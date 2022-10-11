ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abington Township, PA

Youth Sports and Recreational Activities Are Still Parents' Priorities Despite Rising Costs

Utah parents and coaches choose to still prioritize and give importance to youth sports and recreational activities despite the country's economic inflation and rising costs. Summer Nuffer, a West Jordan resident, has 2 sons in club soccer at Utah Glory, a daughter on the drill team of Copper Hills, and another daughter enrolled at the Synergy Dance Academy. Running and rushing from her son's soccer games to her daughter's to the high school football game halftime show can be chaotically crazy, and yet when asked about what she thinks about her schedule, the mother of 4 declared that she would not change it for the world, even if it also means higher expenses as inflation rises.
Daily Voice

Towamencin Dog Owner Found Guilty of Neglect: Report

A 62-year-old Montgomery County man was fined $100 for leaving his dog in an unattended car over the summer, North Penn Now reports. Police in Upper Gwynedd were called to a shopping center on Valley Forge Road on Aug. 4 after passersby noticed a dog in an unattended car. According to the report, the windows were only cracked and the air conditioning was not running.
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania: 10 Best Places to Retire

Pennsylvania has a lot to offer no matter where you are in life, but what about for those who are entering their so-called golden years? Many people who enter retirement end up staying in the state they were born or wherever they were last located for their job, while others flock to warm climates.
NBC Philadelphia

Fetterman Scores Krasner Split, Gets Philly Black Cops' Support After FOP Backs Oz

John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate in next month's open U.S. Senate election in Pennsylvania, received the endorsement of the organization that represents the Philadelphia Police Department's Black officers. The Guardian Civic League on Thursday announced their support for Fetterman, the state lieutenant governor, who is running against Republican Dr. Mehmet...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WITF

Pennsylvania’s minimum wage is no longer a living wage. Here’s where Josh Shapiro, Doug Mastriano stand on raising it

Inflation might be grabbing the major headlines, but stagnant wages are certainly deserving of attention. Once upon a time, Pennsylvania was ahead of the curve on raising the minimum wage. In 2006, then-Gov. Ed Rendell signed legislation that would raise the minimum wage in Pennsylvania to $7.15 per hour — higher than the federal minimum wage.
WHYY

Latino voters across Pa. are ignored until right before an election. How are Philly-area agencies filling the gap?

Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Lea esta historia en español aquí. This time last year, Berks County was dealing with the fallout of election misinformation. Officials sent out instructions for voting via mail ballot to some 17,000 households that falsely advertised the date of the election as Nov. 18, two weeks after votes should’ve been cast and tabulated.
abc27.com

Can severe weather in Pennsylvania happen during the fall?

(WHTM) — When fall comes around, many know that winter is not too far behind. Fall means cooler temperatures, shorter daylight hours, and beautiful fall foliage. You may not think of damaging winds, large hail, flooding rains, or even tornadoes during the fall months. So, can severe weather impact...
