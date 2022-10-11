ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Lions sign K Sam Ficken to the practice squad

By Jeff Risdon
 3 days ago
When the Detroit Lions return to the field after the Week 6 bye, there will be a new kicker in Allen Park. The Lions signed free agent Sam Ficken to the practice squad on Tuesday.

Ficken was one of several kickers the team worked out prior to Week 3, but he has remained unsigned. The 29-year-old Ficken has bounced around the NFL since 2016; Detroit is the eighth team Ficken has signed a contract with since leaving Penn State.

For his career, Ficken has converted 35 of his 49 FG attempts with a long of 54.

