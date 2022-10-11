Students are hard at work in the shop. Photo courtesy of senior Owen Blackwell. San Luis Obispo High School has a vibrant community full of clubs and activities, but there’s one club that is underappreciated and deserves some more love. Auto Cub is a rapidly growing organization on campus, so Expressions went out to interview the club president and some of the officers to learn more.

