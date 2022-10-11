Read full article on original website
Rev. Jackson’s 81st birthday celebration to draw key elected officials, TV celebrities, biblical scholars, and entertainers
The Rainbow PUSH and Citizenship Education Fund Entertainment Project is hosting Rev. Jesse L. Jackson’s 81st birthday celebration Friday, October 14th, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., at the Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church, 4543 S. Princeton Ave. Some of the confirmed guests include Gov. Pritzker, Mayor Lightfoot, Illinois Attorney General...
Chicago Urban League to host Community Resource Fair on October 15
Get help with voter registration, driver’s license renewal, mental health concerns, vaccinations, financial literacy and much more. The Chicago Urban League is hosting a free Community Resource Fair on Saturday, October 15 from 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at 4510 S. Michigan Avenue. The public is invited to take advantage of a variety of services and resources, including:
Malcolm X Drive Naming Ceremony & Lecture featuring Ilyasah Shabazz
The United Afrikan Movement, Black Lives Matter NWI – Gary, and community supporters welcome the public to the street sign unveiling and naming ceremony for Malcolm X Drive in Gary, with special guest Ilyasah Shabazz, the daughter of Malcolm X and Betty Shabazz. This event will be held Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the corner of 25th and Malcolm X Drive (Ellis Ave). Ms. Shabazz will also deliver an address that evening during an event starting at 5:00 p.m. at the Bergland Auditorium at Indiana University Northwest (IUN), 3400 Broadway, hosted by the IUN Department of Minority Studies.
Entry level firefighter/EMT frequently asked questions (FAQS)
1. When can I apply to sit for the next Firefighter/EMT exam?. You will be able to apply from Saturday, September 24, 2022, through Monday, October 17, 2022. If your application is successfully completed, received, and you meet the minimum qualifications you will be included in the random lottery at the end of the application period. The random lottery will be run in order to select 4,500candidates who will be invited to sit for the written exam. After the random lottery is run, hiring preferences will be applied. A designated percentage of each hiring preference will be included in the group who will be invited to test. Please read the section below pertaining specific information about the preferences. The date and time of the written exam will be announced via the Official Invitation Letter. It is anticipated to take place December 14-17, 2022. If youare selected to sit for the exam, you will be provided approximately three weeks’ notice to allow time to study for the exam. Per the Collective Bargaining Agreement-Paramedic Crossover clause, in addition to the 4,500 candidates fromthe lottery, all current CFD Paramedics who successfully apply will be invited to sit for the exam and will not be counted in the 4,500 candidates.
Steppenwolf Theatre Company opens the world premiere adaptation of ‘1919’
Now Through October 29, 2022, in Steppenwolf’s new in-the-round Ensemble Theater in Honor of Helen Zell. Steppenwolf Theatre Company, the nation’s premier ensemble theater company, is pleased to present the Steppenwolf for Young Adults’ (SYA) world premiere of 1919, adapted by J. Nicole Brooks from Eve L. Ewing’s collection of luminous and searing poems about the killing of Black teenager Eugene Williams in 1919 off the segregated Chicago lakeshore – and how this tragedy reverberates today. “1919” will play through October 29, 2022 – the second-ever production in Steppenwolf’s stunning new in-the-round Ensemble Theater,1646 N. Halsted St., in honor of Helen Zell – the centerpiece of its recently unveiled Liz and Eric Lefkofsky Arts and Education Center.
Shattered Globe Theatre presents the Chicago premiere of ‘STEW’
Shattered Globe Theatre is pleased to launch its 2022-23 season with the Chicago premiere of “STEW,” Zora Howard’s Pulitzer Prize Finalist for Drama, directed by Malkia Stampley, playing through October 22 at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Ave., in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood. Tickets are currently available on at sgtheatre.org, by calling (773) 975-8150 or in person at the Theater Wit Box Office.
A peek at some of the upcoming 58th Chicago International Film Festival screenings
Festival offers a few, free neighborhood selections and in-person and virtual screenings. King of Kings: Chasing Edward Jones: Black Perspectives, City and State Documentary, Women in Cinema. DIR. Harriet Marin Jones; France, U.S. GENRES Historical, Social Commentary. One of the most powerful Chicagoans of the 20th Century, Edward Jones built...
the Chatter Box – Ima always gonna tell it
EDITOR’S NOTE: This column is published as political satire, street gossip and humor, and therefore should not be considered as fact. None of the items herein are collected by the news gathering staff of the Crusader Newspaper Group. Items forwarded to The Chatterbox are kept confidential unless otherwise re-quested by the author, in writing. For submissions please forward to: [email protected] Original photography and artwork are permitted. Thank you for reading!
Bernie Mac Foundation celebrates his 65th birthday
The Bernie Mac Foundation is having an event on Wednesday, October 26th. Come celebrate with The Bernie Mac Foundation on the 65th birthday of our late Founder and Emeritus, Bernard “Bernie Mac” McCullough. In addition to celebrating Bernie’s life, we will raise money for The Bernie Mac Sarcoidosis Translational Advanced Research (STAR) Center at UI Health to help provide comprehensive care for sarcoidosis patients.
Chicago’s Third World Press holds Open House for 55th Anniversary
When Third World Press opened its doors in 1967, Chicago was the Black publishing capital of the world. Founder Haki Madhubuti was following in the footsteps of Ferdinand Barnett, founder of The Chicago Conservator in 1878; Robert Abbott, founder of the Chicago Defender in 1905; Claude Barnett, founder of the Associated Negro Press in 1919; and John H. Johnson, founder of the Johnson Publishing Company in 1942 to name a few.
Additional Special Guests Announced For 58th Chicago International Film Festival
Joining the Festival: Sarah Polley, Rev. Al Sharpton, director JD Dillard, and More. The Chicago International Film Festivalrecently announced new guests and details for its 58th edition, running October 12 – 23, 2022. Film screenings and programs will take place at theaters and venues across the city including AMC River East 21, the Music Box Theatre, the Gene Siskel Film Center, Austin Town Hall, the Hamilton Park Cultural Center in Englewood, and the Chicago History Museum.
Melton joins Atlanta Mayor, Amazon for D.C. Panel
On Friday, September 30, Senate Assistant Democratic Leader Eddie Melton (D-Gary) joined Mayor of Atlanta, Andre Dickens, and Amazon in Washington, D.C. for a panel during the Congressional Black Caucus Annual Legislative Conference. The CBC ALC is an opportunity for policy-makers, leaders and stakeholders to have meaningful discussions about supporting policies that foster equality, inclusion and progress. The panel, Leveraging Private-Public Partnerships for Public Change, shed light on existing policy issues and explored opportunities for private and public sectors to partner on shared missions and generate positive social change.
Remember “Come Alive October 5” slogan helped elect Harold Washington
Wednesday, October 5, was the 40th anniversary of “Come Alive October 5,” the movement that swept Harold Washington into office as the first African American mayor of Chicago. Josie Childs, president of the Harold Washington Legacy Committee, wants everyone to remember the GOTV slogan that helped Washington win...
The City of Chicago and Race Organizers Prepare for the Bank of America Chicago Marathon
Street closures and parking restrictions impact 29 neighborhoods. City of Chicago officials and Bank of America Chicago Marathon organizers are reminding the public about the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon on Sunday, October 9, with 40,000 runners from all 50 states and more than 100 countries are expected to travel through 29 neighborhoods for the 26.2-mile race, requiring street closures and parking restrictions throughout the Marathon course. Plans are in place for a safe and successful Chicago Marathon weekend, which includes the Abbott Chicago 5K on Saturday, October 8 and residents, spectators, participants, and motorists are urged to be mindful of the traffic impacts as well as safety measures in place for these events.
Back at the Chicago Marathon after pandemic pause
JEHOVAH’S WITNESSES SHARE IN THEIR PUBLIC MINISTRY AT THE MARATHON FOR THE FIRST TIME IN THREE YEARS. As elite athletes race past iconic skyscrapers and well-known landmarks during the Chicago Marathon next Sunday, October 9, they’ll also run past another familiar sight: Jehovah’s Witnesses standing next to mobile carts featuring colorful literature in a variety of languages.
Is Hobart Police Department guilty of racial profiling?
On or about the 8th of August 2022, the Gary NAACP Branch was contacted and requested to file a complaint against the Hobart, Indiana, Police Department. As the Legal Redress Investigator, I, Robert L. Buggs, received the call and provided the family with the forms necessary to begin an investigation.
Black Women Will Save The World
April Ryan & Valerie Jarrett at Chicago Humanities Festival. On October 22, 2022, at 10 a.m., the Chicago Humanities Festival will host a conversation between trailblazing White House correspondent April Ryan and political advisor and CEO of the Obama Foundation Valerie Jarrett about Ryan’s new book, “Black Women Will Save the World.”The book—and the event—will highlight the incredible work of “sheroes” like Kamala Harris, Brittney Packnett Cunningham, LaTosha Brown and more, while also reminding audiences that it’s not fair to expect Black women to save the world all by themselves.
Girls Like Me Project, Inc. activates ultimate girl-empowerment experience on the 11th Annual Chicago Day of the Girl at Historic South Shore Cultural Center
City of Chicago Officially Declares Chicago Day of the Girl as GLMPI Creates and Cultivates Safe Space for Over 100 Girls. Girls Like Me Project, Inc. announces the 11th Annual Chicago Day of the Girl. The annual flagship event brings together over 100 girls annually to celebrate sisterhood on the International Day of the Girl at the historic South Shore Cultural Center on October 11th from 10 AM until 3 PM. The theme for the free event is “I Belong.”
The Legendary Film, TV Actor & Former Wrestler ‘Mr. T’ Shares A Spiritual Message on Sunday Oct 9th at Chicago’s Historic Cosmopolitan Church
There’s a familiar adage which states that ‘you can’t teach a mature soul new tricks’! The iconic ‘Mr. T’ begs to differ! In fact, he’s calling any and everyone who has sometimes struggled with their faith during challenging times! There is a unique religious spiritual vision of the word of God coming to Chicago’s Southside! Rev. Dr. Eric D. Clopton, Sr., the Pastor, and membership of the Bronzeville-based Cosmopolitan Community Church are pleased to announce a special ‘Champion of Christ’ with deep Chicago roots will preach a magnificent motivating morning message. Faith Festivities kick off on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 10:45am, at 5249 S Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL. All are invited!
Early voting in downtown Chicago now open for the November 8th General Election
Is now open at the Chicago Board of Elections Supersite (191 N. Clark) and the Chicago Board of Elections Office (69 W. Washington, 6th Floor). From October 7 through October 30, these two sites will be open Weekdays from 9:00am to 6:00pm; Saturdays from 9:00am to 5:00pm; and Sundays from 10:00am to 4:00pm. From October 31 through November 7, these two sites will be open Weekdays from 9:00am to 7:00pm; Saturdays from 9:00am to 5:00pm; and Sundays from 10:00am to 4:00pm. On Election Day (Nov. 8), the Chicago Board of Elections Supersite (191 N. Clark) will be open from 6:00am to 7:00pm. The Board Office will not be open for voting on Election Day.
