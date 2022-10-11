Read full article on original website
Hairbanger's Ball at Konow's Corn Maze on 10/16Adrian HolmanHomer Glen, IL
'Stranger Things' decorated house receiving nationwide buzzAdrian HolmanPlainfield, IL
Owners of Plainfield's 'Stranger Things' house vow to remain open amid neighbor conflictJennifer GeerPlainfield, IL
70th Annual Plainfield Community Homecoming Parade on 10/8Adrian HolmanPlainfield, IL
Walmart Will Ship Online Ordered Goods Faster Thanks To Its First "Next Generation" Fulfillment CenterCadrene HeslopJoliet, IL
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Amanda Koch Resigned as Will Co. Board Member; Conflict of Interest in $495,000 Grant Vote / Holding Two Offices
Will County Board Member Amanda Koch resigned from office after the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office delivered a 4-page letter to her spelling out the conflicts of her serving as a county board member and as a Commissioner of the Veterans Assistance Commission (“VAC”) of Will County.
WSPY NEWS
As a result of $1.2 million owed and a promise, Oswego SD 308 to reconsider all student fees
Four areas stood out when it came to student fees charged by the Oswego School District Board of Education after its meeting this week. There was this promise, recalled 308 board member Lauri Doyle. Most of the board agreed with Doyle on this item. Your browser does not support the...
wcsjnews.com
Reed Custer School Threat Was Student Hoax
On the morning of October 14th, the Braidwood Police Department received information about a potential School threat to the Reed Custer School District. The Braidwood Police Department immediately deployed additional officers to the Reed Custer Schools and began an investigation. Within an hour of receiving the threat, several interviews were conducted and it was determined that a student made the threat up. The student admitted the threat was made up.
wcsjnews.com
Grundy Co. Board Denies Proposed Solar Farm Project
A proposed solar farm will not be constructed north of Morris. Grundy County Board members on Tuesday denied a special use petition to construct a solar farm as Land Use Director Heidi Miller explains. Miller said they received three letters from the City of Morris. Your browser does not support...
kanecountyconnects.com
St. Charles Residents Recognized for Community Involvement
TriCity Family Services will present the 38th Annual William D. Barth Award on Wednesday, October 19 to Bob and Sue McDowell. The award will be presented at the agency’s Barth Award Dinner between 5-8pm, at Riverside Receptions and Conference Center in Geneva. The Barth Award honors the memory of...
wcsjnews.com
Grundy Co. Board Member Calls Out Others For Failing To Attend Meetings
A lack of attendance by Grundy County Board members at meetings has been an issue. The Grundy County Board had their meeting on Tuesday and at the end of the agenda is an item called “Something Good for Grundy County”. Board member Doug Boresi and Board Chairman Chris...
Proposal for citizen review board for Joliet Police Department fizzles
Advocates for a citizen review board to review Joliet Police Department practices vow to fight on after the latest proposal fizzled in the city council.
wcsjnews.com
Grundy Co. Board Updates Snow Removal Policy
The Grundy County Board on Tuesday approved changes to the Highway Department Snow Removal Policy. Highway Engineer Eric Gibson first spoke about the policy at a meeting in February of this year. He said language was recently added to the policy. Your browser does not support the audio element. Gibson...
wcsjnews.com
Gardner Village Board Talk Road Repair and Quiet Zone
Commissioner Erik Smith shared photos on several areas of streets requiring repair and inquired about the ability of P.T. Ferro to include the areas in the existing contract. Village Engineer Casey McCollom of Chamlin & Associates responded he will bill any additional repairs into the existing contract not to exceed the bid. Commissioner Rob Wolf inquired about the timing for striping the repaved roads. McCollom reported the striping will be after the patching is completed.
WIFR
Northern Illinois University student found dead in dorm complex
DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - A student at Northern Illinois University was found dead inside Patterson Hall on campus Friday. Campus police and paramedics from the DeKalb Fire Department responded to an emergency call regarding an unconscious student. Paramedics attempted life-saving measures before the student died, according to the university statement. The school newspaper the Northern Star says the student died at approximately 1:00 p.m. Friday with the cause of death currently unknown.
Peru, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
toofab.com
5th Grade Teacher Arrested After Admitting She Had Active 'Kill List' of Students and School Staff
She allegedly told one student where they ranked on the "kill list" A 5th grade teacher in Chicago was arrested this week after a student reported them for saying they had a "kill list" which included her students and colleagues. According to the East Chicago Police Department, authorities responded to...
Aurora breaks ground on two affordable housing units
After sitting vacant for 13 years, Lincoln Elementary School will soon be filled with new people and good energy under a different name. The City of Aurora held a Groundbreaking Ceremony for the new Fox Valley Apartments, an affordable apartment complex located at both the former Lincoln Elementary School and nearby former Todd Elementary School, which has been shuttered since 2019.
wcsjnews.com
We Care of Grundy Co. Offering Two New Programs in November
We Care of Grundy County will be offering two new programs next month. We Care Executive Director Eric Fisher was in our studios on Monday. Fisher said they will be starting a group called Finding Our Way in November. Fisher also had this to say. Your browser does not support...
Affordable housing projects to be built in two vacant schools in Aurora
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The city of Aurora will break ground Thursday morning on two new affordable apartment complexes at vacant former elementary schools.Visionary Ventures NFP is redeveloping the former Lincoln Elementary School and former Todd Elementary School.Overall, the projects will bring 47 new affordable apartments to Aurora.The old Lincoln Elementary School will get 14 apartments in its existing building, and 22 more in a new building; while the former Todd Elementary School will get 11 apartments, and a new medical facility to serve West Aurora School District families.Both buildings also will have a community room, laundry facility, and a library with a computer area and lounge.
wcsjnews.com
Local Officials To Host Virtual Panel on SAFE-T Act
Sheriffs and state's attorneys from three counties and a state senator will host a virtual panel on the SAFE-T Act next week. It will be on Wednesday, October 19th from six to seven via Facebook Live. Morris State Senator Sue Rezin will be joined by Kendall County Sheriff Dwight Baird...
Gary council finds common ground with Indiana State Police on revamping police department
The President of the Gary Common Council said there are now “some mutual understandings” with Indiana State Police regarding a revamp of the Gary police department.
wcsjnews.com
All Batteries Removed From Old Paper Mill Site, Cleanup Process Cost Over $3.5 Million
City of Morris and US EPA officials gave an update on the cleanup process at the lithium battery fire site on Thursday morning. Leonard Zintak with the US EPA said the last shipment of batteries were taken off the property on Thursday. Zintak explained where the batteries were shipped to.
wcsjnews.com
City Services Phone Will Be Inoperable During Upgrade
The City of Morris would like to make residents aware the phone lines for city services will be temporarily inoperable, on the morning of Tuesday, October 18th. This is due to necessary phone system upgrades which will be installed at the Morris Municipal Services Building that morning. If you need...
wcsjnews.com
Two More People Pass Away From Covid-19 in LaSalle County
Two more people have passed away from Covid-19 in LaSalle County. The LaSalle County Health Department said a female in her 30’s and a male in his 50’s are the latest to pass away. There have been a total of four hundred ninety-four COVID-19 related deaths in LaSalle...
