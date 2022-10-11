Read full article on original website
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter For Saturday, October 15th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was Jayme Rury, 53, of Joliet for possession of a...
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Friday, October 14th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 26-year-old Devin Hepner on a Grundy County warrant for...
Nine arrested in Kankakee drug raid
KANKAKEE, Ill. (WCIA) – Authorities arrested nine people in Kankakee on Wednesday during a drug raid led by the Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group (KAMEG). The nine people in custody include: Randolph Douglas, 29 Cory Trapp, 44 Jawan Smith, 24 Calvin Wright, 36 Leonard Green, 39 Takelia Dorsey, 34 Bobbi Prindle, 36 Elton Pendleton, 52 […]
hometownnewsnow.com
Arrest in Cash Heist from ATM
(Michigan City, IN) - Charges are filed against a man accused of breaking into an ATM and taking an undisclosed amount of cash in Michigan City. Malik Bunch, 25, of Hammond, is charged with Level 5 felony theft and Class A misdemeanor criminal mischief. According to police, Bunch broke into...
walls102.com
Aurora man held on million dollar bond after TRI-Dent arrest
OTTAWA – An Aurora man is being held on a $1,000,000 bond after being arrested by the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office following a Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team investigation. Authorities took 24-year-old Dantryal D. Andrews into custody on Thursday and charged him with two counts of Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Cocaine. Tri-Dent claims Andrews delivered over one gram of purported crack cocaine to agents on two separate occasions. He is currently being held at the LaSalle County Jail.
wcsjnews.com
New Morris Police Department Vehicle
Morris Police Sergeant Charles Newton and Chief Alicia Steffes spoke with WCSJ recently, about the newest addition to their fleet. Your browser does not support the audio element. When asked if the vehicle's new look has had any impact, with unsuspecting local drivers, they had this to say. Your browser...
walls102.com
TRI-Dent finds over 200lbs of cannabis during I-80 traffic stop
PRINCETON – The Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team seized over 200lbs of purported cannabis during a traffic stop on I-80 in Bureau County on Thursday. According to authorities, they stopped a truck for allegedly speeding, and during an investigation that involved a free air sniff from a Trident K9, and search was made of the vehicle. Agents allegedly located six black duffel bags that were carrying 240lbs of purported cannabis. Taken into custody was 23-year-old Renzo Andres Esteves of Witchita Falls, Texas. He was taken to the Bureau Count Jail pending a felony bond hearing on the charge of Possession of Cannabis with the Intent to Deliver, a Class X Felony.
WSPY NEWS
Kendall County Sheriff's Office investigating suspected arson in Boulder Hill
The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says it's investigating a suspected arson fire in the 0-99 block of Marnel Road in Boulder Hill. The Oswego Fire Protection District was called to the split level home at around 12:30 on Thursday and found a small fire in the home's living space which was put out. Several more small fires throughout the home were also found and extinguished.
oakpark.com
Harlem Avenue standoff ends after 18 hours
An 18-hour standoff involving an armed man blockaded in an apartment and Oak Park police ended without injuries at 5:20 a.m., Friday morning after the person surrendered himself and was transported to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation, according to the Oak Park Police Department. Wednesday Journal has...
starvedrock.media
Habitual Drunken Driver Arrested After Crash In Ottawa
It appears its time to take away the keys from one Ottawa woman. Forty-three-year-old Kristina Clark was booked in the La Salle County Jail Wednesday night for aggravated DUI involving an accident. Prosecutors say its Clark's 4th DUI charge. In fact a DUI case from last year in La Salle County is still unresolved.
wbrc.com
Woman allegedly dismembered landlord over eviction notice, prosecutor says
CHICAGO (WLS) - Frances Walker was known for her kindness, offering shelter to women in need and playing piano at two churches in the area. She was killed this week. Police said a woman in her building killed her, and they found her body parts stuffed in a freezer. That...
Crash between car and train closes busy railroad crossing in Plainfield
CHICAGO (CBS) – One of the busiest areas in suburban Plainfield was brought to a standstill when a car and train collided at Main Street.First responders were called to the scene around 10:50 a.m., according to Plainfield police. The railroad crossing just east of Bartlett Avenue was shut down for a couple of hours.There were no injuries due to the crash, according to the Plainfield Fire Department. The two occupants of the car were not inside when the train hit.Plainfield police said the driver of the white Chevy Impala was stopped in the dynamic envelope of the railroad crossing when the railroad gates came down signaling a train was approaching. The driver and passenger exited their vehicle. Shortly after, the train struck the car.Multiple crossings and the Route 126 off ramp form southbound Interstate 55 had to be closed to deal with the crash.Plainfield police and Canadian National were at the scene investigating.
Mother Says Worker Injured Toddler Son at Downers Grove Daycare
A worker accused of injuring a toddler at a Downers Grove daycare was fired and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is investigating after the boy's mother captured some of what happened on her cell phone. During nap time last Friday, DeMecia Rhodes said she decided to check...
Remains found in 1974 identified as missing Illinois man
JOLIET, Ill. (AP) – Human remains discovered in 1974 near a northeastern Illinois creek have been identified through forensic DNA testing as a suburban Chicago man who vanished in the early 1970s, officials said. The skeletal remains are those of Donald M. Rozek of Harvey, Illinois, and Rozek’s cause of death remains undetermined, the Will […]
thelansingjournal.com
Deadly Planet Fitness shooting not ‘random act of violence,’ says LPD
LANSING, Ill. (October 12, 2022) – The October 7 shooting at Planet Fitness was a targeted attack, the Lansing Police Department said in a press release. 36-year-old Lansing resident Ron Johnson was killed by gunfire on Friday, October 7 at 6:45 p.m. in the Planet Fitness parking lot. Johnson was recently paroled in reference to an Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapons charge, and was wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet at the time he was shot.
WSPY NEWS
Juvenile arrested in West Aurora High School threat incident
The Aurora Police Department says a juvenile is under arrest for allegedly writing a threat on a wall at West Aurora High School. The school district was made aware of the threat on Tuesday which read "Get ready west, on 101222 I'm killing." A picture of the threat was spread on social media.
WSPY NEWS
Woman Accused of Fabricating Story of Being Battered Wanted in Grundy Co.
A woman is wanted in Grundy County after a grand jury returned a felony indictment on Wednesday, October 5th. Erica Farmer, 30, of Joliet was charged with Disorderly Conduct, a class four felony and violating an order of protection, a class A misdemeanor. Minooka Police Chief Justin Meyer said Farmer...
wcsjnews.com
Braidwood Man Killed in Will County Crash
A Will County man was killed in a single vehicle crash. Will County Coroner Laurie Summers said Benas Ruzga, 30, of Braidwood was pronounced dead in the 31000 block of Southeast Frontage Road in Wilmington Township around 10:05 this morning. Ruzga was involved in a single motor vehicle crash. No...
No bail for Chicago woman charged with killing landlord found dismembered in freezer
In the first floor kitchen freezer, police found a severed head, dismembered arms and dismembered legs. The victim's torso has not been found.
fox32chicago.com
Niles man charged after police find guns, cash and cannabis at residence
NILES, Ill. - A Niles man has been charged after police allegedly found guns, cannabis and cash at his residence earlier this week. Alexander J. Arroyo, 23, was charged with delivery of cannabis, possession of a firearm without a FOID and possession of ammunition without a FOID. On Monday, the...
