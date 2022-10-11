Utah parents and coaches choose to still prioritize and give importance to youth sports and recreational activities despite the country's economic inflation and rising costs. Summer Nuffer, a West Jordan resident, has 2 sons in club soccer at Utah Glory, a daughter on the drill team of Copper Hills, and another daughter enrolled at the Synergy Dance Academy. Running and rushing from her son's soccer games to her daughter's to the high school football game halftime show can be chaotically crazy, and yet when asked about what she thinks about her schedule, the mother of 4 declared that she would not change it for the world, even if it also means higher expenses as inflation rises.

UTAH STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO