Bensalem Animal Shelter Working to Raise Funds for New Pets, Owners in the Local Area
The shelter is working to ensure pets and their owners have more resources.Image via iStock. A Bucks County animal shelter will be working on several endeavors in order to help new pet owners in the Bucks County area.
Surgeon leaves Rothman after 12 years to establish boutique spine practice
Kris Radcliff, MD, has left Rothman Orthopaedic Institute in Philadelphia, where he practiced for more than 12 years, to start his own spine practice, Spinal Disc Center, which has four locations in New Jersey. Five things to know:. 1. Dr. Radcliff, a professor of orthopedic and neurological surgery at Thomas...
This Bucks County High School Student is Being Honored for Her Work in the STEAM Field
The Bucks County student's work in a particular field gained her local recognition. A Bucks County high school student will be honored by a local women’s organization for her work in the STEAM field later this month. Keira Seidman, a junior at Bensalem High School, was recently recognized for...
Youth Sports and Recreational Activities Are Still Parents' Priorities Despite Rising Costs
Utah parents and coaches choose to still prioritize and give importance to youth sports and recreational activities despite the country's economic inflation and rising costs. Summer Nuffer, a West Jordan resident, has 2 sons in club soccer at Utah Glory, a daughter on the drill team of Copper Hills, and another daughter enrolled at the Synergy Dance Academy. Running and rushing from her son's soccer games to her daughter's to the high school football game halftime show can be chaotically crazy, and yet when asked about what she thinks about her schedule, the mother of 4 declared that she would not change it for the world, even if it also means higher expenses as inflation rises.
Last mountain lions in Pennsylvania revealed in history, folklore and newspapers
Editor’s note: Welcome to the world of “Paranormal PA,” a PennLive series that delves into Pennsylvania-grown stories of spirits, cryptids, oddities and legends; and the unexplained. Watch for more Paranormal PA stories in the coming days and weeks, and sign up here to get our Paranormal PA newsletter delivered to your inbox.
Towamencin Dog Owner Found Guilty of Neglect: Report
A 62-year-old Montgomery County man was fined $100 for leaving his dog in an unattended car over the summer, North Penn Now reports. Police in Upper Gwynedd were called to a shopping center on Valley Forge Road on Aug. 4 after passersby noticed a dog in an unattended car. According to the report, the windows were only cracked and the air conditioning was not running.
Is a New Amazon Fresh Grocery Store Opening in Bensalem PA?
It sure looks like Amazon Fresh has made big plans in Bensalem Township!. According to Patch.com, a former K-mart location in Bensalem Township is undergoing some mysterious changes that look an awful lot like an Amazon Fresh store might be coming soon. This is the location of where the Amazon...
Pennsylvania: 10 Best Places to Retire
Pennsylvania has a lot to offer no matter where you are in life, but what about for those who are entering their so-called golden years? Many people who enter retirement end up staying in the state they were born or wherever they were last located for their job, while others flock to warm climates.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Pierogis in all of Pennsylvania
An Eastern European delicacy that you can find in just about every corner of the state, pierogis are among Pennsylvania's most beloved foods. Whether you're looking for a savory or sweet treat, you can never go wrong with a helping of homemade pierogis and you can find some of the best at this small shop in Lancaster County.
Fetterman Scores Krasner Split, Gets Philly Black Cops' Support After FOP Backs Oz
John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate in next month's open U.S. Senate election in Pennsylvania, received the endorsement of the organization that represents the Philadelphia Police Department's Black officers. The Guardian Civic League on Thursday announced their support for Fetterman, the state lieutenant governor, who is running against Republican Dr. Mehmet...
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Pennsylvania, you should add the following towns to your list.
Police: Cumru Twp. burglary at a Dunkin' may be connected to another crime in Wyomissing
CUMRU TWP., Pa. - Wyomissing Police are investigating a burglary that may be tied to another crime in Cumru Township. A man broke into a Dunkin' near Flying Hills last Friday. Wyomissing police say another burglary occurred about 30 minutes later at a Dunkin' in Wyomissing. They say in both cases, the burglar broke in through the drive-thru using a hammer.
Gov. Wolf, Sen. Casey Celebrate $20.3 Million Grant, Historic Investments in Philaport
Today, Governor Tom Wolf and U.S. Senator Bob Casey visited the Port of Philadelphia to celebrate a $20.3 million federal grant to construct a new 100,000 square-foot warehouse at Tioga Marine Terminal. “The port is an economic powerhouse not just for the Philadelphia region, but for all of Pennsylvania,” said...
Pennsylvania’s minimum wage is no longer a living wage. Here’s where Josh Shapiro, Doug Mastriano stand on raising it
Inflation might be grabbing the major headlines, but stagnant wages are certainly deserving of attention. Once upon a time, Pennsylvania was ahead of the curve on raising the minimum wage. In 2006, then-Gov. Ed Rendell signed legislation that would raise the minimum wage in Pennsylvania to $7.15 per hour — higher than the federal minimum wage.
Latino voters across Pa. are ignored until right before an election. How are Philly-area agencies filling the gap?
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Lea esta historia en español aquí. This time last year, Berks County was dealing with the fallout of election misinformation. Officials sent out instructions for voting via mail ballot to some 17,000 households that falsely advertised the date of the election as Nov. 18, two weeks after votes should’ve been cast and tabulated.
Pennsylvania airport selling off more than 8,000 items left behind by passengers
If you're a fan of "treasure hunting" at auctions, you may be interested to know that one of Pennsylvania's major airports will be auctioning off more than 8,000 items this month that were left behind by passengers. The list of items may surprise you. Read on to learn more.
Oz strategy leans on crime in US Senate race, as Fetterman gets his own police endorsement
Philadelphia crime is a favorite topic for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz. He held a public safety discussion with former U.S. Attorney Bill McSwain, while Democratic opponent John Fetterman got an endorsement from law enforcement.
Fetterman interview; crime trends; mountain lion legends: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
‘Elephant in the room’: In an endorsement interview with PennLive’s Editorial Board, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman addressed his stroke recovery after critics claim a NBC News interview showed he was unfit to serve as U.S. Senator. Crime trends: Is crime up or down in Pennsylvania? How does that...
Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $1M sold in Adams County
LITTLESTOWN, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $1 million was sold in Adams County. The $1,000,000 Cash King ticket was sold at the Sheetz at 35 East King St. in Littlestown. Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com. Winners should immediately...
Can severe weather in Pennsylvania happen during the fall?
(WHTM) — When fall comes around, many know that winter is not too far behind. Fall means cooler temperatures, shorter daylight hours, and beautiful fall foliage. You may not think of damaging winds, large hail, flooding rains, or even tornadoes during the fall months. So, can severe weather impact...
