So Did Everyone Else
There was a Wyoming governor debate Thursday night?. Actually, a lot of people did not know, and it did not get much press coverage. We can ask why but the reasons seem obvious. There are really only 3 candidates left in the race after the primary election was held. A...
Lost on the trail? You’re probably going to meet the Alaska National Guard
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Crisp, vivid glacier ice and and an endless cascade of mountains are just a snippet of what Alaska Army National Guard members see as they fly above the Alaskan terrain searching for a missing person. Often, the guard searches for a hiker, snowmachiner or hunter that...
Montana Congressional Candidate Tranel Accuses Zinke of Lying
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana Democratic Congressional Candidate Monica Tranel appeared on the KGVO Talk Back show to answer questions from listeners. Tranel began by decrying the confrontational atmosphere that now exists between parents, teachers, and public schools referencing a visit she had with a discouraged and now retired teacher who identified as a conservative.
Angry Idaho Republicans Plot To Derail Their Own AG Nominee
It looks like some members of the Idaho Republicans are not happy with their nominee for attorney general. In a move that could be described as only in Idaho, over fifty prominent endorsed the Democratic nominee for attorney general. The group held a big event Tuesday featuring the group advocating Tom Arkoosh.
