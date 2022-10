BRACEVILLE—Robert W. Horton Sr., 85, of Braceville, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 at Riverside Miller Health Care in Kankakee. Born April 23, 1937, Robert William was the son of William and Marie Horton. He was raised and educated in Wilmington and graduated from Wilmington High School with the class of 1955. Bob attended Joliet Junior College and went on to successfully own and operate 5 Star Pest Control for 35 plus years, leading to him being affectionately known as “The Bugman.”

BRACEVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO