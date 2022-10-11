Read full article on original website
Abbeville Police: Shots fired at J.H. Williams Middle School
According to the Abbeville Police Department, authorities are investigating shots fired at J.H. Williams Middle School.
Mother arrested for assault of Northside teacher, tells her side of story
Logan Angelle says she went to Northside High School this week to meet with the principal and file a report on a faculty member
Church Point Police Chief Warns Public about Homecoming Season
Law enforcement warns people to cautious about what activities they participate in the spirit of homecoming.
Authorities: Suspect posed as nurse to steal from hospital staff
Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - Lafayette authorities are asking the public for help identifying a suspect they say posed as a nurse to gain access to secure areas of a hospital, then steal from hospital staff. Lafayette Crime Stoppers says the suspect stole a nurse’s wallet on Sept. 1, then used...
Lafayette man arrested after a series of home burglaries
A man has been arrested after a series of residential burglaries, according to the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office (APSO).
Lafayette mother threatens to ‘beat up’ high school principal
A Lafayette mom threatened to 'beat up' her child's high school principal after she was asked to leave the campus.
Lafayette Parish inmate gets caught in barbed wire trying to escape
A man awaiting extradition to Mississippi has new charges after a failed escape attempt from the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.
Opelousas Man Ticketed for Illegal Possession and Release of Invasive Apple Snails
Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries agents cited an Opelousas man for the alleged possession and release of invasive apple snails into his neighborhood pond. LDWF said it received a call from a homeowner in the Townsouth Neighborhood in St. Landry Parish who believed the man released the snails into the pond. Upon investigation, agents found several egg bundles around the banks of the pond.
Remains identified as missing Louisiana man who had been 'killed and disposed of'
BERIA PARISH, La. (TCD) -- A missing 30-year-old man’s remains have been positively identified almost a year and a half after he disappeared. According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office reached out to them March 4 for help investigating the disappearance of 29-year-old Brock Comeaux. The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office said in September 2021 that Comeaux was last seen Jan. 2, 2021, and foul play was suspected.
Opelousas man arrested for drug possession in Creola
CREOLA, La. (KALB) - A man from Opelousas was arrested for possessing illegal narcotics during a traffic stop in Creola. The Creola Police Department said Prescott Dargin, 26, was pulled over near Highway 167 near Oak Lane on Oct. 7. CPD said they smelled the odor of marijuana during the stop. They also learned that Dargin had active warrants for his arrest out of St. Landry and Rapides Parish.
Opelousas man admits to releasing apple snails into community pond
Opelousas man cited for alleged illegal possession
Five gun shots heard right after Abbeville High football ended; no one hit
The shooting occurred off the J.H. Williams Middle School Campus, on the side streets. The Abbeville Wildcats did not get a chance to celebrate their homecoming win over the Crowley Gents Friday night. Instead, they were lying on the ground, worried that someone was about to enter J.H. Williams Middle School Stadium with a firearm.
Lafayette police find trunk full of marijuana during early morning traffic stop
Lafayette Police found a trunk full of marijuana during an early morning traffic stop on Ambassador Caffery Pkwy
Man with autism attacked outside bar in Evangeline Parish
Evangeline Parish Sheriff detectives are looking for the suspects who allegedly assaulted a man who has autism
Inmate arrested, accused of trying to escape LPCC
Devonte Tolliver, 26, was taken into custody and then took him to the hospital because he allegedly injured himself trying to escape.
Vermilion Crime Stoppers: Help needed solving theft at lumber business
Vermilion Crime Stoppers are investigating a theft that occurred at a locally owned lumber yard located on Hwy 14 just west of Gueydan.
Wanted: Breaux Bridge Man Accused in Alleged Scam of Elderly Woman in Acadia Parish
Authorities in Acadia Parish need your help trying to catch a suspect wanted for allegedly intimidating the victim into overpaying for work in her driveway.
Abbeville police have an idea who may have fired the gunshots after the Abbeville football game
Chief Hardy and Mayor White are asking for community help. As of Saturday morning, no arrests have been made dealing with the gunshots fired after the Abbeville High homecoming football game in Abbeville. Less than two minutes after the game ended, at least five shots were fired on the streets...
Mother of 21-year-old shooting victim speaks out about gun violence in the community
After the Opelousas Police Department responded to ten shots fired calls last week, the mother of one of the victims spoke to News 10.
Lake Charles man accused of pulling out gun at Jeff Davis Parish Fair
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been arrested after deputies say they saw him pull out a gun during an argument at the Jeff Davis Parish Fair, according to the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office. Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey says deputies that were at the fair...
