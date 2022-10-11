ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Church Point, LA

WAFB.com

Authorities: Suspect posed as nurse to steal from hospital staff

Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - Lafayette authorities are asking the public for help identifying a suspect they say posed as a nurse to gain access to secure areas of a hospital, then steal from hospital staff. Lafayette Crime Stoppers says the suspect stole a nurse’s wallet on Sept. 1, then used...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Opelousas Man Ticketed for Illegal Possession and Release of Invasive Apple Snails

Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries agents cited an Opelousas man for the alleged possession and release of invasive apple snails into his neighborhood pond. LDWF said it received a call from a homeowner in the Townsouth Neighborhood in St. Landry Parish who believed the man released the snails into the pond. Upon investigation, agents found several egg bundles around the banks of the pond.
OPELOUSAS, LA
truecrimedaily

Remains identified as missing Louisiana man who had been 'killed and disposed of'

BERIA PARISH, La. (TCD) -- A missing 30-year-old man’s remains have been positively identified almost a year and a half after he disappeared. According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office reached out to them March 4 for help investigating the disappearance of 29-year-old Brock Comeaux. The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office said in September 2021 that Comeaux was last seen Jan. 2, 2021, and foul play was suspected.
IBERIA PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Opelousas man arrested for drug possession in Creola

CREOLA, La. (KALB) - A man from Opelousas was arrested for possessing illegal narcotics during a traffic stop in Creola. The Creola Police Department said Prescott Dargin, 26, was pulled over near Highway 167 near Oak Lane on Oct. 7. CPD said they smelled the odor of marijuana during the stop. They also learned that Dargin had active warrants for his arrest out of St. Landry and Rapides Parish.
OPELOUSAS, LA
kaplantoday.com

Five gun shots heard right after Abbeville High football ended; no one hit

The shooting occurred off the J.H. Williams Middle School Campus, on the side streets. The Abbeville Wildcats did not get a chance to celebrate their homecoming win over the Crowley Gents Friday night. Instead, they were lying on the ground, worried that someone was about to enter J.H. Williams Middle School Stadium with a firearm.
ABBEVILLE, LA
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

