Coal City, IL

wcsjnews.com

Reed Custer School Threat Was Student Hoax

On the morning of October 14th, the Braidwood Police Department received information about a potential School threat to the Reed Custer School District. The Braidwood Police Department immediately deployed additional officers to the Reed Custer Schools and began an investigation. Within an hour of receiving the threat, several interviews were conducted and it was determined that a student made the threat up. The student admitted the threat was made up.
BRAIDWOOD, IL
wcsjnews.com

Grundy Co. Board Denies Proposed Solar Farm Project

A proposed solar farm will not be constructed north of Morris. Grundy County Board members on Tuesday denied a special use petition to construct a solar farm as Land Use Director Heidi Miller explains. Miller said they received three letters from the City of Morris. Your browser does not support...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
Coal City, IL
Coal City, IL
Illinois Education
kanecountyconnects.com

St. Charles Residents Recognized for Community Involvement

TriCity Family Services will present the 38th Annual William D. Barth Award on Wednesday, October 19 to Bob and Sue McDowell. The award will be presented at the agency’s Barth Award Dinner between 5-8pm, at Riverside Receptions and Conference Center in Geneva. The Barth Award honors the memory of...
GENEVA, IL
wcsjnews.com

Grundy Co. Board Updates Snow Removal Policy

The Grundy County Board on Tuesday approved changes to the Highway Department Snow Removal Policy. Highway Engineer Eric Gibson first spoke about the policy at a meeting in February of this year. He said language was recently added to the policy. Your browser does not support the audio element. Gibson...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
#Board Of Education#Linus K12
wcsjnews.com

Gardner Village Board Talk Road Repair and Quiet Zone

Commissioner Erik Smith shared photos on several areas of streets requiring repair and inquired about the ability of P.T. Ferro to include the areas in the existing contract. Village Engineer Casey McCollom of Chamlin & Associates responded he will bill any additional repairs into the existing contract not to exceed the bid. Commissioner Rob Wolf inquired about the timing for striping the repaved roads. McCollom reported the striping will be after the patching is completed.
GARDNER, IL
WIFR

Northern Illinois University student found dead in dorm complex

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - A student at Northern Illinois University was found dead inside Patterson Hall on campus Friday. Campus police and paramedics from the DeKalb Fire Department responded to an emergency call regarding an unconscious student. Paramedics attempted life-saving measures before the student died, according to the university statement. The school newspaper the Northern Star says the student died at approximately 1:00 p.m. Friday with the cause of death currently unknown.
DEKALB, IL
High School Football PRO

Peru, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Hall High School football team will have a game with St. Bede Academy on October 15, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
PERU, IL
The Voice

Aurora breaks ground on two affordable housing units

After sitting vacant for 13 years, Lincoln Elementary School will soon be filled with new people and good energy under a different name. The City of Aurora held a Groundbreaking Ceremony for the new Fox Valley Apartments, an affordable apartment complex located at both the former Lincoln Elementary School and nearby former Todd Elementary School, which has been shuttered since 2019.
AURORA, IL
wcsjnews.com

We Care of Grundy Co. Offering Two New Programs in November

We Care of Grundy County will be offering two new programs next month. We Care Executive Director Eric Fisher was in our studios on Monday. Fisher said they will be starting a group called Finding Our Way in November. Fisher also had this to say. Your browser does not support...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Affordable housing projects to be built in two vacant schools in Aurora

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The city of Aurora will break ground Thursday morning on two new affordable apartment complexes at vacant former elementary schools.Visionary Ventures NFP is redeveloping the former Lincoln Elementary School and former Todd Elementary School.Overall, the projects will bring 47 new affordable apartments to Aurora.The old Lincoln Elementary School will get 14 apartments in its existing building, and 22 more in a new building; while the former Todd Elementary School will get 11 apartments, and a new medical facility to serve West Aurora School District families.Both buildings also will have a community room, laundry facility, and a library with a computer area and lounge.
AURORA, IL
wcsjnews.com

Local Officials To Host Virtual Panel on SAFE-T Act

Sheriffs and state's attorneys from three counties and a state senator will host a virtual panel on the SAFE-T Act next week. It will be on Wednesday, October 19th from six to seven via Facebook Live. Morris State Senator Sue Rezin will be joined by Kendall County Sheriff Dwight Baird...
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
wcsjnews.com

City Services Phone Will Be Inoperable During Upgrade

The City of Morris would like to make residents aware the phone lines for city services will be temporarily inoperable, on the morning of Tuesday, October 18th. This is due to necessary phone system upgrades which will be installed at the Morris Municipal Services Building that morning. If you need...
MORRIS, IL
wcsjnews.com

Two More People Pass Away From Covid-19 in LaSalle County

Two more people have passed away from Covid-19 in LaSalle County. The LaSalle County Health Department said a female in her 30’s and a male in his 50’s are the latest to pass away. There have been a total of four hundred ninety-four COVID-19 related deaths in LaSalle...
LASALLE COUNTY, IL

