Hairbanger's Ball at Konow's Corn Maze on 10/16Adrian HolmanHomer Glen, IL
'Stranger Things' decorated house receiving nationwide buzzAdrian HolmanPlainfield, IL
Owners of Plainfield's 'Stranger Things' house vow to remain open amid neighbor conflictJennifer GeerPlainfield, IL
70th Annual Plainfield Community Homecoming Parade on 10/8Adrian HolmanPlainfield, IL
Walmart Will Ship Online Ordered Goods Faster Thanks To Its First "Next Generation" Fulfillment CenterCadrene HeslopJoliet, IL
4 Great Burger Places in Illinois
If you happen to live in Illinois and you are looking for new nice places where you can go out with your close friends and family members, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving truly delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
WSPY NEWS
Plano-Bologna-Sandwich Day returns later this month
The annual Plano-Bologna-Sandwich Day is returning to the the fictional Town of Bologna, located between Sandwich and Plano, on Sunday, October 23. It's taking place at the corner of Route 34 and Tara Street from noon to four. The annual event is more than just a fun play on city...
Plans to turn parts of all Chicago expressways into tollways
Some drivers aren't happy about the proposal.
wgnradio.com
Behind-the-scenes at Mecum Chicago 2022
Lou Manfredini and two lucky winners with their guests got the chance to go behind-the-scenes at Mecum Chicago 2022 Wednesday for a sneak peek at the hundreds of American muscle cars, classics, Corvettes, trucks, exotics, Hot Rods, customs and more set to cross the auction block. Mecum Auctions is the...
How Safe is Chicago, IL?
Chicago, Illinois, is a big city with a lot of crime. However, it is also a city full of opportunity. There are many things to do in Chicago, and it's a great place to live. So, is it safe to live in or visit Chicago?
Lightfoot proposal may end natural gas hookups for new Chicago homes
CHICAGO - New home and businesses in Chicago may find it hard and nearly impossible to get natural gas hookups under a new proposal. Mayor Lori Lightfoot's climate-fighting plan includes more than two-dozen recommendations, including the end of fossil fuel hookups. This means new construction would be built without gas...
wjol.com
Tolled Express Lanes In Will County?
The Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning has issued a proposal, called “On to 2050”, a plan to reduce congestion in the Chicagoland area. One prominent Will County expressway is in the plan, which calls for adding a tolled express lane to attempt to ease congestion. The plan proposes...
thehinsdalean.com
Once upon a time
Got milk? Part 2 - This photo in Sandy Williams' book, "Images of America - Hinsdale," is of Sedgeley Farm. "The barns and workers' homes at Sedgeley Farm, show here about 1900, were also wired for electricity and fitted with prototypes of Western Electric devices. The original farm of 90 acres east of Madison Street grew to 1,100 acres, reaching beyond County Line Road. In addition to the 230-head model dairy, Sedgeley Farm raised champion French coach horses, stabling over 100 at its peak."
Illinois to receive billions of dollars toward infrastructure repairs across the state
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Billions of dollars in federal money are headed to Illinois to repair infrastructure across the state. We're talking about the CTA Red and Purple Line Modernization Project on the city's North Side.It will go towards resurfacing 13 miles of I-57 in Illinois and improving a rest area that includes truck parking and $150 million more to ensure public drinking water supplies are safe.Illinois is getting a total of $11 billion dollars from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
Family-Owned Rock & Roll Deli in Illinois is Must Visit
Not only does the entrance to this family-owned deli differ from others, but once you are inside it's like you are taken back to a different time in pop culture. Welcome to Augustino's a family-owned Rock & Roll Deli since 1978. The business first started as an Italian Grocery store until the father and son duo bought a piece of property which then transitioned from a grocery store to a deli.
After a $25 billion merger, what will happen to your local Jewel or Mariano's?
PARK RIDGE, Ill. (CBS) – The parent companies of Mariano's and Jewel are merging to the tune of about $25 billion.CBS 2's Lauren Victory dug into what this merger might mean for your weekly trip to the store. She traveled to a Kroger-owned Mariano's on Cumberland Avenue. Less than 10 minutes north, south and west of the store, are Jewel-Osco stores, which are owned by Albertsons.That degree of proximity raises questions about a possible monopoly.Another area where shoppers will find a Jewel and Mariano's located close together is in Naperville. They're on opposite sides of Naper Boulevard.If the current competitors...
oakpark.com
The Irish Shop closing after three decades
For 30-plus years, the Irish Shop has been a destination for those looking to connect with the Emerald Isle from the landlocked western suburbs of Chicago. Known for its vast array of everything Irish, from surname key chains emblazoned with family crests to wool sweaters, the Irish Shop is an entirely unique and special part of Oak Park’s shopping landscape. That landscape is about to change, however, as the Irish Shop will be bidding the community slán, as its owners plan to retire.
Eater
Mariano’s Agrees to Buy Jewel-Osco and Create Grocery Super Chain
As Chicagoans change their grocery shopping habits and depend less on brick-and-mortar stores, the city’s two biggest players, Mariano’s and Jewel-Osco, have announced plans to combine operations. Mariano’s parent company, Kroger, has agreed to purchase Jewel’s owner, Albertsons, in a deal reportedly worth $24.6 billion. The...
Culver’s CurderBurger is back!
CHICAGO — Cheese-lovers will have something to celebrate beginning Wednesday, October 12: the limited-time return of Culver’s April-Fool’s-Joke-turned-reality CurderBurger. The Wisconsin-based restaurant chain first tempted patrons with the CurderBurger on October 15, 2021, also known as National Cheese Curd Day. The single day event helped 20% of its restaurants break sales records, and most locations […]
geneva.il.us
Kane County To Repair Keslinger Multi-Use Path
The Kane County Division of Transportation announced repair and reconstruction work will begin the week of Oct. 17 on the Keslinger Road multi-use path in Geneva. Construction will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Repair and reconstruction work on portions of the north side of Keslinger Road from Peck Road to a half mile east of the intersection will involve bike path reconstruction and patching, along with the replacement of portions of the curb, gutter, and sidewalks.
coalcitycourant.com
Robert W. Horton Sr.
BRACEVILLE—Robert W. Horton Sr., 85, of Braceville, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 at Riverside Miller Health Care in Kankakee. Born April 23, 1937, Robert William was the son of William and Marie Horton. He was raised and educated in Wilmington and graduated from Wilmington High School with the class of 1955. Bob attended Joliet Junior College and went on to successfully own and operate 5 Star Pest Control for 35 plus years, leading to him being affectionately known as “The Bugman.”
Aurora free Fall electronics recycling drive-thru
southwestregionalpublishing.com
30 years isn’t too late to start
(This column was first published in The Regional News on Nov. 12, 2014.) It took 30 years, but I finally made it to the Regional News. I’ve covered Chicagoland since 1975, but it was in 1985 when I ended my eight years at the Daily Southtown and almost started work at the Regional News.
starvedrock.media
Head On Crash Injures Earlville Driver
A wreck south of DeKalb injured both drivers including one from Earlville. Deputies in DeKalb County were called about a crash on Route 23 Wednesday evening. Sixty-five-year-old Andreas Schulthess of DeKalb allegedly crossed the center line causing a head-on collision with a vehicle driven by 44-year-old Leah Huey of Earlville.
