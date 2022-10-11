ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

CBS Minnesota

Minnesota DNR asks state to conserve water at home

MINNEAPOLIS – Parts of the state, including Twin Cities and southwestern Minnesota, are experiencing extreme drought. To help combat this, the Department of Natural Resources is asking residents to conserve water at home. "Whether it's the height of the summer, or dead of winter, we can have drought conditions here in Minnesota," DNR Climatologist Luigi Romolo said. Right now, parts of southern Minnesota need to see 11 to 15 inches of precipitation before the end of the year. "Everybody thinks that water availability here in Minnesota is a bottomless pit, but we soon realize that it's not the case when we are faced these...
KIMT

Minnesota Gov. Walz receives $6.3 million, with $8,000 donations topping list

In Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz is the number one fundraiser in state politics in the 2022 election cycle so far. According to the most recent campaign finance reports made to the Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board, the governor received $6,310,606 in total contributions and spent $2,642,137 between Jan. 1, 2021 and July 18, 2022. Walz is running for re-election in 2022.
bleedingheartland.com

Governor's action cost Iowans $141 million in food assistance

Iowans who qualify for federal food assistance received $141 million less in benefits from April through August, due to Governor Kim Reynolds' action earlier in the year, according to data the Iowa Hunger Coalition released on October 12. After Reynolds ended the state's public health emergency related to the COVID-19...
KIMT

Minnesota to kick off 2023 pheasant hunting season in Owatonna

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Owatonna will be the host of the 2023 Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opening. Governor Tim Walz made the announcement Saturday morning in Worthington just before officially starting the 2022 pheasant hunting season. “I want to thank the community of Owatonna for their graciousness and...
MinnPost

California car mandates have consequences for Minnesotans

California just announced the end of gas-powered vehicles in its state and Minnesotans should be concerned. New regulations recently announced by California Air Resources Board (CARB) will require that 35% of new passenger vehicles sold in the Golden State must be zero emissions by 2026, a number that ramps up to and 100% of new vehicles by 2035. This has implications for Minnesota because in 2019 Gov. Tim Walz instructed the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) to unilaterally adopt California’s current and future standards for low and zero emission vehicles. In wake of this stunning announcement by CARB, the MPCA has reaffirmed their belief that they have the authority to adopt all the rules set by CARB “as is,” including the.
KIMT

Rochester Public Utilities line workers return from Florida amid Hurricane Ian

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Line workers at Rochester Public Utilities have returned from Florida after a heroic journey to bring electricity to thousands of residents. Hurricane Ian has wreaked havoc on Florida, causing immense damage to critical infrastructure, including power lines. In an effort to provide aid to thousands of Florida...
ESPN Sioux Falls

Absolutely Spookiest Places in South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa

What is it about human nature when Halloween is in the air? We seek out the weird, the creepy, the macabre, all the things we avoid like the plague any other time of year. If you're in search of some spirited adventures in the tri-state area, there is no shortage of places to go. I mean, for example, time and time again, Deadwood shows up on lists of the most haunted places in the country.
KIMT

Iowa to dramatically cut back on restaurant inspections

Earlier this year, a food-safety inspector cited Des Moines’ Zora Bar Rooftop, located on Ingersoll Avenue, for 17 violations, such as a number of food items the inspector said were “covered with what appears to be mold.” (Photo courtesy of the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals)
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota DNR Struggles To Find Participants For Hunting Survey

49 out of 400,000. That's not even a quarter of a percent and certainly not a number that could be construed as being large enough to fill a representative sample group. But that's the number of participants the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources got last year for a voluntary survey that seeks licensed hunters to help provide data for deer management decisions in the state.
kjan.com

Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin winner announced

(Des Moines, Iowa) – The Iowa Pork Producer’s Association this (Friday) morning, announced that a car dealership-turned-restaurant is where you’ll find Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin for 2022. Lid’s Bar & Grill in Waukon, in the northeast corner of the state, has won the 20th annual contest, presented by the Iowa Pork Producers Association (IPPA) and managed by its restaurant and foodservice committee. The 2022 runner-up is Ludlow’s Steakhouse in Corydon, which is south of Des Moines. The designation comes with a $250 prize and plaque from IPPA.
kscj.com

SCHOLTEN RUNNING UNOPPOSED FOR IOWA HOUSE SEAT

A FORMER DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE FOR CONGRESS IS RUNNING UNOPPOSED IN THIS NOVEMBER’S GENERAL ELECTION FOR A SEAT IN THE IOWA HOUSE. J.D. SCHOLTEN IS THE LONE CANDIDATE FOR IOWA HOUSE DISTRICT ONE, WHICH INCLUDES SIOUX CITY’S WESTSIDE AND PART OF THE NORTHSIDE. SCHOLTEN SAYS HE HAS BEEN OUT...
KIMT

Local school districts participate in Minnesota mock elections

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota students are participating in a mock election statewide program which gives K-12 students an opportunity to experience the entire process before they become legal voters. The program began in the 2000s and is currently a joint effort with the YMCA Center for Youth Voice and the...
KIMT

DNR is fighting a deepening drought in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – 24% of Minnesota is experiencing moderate drought and 43% of the state is abnormally dry. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says 8% of the state is in severe drought and 4% is in extreme drought. The DNR says the past two weeks are the first time this year that any portion of Minnesota has been in extreme drought. In comparison, the 2021 drought was the most severe in Minnesota since at least 1988, with more than half the state experiencing extreme drought and 8% experiencing exceptional drought.
KIMT

Gov. Pheasant Hunting Opener kicks off this weekend

WORTHINGTON, Minn. - The 2022 Minnesota Governor's Pheasant Hunting Opener is this weekend!. Worthington and Nobles County are hosting the opener this weekend. Every year, the MN DNR looks for communities in the pheasant range to host the event. This is the second time the opener is being held in the Worthington community.
KLEM

New Iowa Farmland Price Record

A NEW RECORD FOR THE PRICE OF AN ACRE OF FARMLAND IN IOWA HAS BEEN SET. AUCTIONEER BRUCE BROCK OF BROCK AUCTION COMPANY SOLD 55 ACRES IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY FOR OVER $26,000 AN ACRE ON MONDAY:. BROCK SAYS THE LAND WILL REMAIN AS FARMLAND, AS A NEIGHBOR BOUGHT THE 55...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA

